Jan. 22, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “Work at the veneering factory in putting in machinery is still progressing. The factory will run both day and night and employ eighty or more workmen. There is a fair probability that the firm operating this factory will remove their whole plant from New York to this place. If they do so they will quadruple the working capacity of the plant here. This proposed removal hinges largely upon the granting of satisfactory freight rates by the Southern railway on lumber from Brunswick, Ga., to this place, thence to New York. This firm imports large quantities of mahogany and Spanish cedar for veneering purposes and justly expect a liberal concession from the railway.”
“J.M. Buck and G. C. Harris have begun work on their new mill and are pushing it through to an early completion. They will employ about twenty workmen.”
“There are excellent prospects of other small industries being located here, and the general feeling among all is far more hopeful than ever before.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Jan. 22, 1923: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported news with a dateline from Kingsport. “Actual production was started Monday morning by the Kingsport Press when the big book printing and binding plant began running some of their presses, according to Chas. E. Manelick, vice present (sic) and general manager. Production started with the initial order for 50,000 copies of the New Testament, which was put in by an eastern firm and has been designed as official order No. 1. Production will be continued by the plant steadily at the same time that the installation of machinery and equipment is carried on. This machinery is being installed rapidly as it comes in, and large shipments are being received every week. It will be some time before all the machinery can be installed, but the work will progress steadily until the plant is ready for its maximum production when it will be the largest firm of its kind in America, if not in the world.”
Jan. 22, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dr. William C Carpenter of Montrose Court Apartments reported to city officers yesterday his car apparently had been struck by another auto while it was parked near a local tobacco warehouse, making a fender dent.”
“Two men of the College Heights section, John Smith, 19, and his father, C. F. Smith, 55, were treated at Budd Clinic and Hospital yesterday morning for cuts about the forehead sustained when the car in which they were being towed by a truck slipped of (sic) the road and overturned, attendants said. Both men were released after treatment.”
The Budd Clinic and Hospital were private medical facilities.
Jan. 22, 1962: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers, “Two elderly women, who suffered similar injuries on the same day, are now sharing a room at Memorial Hospital. And both are listed in fair condition.”
“Mrs. Blanche Hale, 91, of 506 E. Watauga Ave., was admitted yesterday after she injured her right hip in a fall at home. Just about three hours later, Mrs. Anna Ward, 81, of Rt. 6, Greeneville, was brought to the hospital with fractured hip, arm and left shoulder in a fall over a stove at her home.”
“T. A. Dugger, Jr., Elizabethton, superintendent of the Elizabethton city schools, who was admitted in Memorial Hospital on Dec. 13, was discharged over the weekend.”
“Discharged yesterday from Memorial Hospital was Lois Allen, Magnolia Extension, who was admitted a week ago after she injured her back in a fall in a downtown store.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jan. 22, 1973: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Kingsport. Readers were alerted that “Two physicians who specialize in obstetrics-gynecology have told their patients that they are giving up the obstetrics part of their practice. The patients already pregnant are expected to have their babies by July.”
“Dr. R. C. Christensen and Dr. A. I. Sobel are the ones involved and their decision has had a disturbing effect on the medical community here.”
“The community here is wondering if the remaining four specialists can handle the increased load….and if they will.”
“There is talk that several other doctors are talking about leaving the baby business, some talk of their leaving the city.”
“At this point there are only questions… no answers.”
Jan. 22, 1978: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several college basketball scores from the day before on the front page of the newspaper, over the masthead. Some of the scores included: Georgia narrowly defeated Tennessee, 75-74.
Mississippi defeated Auburn, 84-75.
North Carolina defeated Maryland, 85-71.
Kentucky was victorious over Mississippi State, 75-65.
Duke defeated LaSalle, 91-81.
Pennsylvania bested Furman, 99-92.
Memphis State overcame Cincinnati, 83-76.
Clemson defeated Virginia, 79-70.
Jan. 22, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article bearing the byline of Joe Ledford, of the Elizabethton Bureau of the Johnson City Press, and a dateline from Elizabethton, readers continued to learn sad facts regarding the recent flooding in Carter County. The initial reports regarding the flooding appeared in this column on Jan. 9.
“Assistance continues to come to Carter County residents and agencies affected by a flash flood along Doe River.”
“More than 400 victims have applied for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. ‘Things are really moving along well’ said Duane Bradford, a FEMA spokesman. FEMA inspectors are continuing to visit flooded buildings, to determine the amount of damage, and whether houses are safe.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.