Jan. 19, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “H.C. Miller of Johnson City, is in the city.”
Jan. 19, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported selected activities of several citizens. “Miss Kris Cox is spending the day with her parents in Jonesboro.”
“Mr. R.H. Woods and Mr. L.E. Easley, of Jellico, arrived in the city last week to take responsible positions with the Coco-Cola (sic) Bottling Works.”
“Mrs. Morris Goldstein is the guest of her mother, Mrs. Sam Goldstein in Greeneville.”
“Mrs. Annie R. Keebler, of Limestone, is expected today to visit Mrs. Katherine R. Stonecipher on East Unaka avenue (sic).”
“Mr. and Mrs. John Webb of Erwin, are the guests of Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Brown on East Unaka avenue (sic). Mrs. Webb was formerly Miss Beatrice Brown.”
“Mrs. Ben Bolton and daughter, Miss Helen, of Erwin, were shopping in the city Tuesday.”
“Mrs. A.B. Crouch returned yesterday from Garbers, Tenn., where she has been the guest of her mother since Monday.”
“Miss Sheridan, Red Cross representative of Atlanta, Ga., is in the city, stopping at the Colonial.”
“Mr. Ferdinand Powell and Mr. Harry Piper, of Bristol, returned Tuesday from a two week’s (sic) stay on (indecipherable) Island off the coast of Florida where they attended the convention of the Atlantic Life Insurance company (sic).”
“Mr. Haynes Miller and Mr. Joe A. Summers returned just last night, from a hunting trip to the Everglades in Florida.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
Jellico is located approximately 161 miles from Johnson City.
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
Erwin is located about 15 miles from Johnson City.
Garbers is a community located in rural Washington County.
The Colonial was a hotel.
Jan. 19, 1936: The Sunday Press-Chronicle carried big, black, bold headlines in all capital letters: “British King Battles Death.” Readers learned, from a dateline of Sandringham, England, that “King George V, suffering from a cardiac weakness and a bronchial ailment, was sleeping peacefully at an early hour this morning.”
“The last official bulletin issued last night said there had been no change in his condition since an early evening announcement, which stated that ‘the cardiac weakness and embarrassment of circulation has slightly increased and gives cause for anxiety.’”
“A statement there would be no further bulletins during the night, barring a sudden change for the worse, served somewhat to allay apprehension over the condition of the 70-year-old monarch, but there was great anxiety throughout his far-flung empire and the whole world.”
“As members of the king’s family gathered at Sandringham house, the royal residence, a high source said a crisis might be expected within about 48 hours.”
Jan. 19, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned about the Junior High School Student Council. Jim Ellis was the photographer for the newspaper. “The new student council for the Johnson City Junior High School will be inaugurated Monday. The council plan is new at the school, being started for the first time this term. Its purpose, according to the constitution, is ‘to promote the worthy ideals of scholarship, citizenship, sportsmanship, extra-curricular participation, service and cooperation.’ Members of the council are (left to right): Clifton Young, 103 E. Walnut street (sic), vice-president; Erma Webb, 800 East Watauga, secretary; Betty McKinney, 313 Delaware, president; and Russell Lacy, 314 West Holston, treasurer.”
Jan. 19, 1962: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A freak accident occurred on the Erwin Highway around 7:20 p.m. yesterday.”
“J.E. Butler, traveling toward Erwin, was slowing down in order to make a right-hand turn in front of the Thomas Products building, when a car driven by Herbert Honeycutt slammed into the back of Butler’s car. Butler’s car was struck with such force that the impact threw him into the ... road and left his wife to guide the car though two fences until it came to rest about 75 feet out in an open field.”
“Honeycutt’s car then apparently passed over the top of Butler without hitting him and stopped about 50 feet down the road.”
“Honeycutt’s wife and 3-year-old daughter were taken to Memorial Hospital for an examination and found to be uninjured. Butler suffered relatively minor bruises and scrapes and did not go to the hospital.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jan. 19, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “City Police today are conducting a search for a 23-year-old city woman, who disappeared from a local coin laundry last night.”
“The woman, Mrs. Betsy McCorkle Ludwig, Big Valley Trailer Park, was reported missing by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard McCorkle, 427 Highland Ave., after she failed to come home by 6:30 a.m. today.”
“The 1966 white Renault Mrs. Ludwig was driving was located parked alongside a road just off Austin Springs Road at 10:50 a.m. today.”
“Investigating officers said the missing woman’s husband, Michael, reported his wife had gone to the coin laundry on Brown’s Mill Road after visiting her parents last night.”
“Ludwig said he had stopped by the laundry at 6 p.m. and talked to his wife, then proceeded on home. Ludwig said he stretched out on the couch and fell asleep. He said he awoke at 5:30 a.m. and upon discovering his wife was not home, called her parents to see if she was there. A trip to the laundry revealed Mrs. Ludwig’s clothing in the washer along with the detergent.”
“Mrs. Ludwig is described as weighing 125 pounds, five feet, three inches tall with brown eyes and hair. When last seen she was wearing white jeans and a sweat shirt.”
Jan. 19, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jeff Keeling, Johnson City Press readers learned that “East Tennessee State University medical school faculty offer a grim prognosis if the state fails to provide the final $6 million to construct a $36 million building for research and instruction.”
“A longtime member of the James H. Quillen College of Medicine faculty, however, said he thinks the funding will be approximate despite a projected $300 million shortfall in the state’s budget.”
“’I’m not pessimistic about this, I’m quite optimistic,’ anatomy department chairman, Dr. Richard Skalko said Thursday.”
$6 million in 1997 is now worth about $10,400,000, making $36 million in 1997 currently having the purchasing power of approximately $62,345,000. By extension, $300 million in 1997 is now equivalent to about $519,500,000. All of these current values are taken from www.in2013dollars.com.