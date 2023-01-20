Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 20, 1898: A century ago today, The Comet reported several items regarding area residents. Readers learned that “F. P. Burch made a flying trip to Bristol last week.”

“Isaac Harr spent last Friday in Bristol on legal business.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

