Jan. 20, 1898: A century ago today, The Comet reported several items regarding area residents. Readers learned that “F. P. Burch made a flying trip to Bristol last week.”
“Isaac Harr spent last Friday in Bristol on legal business.”
“The revival at the Presbyterian church closed Sunday night with fairly good results.”
“Mrs. George Wofford entertained the Monday Club last Friday evening at her home in Carnegie.”
“M. B. Martin, tax assessor for this district, is up from Limestone actively engaged in that work this week.”
“Rev. Barney Thompson will preach at the M. E. Church, South, next Sunday morning and evening at the usual hours.”
“Mr. and Mrs. E. E. Ellsworth are rejoicing over a son that arrived Tuesday afternoon.”
“B. F. Childress returned Monday from a two weeks’ hunt in the mountains of North Carolina.”
“Miss Campbell, who has been the guest of Miss Lucile Bell for the past month, returned to her home in Greeneville Monday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. E. P. Pendleton, of Erwin, Tenn., and Miss Pendleton, of Marion, Va., were in the city yesterday.”
G. L. Clay had this advertisement in the midst of the other short news items: “If the man who eat my white guinas (sic) will pay me fifty cents and pay for this notice, I will not publish him in next week’s paper.”
“Haynes Miller, the eldest son of Dr. W. J. Miller, has been quite ill for several days but is improving.”
“Herbert, the 7-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Geo. R. Brown, swallowed a piece of iron he had been using as a jack-rock last Friday. So far, he has suffered no serious results.”
“Samuel Stone has moved his family from Unicoi to this city and is occupying a residence on Unaka avenue near Roan street. We are glad to have such additions to our citizenship and extend Mr. Stone and his estimable family a hearty welcome.”
Major Hahn continued to be in the news. “Maj. William Hahn and Mrs. Hahn, of Cranberry, are in the city at Mrs. C. K. Lide’s. Mr. Hahn is seriously ill with a heart trouble, and is here to be treated by Dr. W. J. Miller. Since his arrival he is reported to be improving, and we hope will be able to be around again in a short time.”
“The firm of Will I. Hart & Co., has this day dissolved by mutual consent, H. B. & H. Miller retiring. Will I. Hart will continue the business.”
Carnegie is a neighborhood in Johnson City.
Marion, Virginia, is located about 79 miles from Johnson City.
A guinea is a type of hen.
Fifty cents in 1898 now has the purchasing power of nearly $18, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jan. 20, 1915: The Johnson City Staff reported “Miss Kathleen Wilson is entertaining this evening with a charmingly planned dance for Miss Emily Miller and Miss Fannie Rhea Dosser at her beautiful home, ‘High Point South.’ Only special friends of the hostess and honorees are invited.”
Jan. 20, 1923: The Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “The oldest street in Johnson City proper is Market street, through the business part of the city. It occupies the route of the old state road travelled before the War Between the States.”
Jan. 20, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “”First automobile vehicle driver to lose his permit in a Johnson City court in several months was Dewey Crum, 703 Lincoln street, who was arrested Sunday for reckless driving by patrolman P. E. Broyles, city officers reported. The driver permit will be restored after 90 days, headquarters records indicated.”
“Companies No. 1, 3 and 4 answered two calls between 6 and 6:30 p. m. yesterday, according to Assistant Chief George W. Wilson.”
“At 6:05 the trucks went to the home of Ralph Rice, 1001 East Watauga avenue where electrical wiring apparently ignited a mattress in an upstairs bedroom. Damage was small.”
“Later at 6:30 p.m., the companies made a run to the home of Vaughan F Petitt, 1205 North Baxter street where a hot chimney developed a blaze about wood framing. Damage was not extensive, a fire official said.”
“Herbert Maden, farmer of the Boones Creek section, three mile north of Jonesboro, was treated late yesterday at Appalachian Hospital for cuts on his right hand sustained on a feed cutter. He was dismissed after treatment.”
“Earlier yesterday two others were treated and released. They were Joe Rupe, 18-months-old baby of city, route 3, who cut his head on a baseboard, and Mrs. Ethel Collins, 106 Stanley avenue, who cut her right hand on a can.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Jan. 20, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several high school basketball scores from the day before. The scores were on the front page. Among those scores were the following: Science Hill narrowly defeated Kingsport, by a score of 48-47.
Elizabethton won over Greeneville, 65-60.
Bulls Gap defeated University High by a score of 66-58.
Morristown East defeated Unicoi County, the score being 59-55.
Hampton easily defeated Unaka, with a score of 86-51.
Johnson County narrowly bested Happy Valley, with a score of 59-58.
Cloudland beat Surgoinsville by a score of 73-70.
Tennessee High was victorious over Sullivan Central, 63-58.
Lynn View easily held back Sullivan East by a score of 83-50.
Church Hill defeated Sullivan 48-45.
Ketron scored 73 points to Rogersville’s 67.
Washington College, which was a high school in 1973, beat Clinch, 56-46.
