Jan. 2, 1890: According to The Comet, the “Odd Fellows’ Hall presented an unusually inviting appearance Monday night. The brethren of the mystic order were enjoying a splendid supper prepared by the Sisters of Rebecca. The hall was nicely and tastily decorated and the Sisters had prepared a feast of good things.”
Jan. 2, 1895: The Herald and Tribune reported, “Mrs. Doctor Leab is recovering from her recent spell of sickness, and the Doctor is once more in his office.”
The reference to “Mrs. Doctor Leab” meant that Mrs. Leab’s husband was Dr. Leab.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1895.
Jan. 2, 1901: Readers of The Tuscaloosa Gazette, a newspaper in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, learned of counterfeiting. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers read, “A gang of counterfeiters is operating here. Both silver and currency have been circulated in large quantities and it is believed from $3,000 to $4,000 of the counterfeit had been put in circulation here. The money has been made in this section by experts.”
The article concluded by saying, “Federal officers have been notified, but have so far failed to locate any clue whatever as to the identity of the guilty parties.”
Three thousand dollars in 1901 is now worth about $98,100 and making $4,000 in 1901 currently equivalent to about $130,800. (Source:www.in2013dollars.com)
The Tuscaloosa Gazette was a newspaper published in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It is now published as The Tuscaloosa News. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1901; The Comet was a weekly newspaper.
Jan. 2, 1902: The Comet quipped, “He who would catch fish must not mind getting wet.”
Jan. 2, 1918: The Journal and Tribune reported news about smallpox in Kingsport. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “Forty-six cases of smallpox exist in Kingsport, according to reports from there this morning. With a strict enforcement of quarantine regulations and the observation of every precaution and the authorities hope to stamp out the disease within the shortest possible space of time. So far no deaths have resulted, the malady manifesting itself in the least virulent form.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924.
Jan. 2, 1919: The Morning Star reported sad news with a dateline of Johnson City. “The dead body of Frederick Meyer, veteran of the civil war (sic) and member of the Mountain Branch Soldiers’ home (sic), Tennessee, was discovered this morning in a room in the Western hotel (sic.) The coroner’s verdict was that deceased had come to his death by his own hand. A small 30-calibre revolver by the side of his body on the floor and a bullet hole in his temple told the story. Deceased was from the state of Missouri, and served in the 10th Missouri cavalry company (sic) H. No motive has been assigned.”
The Morning Star was a newspaper based in Wilmington, North Carolina. It is no longer in publication.
Jan. 2, 1922: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. Details continue from an item initially posted on Dec. 29. “A.W. Miller, special deputy sheriff, who was shot in a gun battle with Clarence Smith, an alleged whiskey runner, Wednesday, is reported as showing improvement at the hospital, and the chances now seem to favor his recovery. Although struck four times the only dangerous wound was through the lower part of the right lung. It appears that no (indecipherable) vital organs were pierced and Miller’s strong physique, coupled with the fact that the bullet was a steel encased .45, give encouragement for recovery. Smith, his assailant, is in the Jonesboro jail, awaiting a preliminary hearing which it (sic) scheduled to take place early this week.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
As mentioned above, The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. We do not have access to most of the newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1922.
Jan. 2, 1926: The Johnson City Chronicle reported horrific news to readers. “James Powell, a man about thirty years of age, was found by police officers Church and Howell on Friday morning about six o’clock, almost frozen to death in a small outhouse near Willow street (sic), in the ‘Potlicker’ section of the city. He was taken to a local hospital where, at last report, his condition was considered serious and small hope entertained for his recovery.”
Jan. 2, 1936: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Appointment of Mrs. E.C. Wallin as clerk and master of the chancery court at Jonesboro was announced today by Chancellor S.E. Miller.”
The article continued to report, “Mrs. Wallin succeeds Mrs. Will H. Clark. Either Mrs. Clark or her husband has held the office for the past six years.”
Furthermore, readers learned, “The Jonesboro chancery court clerk receives a salary of $2,000 annually. The clerk is allowed a deputy at a salary of $900 annually. Mrs. Wallin has not named her deputy.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1936.
Two thousand dollars in 1936 would now be equivalent to approximately $40,000, and $900 in that year would be about $17,996 today. (Source.www.in2013dollars.com)
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
Jan. 2, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Kiwanians at their weekly luncheon meeting yesterday installed the 1947 slate of officers, headed by Ralph B. Carr, who succeeded the Rev. Joseph H. Dampier.”
“Besides Carr, the 1947 officers are William E. Miller, first vice-president; Howard Patrick, second vice-president, and L. W. McCown was re-elected secretary-treasurer.”
“Directors include the new officers, Don Beeson, Harry Crigger, Tom Deaderick, Lee Harr, Gates Kidd, Howard McCorkle, Joe Summers and the Rev. Paul Worley.”
Jan. 2, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “George Green, 116 Ridgemont Rd., reported to city police yesterday a break-in to his house and the theft of food from the deep freeze, a briefcase and some keys. The value of the items stolen has been placed at $100.”
One hundred dollars in 1972 now has the purchasing power of about $664, according to www.in2013dollars.com
Jan. 2, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge regaled his readers with bits and pieces from all over. “A grown rat can pass through a hole the size of a quarter.”
“Of the average, every seventh wave is a big one.”
“The roller skate was invented around 1760 by Joseph Merlin, a Belgian musician.”
“A flower believed to be 120 million years old was identified from a fossil found in Melbourne, Australia, in 1989. It is called the Koonwarrs plant and resembles a modern black pepper plant.”
“Over 48 billion metal cans are used by citizens of the United States every year.”
“John Quincy Adams also was known as the Old Man Eloquent.”
“Rottweilers are descended from camp dogs that followed Roman armies in their conquest of southern Europe about 1,900 years ago. The Romans used the dogs to herd cattle and sheep.”
Jan. 2, 2014: Alan Levine became president of CEO of Mountain States Health Alliance, now known as Ballad Health. (Source: Personal correspondence between Laura Levine and Rebecca Henderson.)