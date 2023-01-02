Jan. 2, 1890: The Comet reported, “A new process for burning coal without smoke has lately been discovered. It consists in sprinkling water containing a special preparation of resin over the coal, and the result is that there is no smoke, and the glow is as intense as coke.”
Jan. 2, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news with a dateline from Limestone and a date of Jan. 1. “The Christmas tree exercises at the church Saturday and Sunday nights were well attended and enjoyed by all present.”
“There will be an oyster and ice cream supper at the Morelock store building on next Saturday night. Proceeds to be used for an organ for the M.E. church, South.”
“Dick Cox and sister, Miss Julia, spent Christmas day in JoJhnson (sic) City as the guests of Keebar Lucas and family.”
“Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Mitchell have returned from a visit to their daughter, Mrs. Woodford Reser, of Lenoir City.”
“Mrs. N.A. Morelock entertained a dinner on Tuesday (with) Rev. G.R. Munsey and wife, W.A. Gillespie and wife, Dr. and Mrs. R.T. McCollum and daughters, Misses Hazel and Cleo, and Miss Jersey Stanton.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Mel Walker are visiting their daughter, Mrs. S.P. White and family of Shelbyville, Tenn.”
“The following persons were shopping in Johnson City last week: Mr. and Mrs. K.L. Kelley, Mrs. Clark Miller, Misses Jersey Stanton and Pearl Morelock, Rev. G.K. Munsey, Ed Henley, Mrs. J.E. Swinney, Mrs. E.N. Matthews, Jessie Shanks and Bert ReMine.”
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
Jan. 2, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that, “Johnson City, as a city, uses Central Standard Time, though two of the three railroads operating in and out of the city employ Eastern Time. The city is 25 miles from the zone line where the time is changed, but probably only half a dozen miles to the West of it. Theoretically, it is almost exactly on the line between the two towns directly north of Johnson City and towns directly South use Eastern Time. The actual change is supposed to be made at the Eastern state line of Tennessee, but this is not fully observed by several East Tennessee towns.”
Jan. 2, 1944: With a dateline from Mountain City, and a date from Jan. 1, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “John A. Anderson, Farm Security Administration supervisor, announces a plan has been devised to enable farmers with large acreage and little help and small farmers with little acreage to each (indecipherable).”
“R.J. Greer of Shady Valley, E.G. Rainbold of Doeville, and Joe C. Wilson of Neva, compose a committee to assist in putting the program into operation.”
“Anderson also announces the FSA war loans were available for the purchase of equipment, livestock and other farm items.”
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
Shady Valley is located about 32 miles from Johnson City.
Doeville is a community in rural Johnson County.
Neva, Tennessee, is about 39 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 2, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported tragic news with a dateline from Elk Park, N.C., and a date from January 1. ‘A dynamite explosion at Plumtree, N.C., planned in celebration of the New Year, went off prematurely this morning, and reportedly caused the death of Navy veteran, Reece Brooks, 21, of Plumtree. He died about 4:20 a.m. today.”
“The explosion occurred on a hill near the Tar Hill Mica Company at Plumtree. Sheriff A.T. Garland said one leg and the lower part of Brooks’ abdomen was blown off.”
“The officer said Brooks arose about 3:30 o’clock to go hunting. He prepared the blast in celebration of New Year’s in a field near his home by driving a pipe into the ground and placing the powder and dynamite in such a matter as to have the latter blown into the air by the powder blast and then go off.”
“’Undoubtedly he must have hit the cap when he drove the pipe into the ground,’ Sheriff Garland said.”
“The body was taken to a funeral home in Spruce Pine to prepare for burial.”
Elk Park, North Carolina, is about 30 miles from Johnson City.
Plumtree is located in Avery County, North Carolina, and is about 42 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 2. 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “First birth recorded on the first day of 1950 at Appalachian Hospital was Elizabeth Louise Scalf, 1800 East Millard street, at 1:15 a.m.”
“At St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Elizabethton, a son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Sam Slagle of city, route, at 10:14 a.m.”
“Erwin’s Community Hospital reported a son, Louis Wesley Kenne Jr., was born to Mr. and Mrs. Louis Wesley Keene Sr., 321 Tucker street.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital was the forerunner of Carter County Hospital, which was the forerunner of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Jan. 2, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried an advertisement for Masengills, which had two tag lines. One was “Apparel of Distinction” and the other was “Furriers Since 1916.” In part, the advertisement read, “In celebration of our anniversary, we are hold a special sale on every fall and winter garment in our store beginning 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. All sale items are from our regular stock of distinctive apparel — Coats, Suits, Furs, Dresses, Lingerie, Bags, Sportswear … Everything!”
Jan. 2, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge informed readers that (President) “Van Buren was a native of Kinderhook, N.Y., and his supporters referred to him as O.K. Although he lost the election, his nickname became one of history’s great lexicological winners, an Americanism known throughout the world.”
“Some of OK’s competitors for 1839’s word of the year are fluff, dishrag and vegetarian.”
