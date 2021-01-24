Jan. 24, 1889: The Comet reported, “Jumbo Hider (sic) is looking for the person who stole the borcelain (sic) eggs out of his hen’s nest last week. He offers a liberal reward for his arrest as he wants him to make hash for his bull dog (sic). A full description of the thief can be had by calling on Mr. Hyder.”
Jan. 24, 1892: Readers of The Comet learned about the new president of Citizens Bank. “The Comet is more than pleased to join our people in welcomcoming (sic) to Johnson City Mr. D.S. McIntyre, the newly elected president of the Citizens Bank. He comes among us not in the roll (sic) of a stranger, his competency and capabilities elsewhere as a financier, and his pleasant associations with our people, having justified the impression that he is entitled to a hearty welcome.”
Jan. 24, 1901: The Comet reported that E.S. Richardson had been placed in charge of the stove wood department at Harris Manufacturing Company.
Elsewhere in The Comet, readers learned the Johnson City Abstract Company had recently had its charter registered. The company was “ready to make abstracts of title to real estate upon reasonable terms.” The company was located over Bruer’s Department Store.
Jan. 24, 1909: With a dateline of Johnson City, readers of The Bristol Herald Courier learned of upcoming plans at the Johnson City Post Office. “Postmaster J.C. Campbell is having a window put in to separate from its old position at the general delivery window, when people for years have been accustomed to fall in line in order to buy stamps. It is the intention of Postmaster Campbell to also change the hour of closing the outside doors. The office is frequently closed as early as 7:30 p.m., but usually about 8 o’clock, unless mails are late.”
The article continued, “Very many patrons have boxes and as the running of the trains are uncertain, business men call after trains come in to find the office closed. The closing hour will probably be at 9 o’clock hereafter.”
Jan. 24, 1916: The Johnson City Staff reported, “Dr. R.R. Sellers returned Tuesday from Rutherfordton, N.C., to which place he accompanied Mrs. A.J. Higgins who has undergone a most serious operation at a hospital in that city. Mr. Higgins remains at the bedside of his wife and wires that she is in a dangerous condition.”
Jan. 24, 1928: The News Banner, a newspaper based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, reported with a Johnson City dateline, “Harry M. Snodgrass, ‘radio king of the ivories,’ is quietly living in Johnson City after having been released from the Jefferson City, Mo., penitentiary. ... Snod-grass, who was recognized as the world’s most famous radio pianist, has retired from active playing since his release from the Missouri penitentiary. He entirely disappeared from public life until it was learned he was living here.”
Jan. 24, 1935: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The Johnson City Stock yards, Inc., have been ordered sold at public auction on February 2 to satisfy a claim adjudicated against the yards in behalf of B.V. Higgins. The yards are located in East Carnegie and consist of lumber, stock, pens, fences and other similar equipment.”
Jan. 24, 1941: The Johnson City Chronicle carried the news of the outcome of a murder trial. “Judge Ben Allen sentenced Mrs. Mildred Johnson, 23-year-old Johnson Citian, to one to five years in the state penitentiary after a Washington county (sic) circuit court jury at Jonesboro convicted her late yesterday afternoon of involuntary manslaughter in the pistol slaying of her husband, Samuel C. Johnson, Jr.” The article continued, “The state had demanded life imprisonment for the attractive brunette, who pleaded self-defense, declaring her husband threatened her just before she shot him. She testified Wednesday afternoon and returned to the stand briefly yesterday for cross-examination.”
More details revealed, “Mrs. Johnson accepted the verdict and the sentence without visible emotion. As she started to leave the courtroom to be returned to the county jail, she jerked her coat over her face as a Chronicle photographer attempted to snap a picture.” Finally, readers learned, “Attorney General J. Luke Grayson presented the summation of the state’s case, and Sam W. Price concluded arguments for the defense.” Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
Jan. 24, 1952: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a death trial being heard. “Jack Smith of Jonesboro went on trial in Circuit Court at Jonesboro today in a traffic death case.”
“Smith is accused in connection with the death of Mrs. Martha E. Long on West Market Street in October, 1951.” Smith was pleading “not guilty.”
“The defendant allegedly was the driver of a car which struck Mrs. Long … Carl F. Long, son of Mrs. Long, is prosecutor.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1952.
Jan. 24, 1963: It would be cold on the night of January 24, if the weather forecast was accurate. Weather forecasters were predicting that the low for that night would be between five and ten degrees below zero, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Rain, snow, and sleet had blanketed the area, giving rise to many traffic accidents. All area schools, with the exception of East Tennessee State College and the Training School, were closed, but were planning to re-open the next day.
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University, and the Training School is now known as University School.
Jan. 24, 1978: In his column, “A Look Around,” Tom Hodge told readers of the Johnson City–Chronicle some interesting things he had recently read in the Blue and Gold, an early newspaper published by the East Tennessee Normal School. Basketball game scores and class officers from 1914-1915 were included in his column.
The East Tennessee Normal School eventually became East Tennessee State University.