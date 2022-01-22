Jan. 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported several items of interest to Johnson City and other residents of the local area. The dateline for all of the news accounts was Johnson City. “The Fifteenth district of Carter county (sic) held an election today. This is a new district, recently created by the county court, by cutting off a part of the Fourteenth, in which Elizabethton is located. It takes most of the ‘new town’ and makes the number of districts in the county fifteen.”
“A.H. Tipton, democrat (sic), and R.T. Johnson, republican (sic), were elected magistrates for the new district, and Bob Hilton was elected constable. Three school commissioners were also elected.”
In another news items, readers learned that “The contractors for the new railroad from Cranberry to Montezuma paid off yesterday at the latter place. The work of grading has begun and is being pushed.”
“Mrs. Sally Ward Frieberg died of pneumonia at her residence at 1 o’clock this morning, after a brief illness resulting from an attack of la grippe. The funeral services will be conducted at the house by Rev. Landers, pastor of the Second Presbyterian church (sic), at 1 o’clock tomorrow, and the interment will be made in Monte Vista cemetery (sic). Mrs. Friberg was the wife of C.D. Frieberg and sister of P.M. Ward, who constitute the well-known firm of Ward & Friberg.”
“The Boring & Wilson stack barrel stave factory has shut down indefinitely on account of the dullness of the market. This factory has been in operation for three years and its closing has thrown about thirty hands out of employment. The company has not been selling any stock for some time and has about $10,000 worth of staves on hand.”
“Samuel Crookshanks, an aged and respected citizen, died at his home near Leesburg Tuesday. He was 70 years old and was a prominent farmer of this county.”
“Eva Wood, daughter of Mrs. Lula Wood and granddaughter of S.M. McArny, died of bronchitis Tuesday morning and was buried Wednesday. She was 6 years old and lived with her grandfather.”
“Stanton Pierce, of Elizabethton, and Miss Lucy Mitchell, of this city, were married at the residence of J.M. Brown Wednesday, Rev. W.P. Crouch officiating. The happy couple will make their future home in Elizabethton.”
“Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Taylor attended the inauguration of Gov. Taylor Thursday.”
“Newt Boring, of the Boring Bros.’ plow handle factory, returned yesterday from a two weeks’ visit to his old home in Steubenville, O.”
“Frank D. Love, a promising young attorney of this place, has gone to Georgetown, Tex., and will seek his fortune in that clime.”
“H.W. Lyle, assistant postmaster, has been confined to his room for a few days with la grippe.”
Cranberry, North Carolina is about 32 miles from Johnson City. Montezuma, also in North Carolina, is about 39 miles from Johnson City.
La grippe is now known as influenza.
Second Presbyterian Church changed its name to Watauga Avenue Presbyterian Church on May 18, 1894.
Ten thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth about $335,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Leesburg is a community in rural Washington County.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
Jan. 22, 1922: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date from Jan. 21. “Temporary committee (sic) have been appointed to make preliminary surveys and investigations looking to the erection of two additional church buildings by the Central Baptist church (sic), to take care of their mission work and branches in the city.”
“Under the charge of this church are now three subsidiary churches, a second Baptist church in the southern portion of the city, the Piney Grove church (sic) and the Willow street mission (sic). For the first two mentioned, new buildings are contemplated, for which the major portion of funds are now available.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspaper that was published in Johnson City on January 22, 1922.
Jan. 22, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned the war on polio was continuing. “Washington county’s (sic) contribution to the annual March of Dimes campaign to fight polio has reached over $2,750, according to a report by Major Cy H. Lyle, county chairman.”
“Major Lyle expressed himself as ‘highly pleased’ with the results so far, but urges all those who have not contributed to send in their donations immediately.”
“’The battle against infantile paralysis have (sic) just begun,’ he declared, ‘and we in Washington county (sic) have just started toward making this the biggest and best drive ever staged here.’”
“Very few of the schools have submitted reports, and it is expected that by the time the drive ends, the total will be augmented considerably, the chairman pointed out.”
“Many firms have doubled their quota, as well as individuals, but there are many of the regular contributors to the fund, who have not sent in any amount as yet.”
“Lyle urges all workers to send in their reports as soon as possible.”
“Tonight’s radio program over WJHL will deal principally with a review of some of the work accomplished in the country in fighting polio.”
Polio is now preventable by means of a vaccine.
In 1947, WJHL was a radio station. Johnson City did not have a television station at that time.
Two thousand, seven hundred and fifty dollars in 1947 now has the equivalent purchasing power of about $34,276, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jan. 22, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle continued to report details of the Ludwig kidnapping; the story initially appeared in a previous column. Readers learned that “Wallace F. Estill, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Knoxville, announced yesterday that Rodger Lee Hagy has been charged in the kidnapping of Betsy M. Ludwig, of Johnson City on Tuesday.”
“Mrs. Ludwig, who was abducted from a Brown’s Mill Road coin-operated laundry around 6:30 p.m., was taken to Grundy, Va., via West Virginia and the backroads of Virginia and Tennessee.”
“Estill described Hagy as a while male, approximately 25 years old and resident of Leckie, W. Va.”
“Estill said the information leading to the issuance of the federal warrant for Hagy was obtained through a joint investigation effort by the Johnson City Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Buchanan county sheriff’s office in Grundy, Va., and West Virginia State Police.”
“Estill asked that anyone having any information concerning the kidnapping of Mrs. Ludwig contact the FBI office at 926-6011, Johnson City.”
Leckie, West Virginia, is about 130 miles from Johnson City.