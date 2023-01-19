Jan. 19, 1898: A century ago today, the Herald and Tribune provided readers with a several “Pointed Paragraphs.” Some of them were:
“It’s a poor mule that won’t work both ways.”
“High words are often used to express low language.”
“The only thing that beats a good wife is a bad husband.”
“Poverty is not a crime, but it is usually very inconvenient.”
“Dr. Diet and Dr. Merriman are the world’s two greatest physicians.”
“The rooms in a house do not interest a burglar as much as the haul.”
“The more reason a man has for indignation the less comfort he gets out of it.”
“The worst kind of a bicycle face is made by the boy who didn’t get one for Christmas.”
“There’s nothing more idiotic than the smile of a pretty girl — when directed toward some other fellow.”
“New York’s 160 acre zoological garden will have to be enlarged if the Tammary tiger is placed on exhibition.”
“At the beginning of the New Year the average man spends an entire day repairing those famous pavements made of good intentions.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published on a daily basis in Johnson City in 1898.
Jan. 19, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Fire alarm signals in Johnson City are given publicly at this time. By means of an electrically operated siren on a three-story building near the center of the city, four different signals are given, indicating four sections of the city; one blast denotes the section south of the Southern Railway and west of Roan street, which includes the principal retail district; two blasts north of the railway and west of Roan street; three blasts, south of the railway and east of Roan street, four blasts, north of the railway and east of Roan street.”
Jan. 19, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, in a follow-up to a story that initially appeared in the column yesterday, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned more about Miss Mary Pickford’s visit. In an article carrying the byline of Effie Dyer, it was revealed that “No one will ever be able to slip away the title, ‘America’s Sweetheart,’ from Mary Pickford as long as she continues to captivate audiences the way she did Sunday at Mountain Home.”
“It just can’t be done! ... You can ask any of the veterans who gathered there for her appearance.”
“Miss Pickford, who was in Bristol Saturday to help celebrate the 102nd birthday of colorful Gen. Julius Howell, came to Johnson City yesterday directly from Bristol, reaching Mountain Home gates about 11:45 o’clock. Her appearance previously had been scheduled for 10 o’clock, but the weather, especially the icy highways — slowed things up a little and made the party late.”
“However, the spirits of the eager audiences were not in the least dampened — ‘America’s Sweetheart’ was well worth waiting for. Not only that, but General Howell came with her!”
“Upon arrival, Miss Pickford and the General were escorted by Col. Lee B. Harr to the theater, where they made a brief appearance before the boys who were attending the big first showing of the picture, ‘Sleep My Love,’ which was produced by the famous star. There the two were given hearty applause — and it was sort of hard to break away.”
“But there were the hospitals and many, many more veterans were waiting.”
“When Miss Pickford — accompanied by Col. Harr — reached the main hospital the corridors were crowded with spectators, whose expectations were well rewarded.”
“The small star, whose blonde beauty has faded little in the past several years, stood there and told them all: ‘I am so happy to be here today — and please let me say I have never before seen such beautiful grounds and buildings at any such institution And it must be even more beautiful in summer!’”
Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Jan. 19, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Jean Lewis, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Officers early this afternoon arrested Jerry Lee Garst, 32, Rt. 6, Jonesboro, in connection with the fatal shooting this morning of Wayne Graybeal.”
“Garst allegedly called Sheriff Jim Seehorn concerning the shooting. Garst then was arrested at Earl’s Grill on West Market Street. He is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Graybeal, 37, manager of Nappy’s Place, at 9:10 a.m. today outside the beer establishment at 306 N. Broadway.”
“Also arrested in connection with the case is Bernadine Hill, Rt. 1, who is being held as a material witness. Garst was arrested shortly after 1 p.m.”
“According to Det. Capt. Tom Tipton, Graybeal had trouble with a man at the beer establishment last night and put the man out of the building. The man allegedly came back to Nappy’s earlier today shortly after Graybeal opened for business at 7 a.m., and began to argue with Graybeal.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1973.
Jan. 19, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Staff Writer Gregg Powers, the Johnson City Press reported “Area residents gathered Sunday afternoon at Friendship Baptist Church to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights leader who was slain April 4, 1968, outside his Memphis hotel room.”
“ ‘We are here today to celebrate the man and his spirit,’ the Rev. Vincent Dial said. ‘The occasion is to celebrate the things that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King did for his people.’ ”
“The Johnson City/Washington County Area branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People sponsored the event, held in conjunction with national Martin Luther King Jr., Day, observed today.”
