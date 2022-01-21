Jan. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported news regarding Johnson City’s government. “The new Charter for Johnson City has passed both houses and is now a law. It was introduced by Browning, our representative. The substance of the charter has been published several times in this paper.”
Jan. 21, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle published several items of interest regarding local citizens. “Mr. and Mrs. John Masengill and Miss Samma Slaughter will leave next week for New York where they will purchase their spring line of Ready-to-Wear goods.”
“Mrs. Paul Green of Erwin spent Wednesday with her parents, Dr. and Mrs. J.W. Cox on Unaka avenue (sic).”
“Messers. J.C. Borden, J.L. Gilbert, and S.F. Cunningham, United States Bank examiners are prominent visitors to the city.”
“Mr. Carl Young of Minneapolis, N.C. is the guest of his wife and parents.”
“Mayor Ellison left yesterday afternoon for Knoxville where he will spend the week-end (sic).”
“Mrs. Mary D. Reeves was in the city this week en route from Knoxville to Bristol.”
Mr. and Mrs. Masengill owned Masengill’s.
Minneapolis, North Carolina, is about 35 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 21, 1936: Big, black, bold headlines in all capital letters greeted Johnson City Press readers: “English Bow Before New King.” London was the dateline. “The new title King Edward VIII, was used for the first time tonight when parliament met to swear allegiance to the eldest son of the late King George V.”
“The new king, the former Prince of Wales, came to London dramatically by airplane — the first English monarch ever to fly — 12 hours after he saw his father die in Sandringham House, 100 miles away.”
“Capt. The Rt. Hon. Edward Algernon Fitzroy, speaker of the house of commons, was the first to take the oath. He spoke ‘allegiance to his majesty, King Edward VIII, his heirs and successors, according to the law.’”
“Then he signed the roll.”
“The next to take the oath were Prime Minister Baldwin, Neville Chamberlain, Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Sir John Simon, home secretary.”
“The public use of the title followed a meeting of the party council at which the 41-year-old king had given the declaration and received the councilors’ oaths of allegiance.”
“The privy council session was at St. James’ Palace.”
“The man whom the world has known as the Prince of Wales discarded royal precedent to fly from the bier on his late father King George V in Sandringham house to the capital.”
Jan. 21, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in an article with the byline of Jimmy Smyth reported, “An Upper East Tennessee area recreation building costing $30,000 is going to be built in Johnson City.”
“That announcement was made Sunday night by the Advisory Council to the Director of the Park and Recreation Board at a dinner meeting given by Howard Johnson, director, at his home, 412 West Maple street (sic).”
“The building, complete with gymnasium, recreation rooms, showers and all the requirements for modern recreation will be built through direct donations by citizens of the entire area and through activities designed to add to a fund which will be used to construct the recreation building.”
“The building will probably be housed on East Market street (sic) near the Fire Hall.”
“Each citizen who contributes at least $3 will be given a membership card on which he pledges to support the drive for funds to build the recreation building.”
Thirty thousand dollars in 1947 has the approximate equivalent purchasing power of $374,000, making $3 in 1947 currently having a value of about $37.40, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jan. 21, 1965: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started its readers’ day with a chuckle. “Some businessmen are beginning to wonder if it wouldn’t be a wise idea to have a guaranteed annual customer before they start getting too involved with the guaranteed annual wage.”
Jan. 21, 1972: Fifty years ago today, continuing with a story from the previous two days, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that a kidnapping victim was back home, and was unharmed. “Several leads were being followed early today in the Grundy, Va., area in the kidnapping of a Johnson City woman who returned home safely early last night.”
The article continued, “Mrs. Betsy McCorkle Ludwig, 23, of Big Valley Trailer Park, and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. Howard McCorkle, returned home last evening following her 30-hour abduction covering nearly 500 miles in three states.”
Mrs. Ludwig’s father was superintendent of the Johnson City Schools at the time.
Jan. 21, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge opined, “Some folks still are generating New Year’s resolutions.”
“Well, better late than never, I always say.”
“Anyway, some folks are beginning to revolt against resolutions they’ve already made – particularly those that make you sweat, deprive you from tasty foods and make you a slave to your scales.”
“Although countless numbers of Americans once again established New Year’s resolutions requiring endless workouts and fat gram calculations, you can instead resolve to be kind to yourself in 1996.” Mr. Hodge then listed several indulgences, including:
“Turn your bathroom into a spa. Hang eucalyptus in your shower for an aroma that not only soothes, but also helps clear the sinuses. Abandon your normal bar of soap for a more luxurious body wash, such as Alpha Hydrox Ultra Rich Moisturizing Body Wash in Peach or Seamist – great for the skin and it smells divine.”
“Stimulate your mind. Spend a (sic) hour or two a month at your local library. It’s free, infinitely relaxing, and it opens up vast new intellectual horizons. And it would make Mark Thomas happy.”
“Make your desk more inviting. Prop a pillow behind your back for lumbar support, put a foot roller underneath to refresh your feet while you crank out that report. Bring a desk alp from home to make your office less corporate and more homey.”
“Be a kid, Remember what it was like to see the world through a child’s eyes. Go to the playground, swing on the monkey bars and go head first down the slide. Buy circus tickets. Visit the zoo, and be among the first in line to rent Pocahontas. Revel in life’s simple pleasures.”
Finally, Mr. Hodge advised readers that “… if these fail, then it’s back to the Wellness Center.”
Mark Thomas was the director of the Johnson City Public Library in 1997.
