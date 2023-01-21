Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 21, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Covington Leader reported two items that originally appeared in The Comet. “At a Colorado wake two men got on a jag by drinking embalming fluid. Their friends only had to bury them; they did the rest.”

“In olden time an Irish witness was required to take three separate oaths: the first standing, the second sitting and the third lying. In our court, we swear the witness standing and he lies sitting.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

