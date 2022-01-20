Jan. 20, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported news of two Johnson Citians. Readers learned that “Miss Laila Lyle of Johnson City is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Frank McCorkle.”
In addition, the newspaper noted that “S.C. Miller of Johnson City is at the Imperial.”
The Imperial was a hotel in Knoxville.
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It is no longer in publication. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was Johnson City’s newspaper. It was published on a weekly basis.
Jan. 20, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff readers learned, “Having knowledge that steps will be taken to prohibit the use of Wilder Park for baseball next season, Mayor Ellison today gave H.M. Cass, president of the Johnson City baseball club, notice to that effect, and suggested a meeting of club directors immediately for the purpose of determining what steps are proper to meet the situation.”
“It appears that the right of the city to turn over to the Johnson City Athletic Association the public parks for use as an athletic field has been suggested, and certain persons living in the immediate vicinity of the park have registered objection with Mayor Ellison.”
“Mayor Ellison, formerly president of the Appalachian League, and a warm supporter of baseball, declared that he will do whatever he can to further the interests of the baseball (indecipherable) here, but it is understood from his remarks that Wilder Park must be abandoned as a battle field next season.”
“While President Cass had not received the letter from Mayor Ellison this morning, he stated that he had been informed of the contents of it and would at an early date call a meeting of directors. Pending investigation of the matter he had no opinion to offer about what possible steps would be taken by the Association.”
Jan. 20, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, The Knoxville Journal reported tragic news with a Johnson City dateline. The date was Jan. 19. “A fire that swept through the dry cleaning department of the White City laundry here yesterday caused damage estimated by Fire Chief L.L. Geisler at $25,000.”
“The blaze was discovered at 4:30 a.m. by the night watchman, Ensley Norton. But before he could turn in the alarm it had spread rapidly, Geisler said. Three fire companies fought the blaze for over two hours.”
Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1947 is now equivalent to about $311,600, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Knoxville Journal is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Monday in 1947. January 20, 1947 fell on a Monday.
Jan. 20, 1972: Fifty years ago today, a kidnapping in Johnson City continued to make front-page news. In an item first reported in this column yesterday, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers, reading an article with the joint bylines of Eddie LeSueur and Jean Lewis, learned, ‘’I believe Betsy is alive by the prayers in her behalf.’”
“These were the words of a Johnson City mother who has learned that her 23-year-old daughter is alive and well after a two-day ordeal in which she was abducted from a Johnson City coin laundry by three men who later released her in Virginia.”
“Mrs. Betsy Ludwig at noon was being questioned by FBI agents in Oakwood, Va., near Grundy. A search was begun by Virginia and Tennessee lawmen for the trio who kidnaped her at knifepoint Tuesday night while she was doing her laundry on Brown’s Mill Road.”
“Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard McCorkle, and her husband Mike are with her in Virginia as are her husband’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Ludwig of Johnson City. They were expected to return home later today.”
“Betsy told her parents she had just placed her clothes in the washers and put in the detergent when she heard someone speak to her.”
“She said as she turned around, she saw a man standing behind her with a knife in his hand. The man then told her, ‘Come get in the car or I’ll kill you right on the spot,’ Betsy said.”
“She got into the car with the man in the seat behind her holding a knife at her neck. Betsy said she was forced to drive north on Roan Street.”
“She was forced to run two red lights before her captor ordered her to slow down. At that time another car which had been following them caught up and the two cars proceeded out the Bristol Highway to a road which turns right near the Union Baptist Church to connect the Bristol Highway with the Austin Springs Road.”
“Betsy said she was instructed to leave the off road and drive into a pine thicket about 300 feet from the road. She was then forced to get out of her car and into the other car which contained two other men.”
“The convertible containing Betsy and the three men traveled through Virginia into West Virginia by back roads and then back into Virginia, Betsy said.”
“They entered Buchanan County, Va., after three stops to buy beer, Betsy said, and there they put her out of the car.”
“The trio told her not to call law officers for 30 minutes when they let her out in the Dismal Creek section of Buchanan County.”
“Betsy said the men repeatedly tried to get her to take some of the barbiturates and drink some of the beer, which they were taking and drinking, but she refused.”
“Betsy said she caught a ride in a coal truck, which took her to Oakwood community just outside of Grundy. There she called her husband Michael and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.”
“Ludwig immediately called Mr. and Mrs. McCorkle, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Ludwig along with his sister, Susan and the best man at the wedding a little over a year ago. Anthony Brown left for Grundy.”
“Washington County Sheriff James Seehorn, Special Investigator Taylor Betties and City Detectives Charlie Miller, Wayne Adkins and John February also made the journey last night.”
“The case is being investigated by the local authorities here, by Virginia State Police, the Buchanan County, Va., Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.”
Oakwood, Virginia is located approximately 105 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 20, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article written by Michael Joslin, and a dateline from Mount Mitchell State Park, N.C., reported, “Two brother peaks on the Black Mountain range commemorate two men whose lives intertwined with the crests and hollows of this highest mountain range east of the Mississippi.”
“The two men lived vastly different lives and came from quite different backgrounds, but they are here brought together till the end of time.”
“For generations these twin peaks were known as the Black Brothers, ‘black’ for the thick stands of red spruce and Fraser fir that clothed their slopes in dark fir, and ‘brothers’ because they stood together on the crest.”
“Today these two peaks which mark the northern border of Mount Mitchell State Park are known as Mount Craig and Big Tom.”
“Locke Craig was the governor of North Carolina from 1913 to 1917. During that time he pushed through the legislation to save this part of the Black Mountains from the blades of the lumber industry that were slicing through the heavy stands of timber on the Blacks.”
“Big Tom Wilson was a simple woodsman and mountain patriarch who grew to dominate the closed-in valley of the headwaters of the Cane River under the Blacks. A well-known bear hunter, he became famous for finding the body of Elijah Mitchell when the scientist died in his attempt to verify his claim to have climbed and measured the Black Dome, later named Mount Mitchell.”
Mount Mitchell State Park is approximately 85 miles from Johnson City.
