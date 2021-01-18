Jan. 18, 1741: Samuel Millard was born. Millard Street was named for one of his descendants. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Jan. 18, 1894: The Comet reported, “Faucette & Co. have removed from their old stand, on Spring street (sic), in the room recently occupied by the Café Brunswick, near the corner of Main and Buffolo (sic) streets (sic), where they will be pleased to meet and continue business with their old patrons and solicit in a business way, the addition of new ones.”
Jan. 18, 1909: Johnson City Court Records show that Walter Horton was fined $9.50 for carrying a razor. The records do not reveal if the fine was paid.
Jan. 18, 1911: The Johnson City Comet offered readers several quips for their consideration. “A hungry jury may keep you out of jail, but it doesn’t prove anything in particular.” “It is always well to remember that you can’t prove the excellence of your work by shooting your critics.” “Some men seem interested in learning the rules of etiquette in order that they can violate them more frequently.” “Whether (sic) two rich young people get married there are people who remark, ‘Money always marries money.’”
Jan. 18, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Miss Lena Jones, formerly with the Hart and Houston Store, has accepted a position with Dosser Bros.” Readers also learned, “Mr. Sherman Noe is confined to his room on account of influenza.”
Jan. 18, 1927: The Johnson City Chronicle reported on a murder trial, set in Jonesboro, with a dateline from that city. “The disappearance of Mrs. Margaret Hayes from Jonesboro, on the eve of calling for trial the case of the state vs. Pauline LaFollette, in which she is a material eye witness, and her subsequent arrest in Knoxville, has set several tongues to wagging there as to why she failed to appear in court, after having reached Jonesboro on Saturday in answer to a summons.” Additional details revealed, “Under orders from Judge Vines, who was advised that the witness had returned to Knoxville, she was visited by the sheriff of Knox county (sic), and placed under heavy bond, to insure appearance at Jonesboro to testify in the case on Monday next, January 24th.” The article continued with these details: “The LaFollette case, in which the young wife is accused of killing her husband in Johnson City last September, was to have been tried today. The spectacular disappearance of Mrs. Hayes caused postponement of the trial for one week, after the morning had been spent in arguments, and is an effort to locate Mrs. Hayes and ascertain the cause of her sudden disappearance.” Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
Jan. 18, 1938: Readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned, “Qualified voters of Johnson City this morning will march to the polls to decide whether the city shall adopt or reject a city manager form of government.” The article continued, “On the eve of the election opposition forces remained confident of victory and statements were forthcoming from both factions.”
Jan. 18, 1948: The heaviest snowfall of the year fell overnight in Johnson City, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Old Man Winter brought his heaviest snowfall of the season in the Johnson City area yesterday and apparently decided to stop for the entire week-end (sic).” Readers learned, “At a late hour last night, with the temperature hovering about 22 degrees, automotive vehicles were still being stalled on the city’s numerous hills. Many drivers discovered for once their car could ‘turn on a dime,’ with little effort at the steering wheel.” The story also noted, “Service station attendants were having a field day at dispensing anti-freeze.”
Jan. 18, 1951: “Lt. James E. Smith, of Franklin Square, N.Y., and Johnson City, Tenn., said … ’it’s hard to believe’ that his eight harrowing days ducking the Chinese are really over,” according to a story in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. With a dateline of On the Western Front, Korea, readers further learned, “A scrawled note brought in by a Korean villager led to the daring rescue by helicopter of an American airman behind enemy lines.” Additional details revealed that Mrs. Johnson Smith, the lieutenant’s mother, said she was “’Nervous but happy’” soon after she learned that he had been rescued. “Mrs. Smith, a resident of East Myrtle avenue (sic), a week before had received word from the Defense Department that her son had failed to return to the base after an air mission over home … .”
Jan. 18, 1968: “The government is concerned about the population explosion — but it’s also true that the population is concerned about the government explosion,” quipped the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.