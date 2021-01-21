Jan. 21, 1893: The Daily American, a newspaper in Nashville and with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on people found frozen to death. “The weather here for the past two weeks has been the coldest which has ever been known in East Tennessee, it being from 22 to 31 degrees below zero. This morning Sally Grant, an old lady, was found frozen to death in the road. F.B. Abernathy, a prominent merchant of Bakersville, N.C., arrived here today, and brought news of the finding of an old man by the name of Ellis dead at that place yesterday, he being found frozen to death and his body covered with snow. Several other persons are also reported to have been frozen to death near here.”
Jan. 21, 1914: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported an interesting court case, with a dateline of Johnson City. “’You stole my heart with a kiss!’ exclaimed Barney Hashford, sternly eyeing his once-intended bride, Mrs. Mattie Gallimore, in Judge J.W. Crumley’s court here, where Hashford was endeavoring to recover a bedstead, a stove and a ‘diamond’ ring from Mrs. Gallimore. Hashford is about 70 years of age, and is a member of the Mountain Branch Soldier’s Home. The testimony was to the effect that when Hashford gave the property to Mrs. Gallimore, it was the understanding that it was intended to seal their engagement. When she refused to marry him, he took out a replevin warrant. The case is still pending.”
Jan. 21, 1915: The Comet quoted the following quip from the Memphis Commercial Appeal: “Money talks, the proverb says, and it is awfully funny. It keeps on talking even when it’s meant to be hush money.”Jan. 21, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on the medical condition of several residents. “Mr. A.C. Tainter is here from Penland, N.C., having been called home on account of the serious illness of his son Andrew and daughter Mrs. Steve Carson with Influenza (sic). Mrs. F.B. St. John is quite ill at her home on Watauga avenue (sic). Friends of Irby Shoaf will be glad to learn that he is slightly improving from a severe case of Influenza (sic). Mrs. Shoaf and children are much improved. Mrs. Frank Taylor and daughter are quite ill at their home on Pine street (sic). Mrs. W.L. Holloway is quite ill with Influenza (sic) at her home on King street (sic). E.J. Wagner, manager of the Washington County Gas Company, who has been suffering from a severe attack of the Flu, (sic), remains quite ill at his room at the Colonial Hotel. Miss Love Reeves, who has been quite ill the past ten days, suffering from a severe attack of the Flu (sic), has recovered and is now back to her place in the City Shoe Store.”
Jan. 21, 1923: The Nashville Tennessean, with a dateline of Johnson City reported, “A Shrine Club was organized at Johnson City Friday night.”
Jan. 21, 1928: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The Intermountain Telephone Company this morning announced an appropriation of $232,580 to be spent during 1928 in expansion of facilities. The Intermountain owns and operates the telephone system serving Johnson City, Bristol, Kingsport, Greeneville and Elizabethton, Tenn., and Marion, Va. The Marion (Va.) and Greeneville (Tenn.) enterprises were but recently added to the list. During the past few years heavy expenditures have been made at both Johnson City and Bristol in the erection of new telephone exchange buildings and new equipment.” Two hundred, thirty-two thousand, five hundred eighty dollars in 1928 is now worth approximately $3,539,418. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan. 21, 1936: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a possible change in the area of service. “A hearing on the Southern Railway’s application to abandon its 12-mile branch from Johnson City to Embreeville continued today before Porter Dunlap and W.H. Turner, members of the State Railroad and Utilities Commission.” The article continued to state, “The railroad claims it is making no profit on the road. Approximately 40 shippers of Embreeville claim the line constitutes the only economical outlet for their products.”
Jan. 21, 1942: The Nashville Tennessean, with a Johnson City dateline reported an interesting story. “A local woman – whose name was withheld for obvious reasons – received a letter from a former resident here who married a German and moved to his country.” The story continued, “The letter was censored to meaningless scattered words except for the last sentence. ’We are all happy here, but would be happier in Monte Vista,’ it read.” Finally, readers in Nashville learned, “This sentence obviously outwitted the censor. Monte Vista is a local cemetery.”
Jan. 21, 1965: The Chamber of Commerce held its Fiftieth Annual Membership dinner meeting, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Dr. Carl Byers from the General Motors Corporation was the speaker. G. Bruce Kidd was incoming Chamber President.
Jan. 21, 1972: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that a kidnapping victim was back home, and was unharmed. “Several leads were being followed early today in the Grundy, Va., area in the kidnapping of a Johnson City woman who returned home safely early last night.” The article continued, “Mrs. Betsy McCorkle Ludwig, 23, of Big Valley Trailer Park, and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. Howard McCorkle, returned home last evening following her 30-hour abduction covering nearly 500 miles in three states.”