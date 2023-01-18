Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 18, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Rev. Geroge T. Chandler has returned from Johnson City, where he assisted in a successful revival.”

The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898. The Comet was published every week.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

