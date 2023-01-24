Jan. 24, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported to readers that “J.L. Miller and family, formerly of Lincoln, Neb., have come here from Johnson City to make Bristol their home. Mr. Miller is preparing to establish a harness factory at this place.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee from 1892-1898. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Jan. 24, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported information about some geographical facts for Johnson City. Readers were informed that “Johnson City is in the foothills of the Appalachian range, at the widest point; the Buffalo and Cherokee Mountains, 2,500 feet altitude, lying about three miles to the south and west; and continuous ranges south and east for 150 miles. Other mountains of consequence lie in every direction from 10 to 20 miles distant. Smaller elevations, termed ‘knobs’, ‘ridges’ and ‘hills’, lie within the corporate limits of the city.”
Jan. 24, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Kenneth Morgan, 13-year-old son of J.B. Morgan, 259 West Market street, was treated at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for minor injuries to the right hand sustained when he fell while skating on an ice covered street, hospital records showed.”
“Paul Gray, Milligan College, was treated at a local hospital yesterday for lip injuries received while playing basketball. He was released after treatment.”
“A man listed as George M. Johnson, Brunswick Pool Room on Buffalo street, was fined $10 plus $1 tax in police court this morning, on a charge which stated that he had permitted a minor, a sixteen-year-old boy, to play pool.”
“Johnson was cited to court yesterday by Police Chief George Range, who said he had received complaints from the boy’s father.”
“The youth, Range said, had been picked up in the pool room Tuesday, and was released to his father yesterday morning after being held in the juvenile detention quarters since that day.”
“City Judge John Fain Wiley said the amount of the fine for such cases was prescribed by a city ordinance.”
“Desk Sergeant William L. (Bill) Fleming was off duty last night because of a severe cold, his shift captain, W.S. Norris, said.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Ten dollars in 1948 is now approximately equal to $124, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jan. 24, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Jan. 23. “County and federal officers seized a whiskey still late today in the Buck Mountain section of Carter county, Sheriff Ray Johnson said.”
“Johnson, who with Alcohol Tax Agent Joe Thomas, led the raid, accompanied by several of their men, said 200 gallons of mash were taken also. No arrests were made.”
“The still, which apparently had just been used, was the fifth captured in Carter county this year.”
Jan. 24, 1962: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. Myrtle Crouch, 37, wife of Washington County Sheriff Jim Crouch of Rt. 4, was treated and dismissed at Memorial Hospital yesterday after suffering an injury to her right wrist. She sustained the injury in a fall at her home.”
“Mrs. Eugenia Strouse, 305 Gilmer Park, wife of Chamber of Commerce executive vice president C.R. Strouse, suffered burns to her arms, chest, stomach and legs yesterday, according to a Memorial Hospital report. Admitted to the hospital, she as listed in satisfactory condition last night She reportedly spilled hot water on herself.”
“Wayne Earhart, 12, son of Mrs. Mary E. Earhart, 1837 Indian Ridge Road, was treated and dismissed at Memorial Hospital at 7:15 p.m. yesterday after stepping into the path of a car. He suffered only a finger laceration.”
“Hubert Watson, 112 W. Pine St., who suffered a shot in the knee Monday night, returned yesterday to Memorial Hospital and was admitted. He had previously been treated for the wound and was released. He was shot by an unknown assailant as he was going up the side steps to his apartment. Watson’s condition today is satisfactory.”
“Mrs. Nora Goodwin, Mountain City, was admitted to Memorial Hospital yesterday with a fractured right hip in a fall at home. Her condition today is listed as fair.”
“An investigation of smoke was made at 11:48 p.m. yesterday by Co. 2 of the Fire Department. The trouble was at the Shamrock, Buffalo and Walnut streets, and centered in a transformer in a fluorescent light. Damage was small and confined to the light.”
“Harry Gibson, 516 E. Maple St., yesterday reported to police two spinner type hub caps had been taken from his car while it was parked on the parking lot at Harris Manufacturing Co.”
“Mrs. Glenn Shepard, 908 E. Holston Ave., told police yesterday that about $12 in change had been taken from a bowl in her kitchen cabinet.”
“Theft of a spare tire from his car was reported yesterday by Marvin Lenz, 1212 Weaver St. The car was parked at Thomas Products Co.”
The Shamrock is still in business at the same location.
Twelve dollars in 1962 has the current purchasing power of approximately $118, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jan. 24, 1973: Fifty years ago today, big, black, bold headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle proclaimed news that readers had been waiting to hear: “Vietnam War Ends.”
Jan. 24, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press continued to inform readers of news regarding the recent flooding in Carter County; the flooding was initially mentioned in this column on Jan. 9. With a dateline from Elizabethton, readers learned that “Pet Reunions, a free service provided to the victims of the Jan. 8 flood, is in need of foster homes for animals.”
“Anyone willing to house a pet is asked to call 543-8347 and leave name, phone number and approximate size of animal desired.”
