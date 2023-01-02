Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 2, 1890: The Comet reported, “A new process for burning coal without smoke has lately been discovered. It consists in sprinkling water containing a special preparation of resin over the coal, and the result is that there is no smoke, and the glow is as intense as coke.”

Jan. 2, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news with a dateline from Limestone and a date of Jan. 1. “The Christmas tree exercises at the church Saturday and Sunday nights were well attended and enjoyed by all present.”

