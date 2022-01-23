Jan. 23, 1890: The Comet reported, “Pursuant to a call made by the Mayor last week, a number of citizens gathered at the door of Jobe’s Opera House, Monday night, to attend a citizens’ meeting ‘of great importance,’ but no Mayor was there, and the Opera House was not open. As a natural consequence the attempt to organize a Board of Enterprise, as that was the object of the meeting is now in the soup. The only way to organize a Board of Enterprise that will work, is for a dozen or more active business men to get a charter of incorporation and organize in a business manner and conduct it on business principles. It will then be a responsible institution and somebody will look after the city’s interests. To organize in any other way, means that all money must be collected by passing the skimmer, that nobody will be responsible, everybody will run it and it will be sure to be a failure. A number of our citizens will remember the fate of a similar institution organized a few years ago. Let us have a ‘Board of Enterprise’ by all means, but let it be established by business men and on business principles.”
Jan. 23, 1900: The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that, “W. J. Hall, of Christiansburg, Va., has been here a few days. He went out yesterday to Embreeville, on a prospecting tour.”
“Mr. Hall would like to purchase a fine stock farm, somewhere in East Tennessee, and go into that business.”
Christiansburg, Virginia is about 149 miles from Johnson City.
Embreeville is a community located in rural Washington County.
The Knoxville Sentinel is currently published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Jan. 23, 1922: A century ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline from Johnson City reported, “Sam R. Sells is expected to again seek a seat in congress (sic). He expressed his thanks at a meeting of republican (sic) friends here Saturday afternoon for their demand that he run and said that he would do so if he obtained the consent of his wife. E. E. Creswell, chairman of the republican congressional (sic) executive committee of Sevier county (sic) was made chairman of the meet. L. C. Jarvis, of Hancock county (sic), was made secretary, and Greely Farmer, Grainger county (sic) assistant secretary. Stirring speeches were made. The meeting adjourned subject to the call of the chairman.”
As mentioned above, The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City on January 23, 1922.
Jan. 23, 1931: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “A crowd which completely filled the City Hall heard Mrs. Shockley in her third lecture at the Johnson City Chronicle-Staff-News Cooking School Thursday afternoon. The doors of the building opened at 1 o’clock and a musical program was given until the cooking school began. At 2 o’clock 1,600 women were present, and others continued to arrive.”
Jan. 23, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle printed an editorial regarding redistricting Washington County on the front page. “The subject of redistricting Washington County for the purpose of reducing the size of our County Court has come up again.”
“It is proposed to enact a measure that would provide for one civil district and 4 or 5 Magistrates instead of 43, as at present.”
“No constitutional privileges granted Magistrates would be denied or abrogated by such a legislative move. The chief benefit would be that it would enable our Washington County citizenry to place responsibility upon fewer than half a dozen members of the County governing body. The unwieldly number enables the present members to dodge responsibility and hide in anonymity.”
“Such a proposed redistricting bill would become effective in 1948, when the terms of the present incumbents expire. Thus no elected member of our County Court would be legislated out of office.”
“If a redistricting bill is not approved at this session of the Legislative, Washington Countians will have to wait 8 more years before again taking action — that is, if we propose to perform this operation without legislating any Squire out of office. (This newspaper opposes legislating any elected official out of office.)
“At the same time, it is deemed proper to suggest that now is also time to pass a bill creating a General Sessions Court for Washington County.”
“We shall be glad to print letters commenting on whether or not the suggested legislative should be passed now.”
Jan. 23, 1962: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “T. A. Dugger, Jr., Elizabethton, superintendent of the Elizabethton city schools, who was admitted to Memorial Hospital on Dec. 13, was discharged over the weekend.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jan. 23, 1972: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Tim Holder gave a report of his experiences while serving as a page in the U. S. Congress when he spoke this past week at a meeting of the Carter County Women’s Democratic Club.”
“Tim, councilman for the Carter County Young Democrats and a high school senior at Happy Valley, served Congressman Joe L. Erwin from the Fourth District.”
“He reported on the services a page renders the Congress, the personages he met while in Washington, described the arrangement for school, living quarters for the pages, and detailed a single days work of a page in the ‘House.’”
“Mrs. Alex Shell, program chairman, presented the speaker a gift from the club.”
“Pauline Brumit, president, presented Mrs. Richter Moore First District Democratic Committee woman, who reported on meetings she had attended in Nashville, and news of plans for the party and election of delegates to both the state and national conventions. Mrs. Moore is a candidate to fill a vacancy on the National Democratic committee.”
“The luncheon meeting was held at Raymond’s.”
Jan. 23, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a byline from Sam Watson, the Johnson City Press reported, “Some East Tennessee State University programs likely will be eliminated following a review by the institution’s new president.”
“’I don’t think everything we have now we need,’ Dr. Paul E. Stanton, Jr., said Wednesday in a meeting with Johnson City Press officers and editors.”
“’There are some programs that almost date back to 1911,’ Stanton said, ‘and some I think could probably be taught just as well with resources that are already in place at places like Northeast State (Technical Community College, Blountville.)’”