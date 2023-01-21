Jan. 21, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Covington Leader reported two items that originally appeared in The Comet. “At a Colorado wake two men got on a jag by drinking embalming fluid. Their friends only had to bury them; they did the rest.”
“In olden time an Irish witness was required to take three separate oaths: the first standing, the second sitting and the third lying. In our court, we swear the witness standing and he lies sitting.”
The Covington Leader is now published as The Leader. Covington is in Tipton County, Tennessee, and is about 462 miles from Johnson City. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published daily in Johnson City in 1898. The Comet was published on a weekly basis in 1898.
Jan. 21, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news about street names in Johnson City. Readers learned, “As laid off at present, Johnson City has the following street names duplicated: Main street and North Main street; King street and North King street; these being more than one mile a part; There are three disconnected streets in the same section of the city called ‘Highland Avenue’. East and West Rhododendron Boulevards run parallel, one block apart, connected by a horseshoe loop.”
Jan. 21, 1926: With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Jan. 19, the Johnson City Staff News reported “The Rotary Club of Elizabethton was organized Tuesday night with twenty-five charter members, the occasion being celebrated by a banquet at the new Central High school building at which seventeen members of the Johnson City Rotary Club were guests.”
“Officers of the youngest Rotary Club in Tennessee are Ed Lingerfelt, president, Sexton Dungan, vice-president; Frank Lovette, secretary, and Walter Dungan, treasurer. The board of directors for the remainder of the current Rotary year consists of Crawford Alexander, R. B. Moreland, Ben Allen, H. C. Kane, Ed Lingerfelt, Frank Lovett, John Wood and Sexton Dungan.”
“Several of the Rotary Anns were also present, and although not taking part in the active organization of the club, their presence made itself emphatically known through the delicious banquet which they and their friends so capably served to the Rotarians. In return for his find ‘feed’, as one of the Johnson City visitors expressed it, efforts are being made to see that all the Elizabethton Rotary Anns are taken to Nashville next month as the guests of their husbands during the State Conference. The high approval given the repast was demonstrated by the 100 per cent of clean plants at the conclusion of the ‘eating session.’”
Jan. 21, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “About 700 students were enrolled at Science Hill High School for the school year’s second semester which started Monday, C. Howard McCorkle, principal, said today.”
“He said enrollment had increased by about 35 over the figure for the first semester.”
“About five students completed their course at the end of the first semester and will receive diplomas with the graduating class in May, he said.”
Jan. 21, 1951: In an article titled “A Call to Prayer,” the Johnson City Press-Chronicle suggested the following:
“A city bows its head.”
“Johnson City is asked to take out 30 seconds each day at noon to pray. While each is requested to ask for guidance in the things in his own heart, the problems in his own life, the tribulations of his own time, here is a suggested addition to the Johnson Citian’s prayer for today:”
“O merciful God our tired hearts have led us to Thee. The husks of the far country will not satisfy our best longings. Our willful waywardness has brought us wretchedness. Grant us Thy love — call sounding in our lonely hearts. Assure us of Thy welcome and of the peace and goodwill that will bind us together as brothers, and to Thee as Thy children.”
Jan. 21, 1965: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Another year of progress and growth was enjoyed by Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Johnson City, Greeneville and Kingsport during 1964 according to the institution’s report issued yesterday.”
“Paul B. Emmert, president, reported the Association had a growth in assets in excess of $6 million during 1964, bringing Home Federal’s total assets now in excess of $70 million.”
Six million dollars in 1965 is now worth a bit more than $57,750,000. Seventy million dollars in the same year is now worth approximately $662,250,000. Both of these present values are from www.in2013dollars.com.
Jan. 21, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Johnson City Press-Chronicle has again felt the blow of inflation in its newsprint costs.”
“A telegram to Press, Inc., this week notified management that a $5 per ton increase will become effective Feb. 17 from International Paper Sales Co., one of the suppliers for the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.”
“Other increases were announced recently by Bowaters and Kimberly-Clark, whose firms also supply this newspaper with the vital newsprint.”
“In its telegram to the paper, International said the increase was necessary despite stringent efforts to control costs, and improve productivity.”
Five dollars in 1973 is now worth about $33.56, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jan. 21, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported further news regarding a recent flood in Carter County. The flood situation was initially reported in this column on Jan. 9. Readers learned that “Items donated by students, parents and faculty of Johnson City schools were delivered Tuesday to benefit students of Cloudland Elementary School and their families.”
“Donations included monetary donations, food items, clothing, cleaning supplies and educational materials and supplies.”
“‘Our faculty and students felt strongly that we needed to have an active role in the flood relief effort,’ Public Relations Director Susan McMakin said. ‘The flood directly affected a few of our employees and really brought the reality of the devastation home to us.’”
