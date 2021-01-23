Jan. 23, 1890: The Comet reported on the arrest of the Bluff City postmaster. “F.E. Thomas, postmaster at Bluff City, was arrested Tuesday night for rifling the mails and lodged in jail at Bristol. A quantity of stolen money was found and identified. He secured about $400.”
Four hundred dollars in 1890 is now worth about $11,438, according to www.in2013dollars.com..
Jan. 23, 1900: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The train leaving here during the day for Embreeville, was derailed yesterday evening four miles south of this place. Fortunately no one was injured, and the damage, except to the track, was slight.”
The article continued to say, “The train was returned to this place last night and a few of the passengers were sent forward to Embreeville on an extra engine.”
Jan. 23, 1901: With a dateline of Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time, readers of The Knoxville Sentinel learned “Local people are very much elated over the news of the passage of the bill to erect a soldier’s home at Johnson City. Hon. W. P. Brownlow is being praised very highly.”
In other news on the same day, and also from The Knoxville Sentinel but with a dateline of Johnson City, efforts were told of military enlistment plans. “A United States recruiting office has been established here, and is in charge of Corporal Fred W. McMeen. Indications are that several new men will enlist during the next two weeks.”
The soldier’s home referenced eventually became the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Jan. 23, 1912: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The six o’clock dinner given Tuesday evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. E.F. Hart on Holston avenue (sic) in honor of the sales people of the Hart-Houston store was an enjoyable affair. The home was clad of lovely decorations for the occasion. Mrs. Grace Hart McClain rendered a number of piano selections. Ye old time spelling match, games and sending a telegram were features of the occasion. The guests were: Mr. and Mrs. E.D. Houston, Mrs. Frances Reynolds, Miss Blanche Hannah, Mrs. Nita Rigby, Miss Mollie Campbell, Miss Jodie Anderson, Miss Faye Whiteside, Mr. John Massengill, Mr. George Jewell, Miss Jessie McCorkle, Mrs. Moore.”
Jan. 23, 1919: Many Johnson Citians continued to be sick, especially with influenza, according to The Johnson City Daily Staff. “Mrs. R.F. Brewer was hostess to the Merry Wives Club yesterday afternoon at which meeting those present spent a delightful afternoon with sewing. On account of illness several of the members were absent. Mrs. Brewer served delicious refreshments late in the afternoon.”
“Mrs. Paul Green is confined to her room at the Avalon with influenza.”
“W.H. Jewel, confined to his home for the past several days with an attack of influenza, is today said to be much improved.”
“Miss Annie Lee Johnson, a teacher in the Southwest school (sic) who has been ill at the home of Mrs. T.E.Wolfe is improving.”
“Major Dunlap has recovered sufficiently to mingle with his friends again after a brief illness.”
“Mr. A.B. Gump is confined to his home on Georgia avenue (sic), suffering from the effects of a fall. While his condition is not serious, his injuries are painful.”
“The large circle of relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Malcomb J. Morison will regret to learn of their illness at their house in Kingsport, Tenn. Mr. and Mrs. Morison and each of their children are victims of influenza.”
Jan. 23, 1921: With a Johnson City dateline, The Bristol Herald Courier informed readers, “The tax rate on every one hundred dollars of property in this city has been fixed by the city commission at $1.20. The state and county tax rate is 80 cents per $100, thus making the city’s total tax rate $2.00 per $100.”
$100 in 1921 is now worth approximately $1,454. $1.20 in 1921 is now worth about $17.45 and 80 cents in 1921 is currently worth about $11.63, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jan. 23, 1923: Southern Potteries in Erwin had recently been sold, according to The Asheville Citizen. With a Johnson City dateline, the newspaper reported, “C.W. Foreman, of Minerva, Ohio, today purchased the controlling interest of E.J. Owen in the Southern Potteries at Erwin, manufacturing porcelain chinaware. The plant employees 150 men and has large number of unfilled orders. It is said the number of men and output are to be increased at once about 30 per cent.”
Jan. 23, 1942: The Boston Globe, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Dr. William Dick Cutter, 63, educator and secretary of the Council on Medical Education and Hospital of the American Medical Association since 1931, died here tonight.”
Jan. 23, 1943: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that “Mrs. Ferdinand Powell … was elected president of the Women’s Auxiliary of Episcopal Churches at the 11th annual convention of the Tennessee Diocese, held in Memphis this week.”
The article further stated, “Mrs. George T. Wofford, also of Johnson City, was elected treasurer.”
Finally readers read, “The Rev. Harry Keller, rector of St. John’s Church in Johnson City, headed a Johnson City delegation attending the convention.”
Jan. 23, 1955: The Daily Oklahoman, a newspaper in Oklahoma City, reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, “County officers report moonshiners have set some kind of an altitude record. A raiding party of sheriff’s deputies found a moonshine still atop 3,076-foot Chimney Top Mountain near here.”
Jan. 23, 1963: Several Red Cross volunteers were awarded service bars for their pins for having volunteered more than 100 hours, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Among those receiving bars were Mrs. Maynard Cannon, Mrs. Ray Chalker, Mrs. Charles Erwin, Mrs. Robert Summers, Mrs. Charles Tucker, Mrs. Robert Taylor, and Mrs. Nat Winston.
Jan. 23, 1974: The headline proclaimed, “Dunn to voice support of Med School at ETSU” in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Winfield Dunn was governor of Tennessee at the time, and was initially against a medical school in Johnson City.