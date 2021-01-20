JANUARY 20
Jan. 20, 1907: With a dateline of Johnson City, readers of the Chattanooga Daily Times learned, “At a meeting of the city council on Thursday night, after the transaction of other business, the council decided to adopt a sewerage system and $10,000 of the city’s bonds will be devoted to that purpose.” Ten thousand dollars in 1907 is currently worth approximately $277,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan. 20, 1914: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “W.E. Hatcher, of the Unaka National bank (sic), left Saturday afternoon for Nash, Tex., where on Wednesday he will be united in marriage to Miss Lillian Soidoiskia Creamer, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. James D. Creamer. After spending their honeymoon in the southwest, Mr. and Mrs. Hatcher will return to Johnson City, and will be at home to their friends after Feb. 9.”
Jan. 20, 1929: The Bristol Herald Courier reported, with a Johnson City dateline, “Tobe Edwards, Milligan College football coach for several seasons, will not return to Milligan this fall, he announced tonight. He has not decided where he will coach this fall.”
Jan. 20, 1930: Readers of the Chattanooga Daily Times learned of the death of a member of the faculty of the State Teachers’ College. “Prof. A. Fleetwood Roller, teacher of science at State Teachers’ college (sic) here, and formerly an instructor in chemistry at Georgia Tech, died today of blood poisoning which developed from a bite inflicted by a rat during a demonstration before a biology class two weeks ago.” The article continued to say, “The wound, a small one on his finger, was not regarded by Prof. Roller at first as serious, and the abrasion apparently healed. Several days later, however, infection developed and he was taken to a hospital, where his arm was amputated in futile effort to check the poison.” Prof. Roller was 41 years old, and was a native of Sullivan County. The East Tennessee State Teachers College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Jan. 20, 1931: The Charlotte Observer reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, “Joe Fred Wilson, 25, of Johnson City, was found dead in a field near here last night and four youths were held today for investigation.”
Jan. 20, 1932: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol News Bulletin reported on a bank robbery in Limestone. “Asheville, N.C. authorities reported today that five suspects were held there in connection with the $4,588 robbery of the Farmers and Merchants Bank of Limestone, Tenn., yesterday.” The story continued, “Jailer G.E. Ingle gave the names of the suspects over the telephone as B.P. Riley, 31, James Sherlock, 25, and Tommy Carrell, 26, all of Atlanta, and Ed Mack, 27 and his brother, Martin, 34, of Memphis.”
Jan. 20, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported worrisome and troubling news to a Jonesboro father. “William O. Crookshanks of route (sic) 6, Jonesboro, has received a message from the War Department informing him his son, Lt. Jesse R. Crookshanks, has been reported missing in action over France since January 7. No further details were released.”
Jan. 20, 1952: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Scrantonian, a newspaper in Scranton, Pennsylvania, reported, “James Kercinger, outfielder-first baseman for Omaha of the Class A Western League, the past two seasons, has been named playing manager of the Johnson City Cardinals of the Appalachian League.”
Jan. 20, 1967: In a photograph on the front page of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers saw an armored truck being hauled off. “In the old days Wells Fargo changed horses — but those days are gone forever. When its brakes failed, a Wells Fargo armored truck making a delivery to Hamilton National Bank here yesterday had to be hauled off ingloriously by a wrecker. And the wrecker driver didn’t even have anyone riding shotgun — the guards were all still in the armored truck.”