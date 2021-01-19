Jan. 19, 1888: The Comet reported, “A very enthusiastic meeting of the citizens was held in Jobe’s Hall Monday night, to discuss improvements for this growing town. It was a free talk, and much good will result. Next Saturday night another meeting will be held, and it is hoped that every business man will be out, and help push our city to the front. Be on hand at 6:30 o’clock P.M.”
Jan. 19, 1900: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “There were seen upon local streets yesterday nine lawyers from other towns; ten families passed through in wagons from North Carolina, in quest of new homes; seven wagons from the same state loaded with green apples; many farmers with their teams, and the usual supply of loafers.”
Jan. 19: 1905: The Comet informed readers of the recent organization of the Commercial Club, which was a forerunner of the Chamber of Commerce. “From the ashes of the Board of Trade has arisen, phoenix-like, the Commercial Club with a membership of twenty enterprising and progressive citizens. C.B. Allen, of the Standard Oak Veneer Co., is president; Haskell Wood, of the J.M. Buck Lumber Co., vice president; E.E. Ellsworth, of Biddle & Ellsworth, secretary and treasurer. The president has appointed nine standing committees of two members each and the organization is ready to take hold of any proposition that may arise for the good of the community. This is one of the most useful organizations a city can have, and a growing town can not thrive without it. The personnel of the Commercial Club insures its life and usefulness.”
Jan. 19, 1911: Readers of The Comet read the sad news of a soldier who committed suicide. He “leaped to his death from the upper corridor encircling the hospital group,” which was about 15 feet. The soldier was in the Civil War in the First Tennessee Calvary.
Jan. 19, 1925: The Johnson City Staff-News reported on area road improvements. “Work on the Johnson City-Bristol road has been in progress during the present work between Bluff City and Watauga in Sullivan county, which is a macadam road of rather long standing. The surface is being dragged and made smoother and crushed stone placed in worn places for repairs.”
The article further stated, “Placing of crushed stone in worn places has also been going forward on the Washington county section of the road between Watauga and Johnson City, making it possible to travel the road during the winter months.”
Jan. 19, 1941: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on the expansion of a local factory. “Leon-Ferenbach Silk Company’s second plant expansion move in two years was announced yesterday by Manager Lewis T. Harrower, who said 1,750 additional square feet of floor space was being acquired.”
Readers also learned, “Twenty new spinning units are being installed and will be in full use sometime this week in the Carter-Sell building on the west side of the main plant.”
“Operations in the spinning annex will include certain work formerly done in the company’s plants at Wilkes-Barre and Parsons, Pa.”
“Bales of raw silk packed in China and other countries of the Old World are shipped to the Johnson City plant for ‘throwing’ treatment to prepare the fiber for knitting purposes in other mills.”
Jan. 19, 1943: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a Johnson City dateline, reported on a recent automobile wreck. “One man was fatally injured and another seriously hurt in a head-in collision between 2 passenger cars on the Kingsport highway about 4:30 o’clock Monday morning, Sheriff Miller W. Sell said.”
The article continued, “Sell said the dead man, Ortho Carden, 48, of the Sinking Creek section was the driver of one of the cars. His companion, Grady Campbell, 29, of Kings Spring section, is in a hospital in a serious condition.”
More details revealed, “Investigating officers, Sheriff Sell and N.Y. Pace and Howard Cook of the highway patrol, said they were told Carden and Campbell were returning from work at the Holston Ordinance Works in Kingsport when a car, bearing Sullivan county licenses and heavily laden with liquor, collided with them.”
Finally, “The officers said the driver of the liquor car fled and as yet has not been apprehended.”
Jan. 19, 1959: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle ran an advertisement for Brown Milling Company, for which Browns Mill Road is named. The Brown Milling Company was located on the Kingsport Highway, which we now know as North Roan Street.
The advertisement stated, “Brown Milling Co. is now devoting full time to custom grinding and mixing for local trade exclusively. We invite you to visit us for the most competent, compete and quick service and full line foods available anywhere. Twenty seven years of milling experience and over twenty two years handling Eshelman’s Red Rose Foods gives us a background of experience, know-how and products which are second to none. You will also marvel at our new low prices made available by reduction of overhead. We welcome and will appreciate a visit from you at any time. We would like to serve lots of you whom we have not had the pleasure of serving and to those of you whom we have been pleased to serve we pledge even better service and on a basis which will warrant all of your coming again and again. We also have some wonderful plans in the making which will be of interest to all larger feed users. Let us tell you about it.” The Brown Milling Company carried food for cattle, hogs, horses, chickens, rabbits, wild birds, turkeys, dogs and pheasants as well as other kinds of food intended for livestock, domestic animals, and wild birds.
Jan. 19, 1963: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Times Leader, a newspaper in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, reported, “Thieves broken into a restaurant here last night. The only loss reported to police was the kitchen sink.”