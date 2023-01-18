Jan. 18, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Rev. Geroge T. Chandler has returned from Johnson City, where he assisted in a successful revival.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898. The Comet was published every week.
Jan. 18, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “An estimate of the number and kind of automobiles in Johnson City indicates that the number of cars and trucks now number approximately 1,600; with a total value of about $1,000,000.”
A million dollars in 1923 is now worth about $17,427,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jan. 18, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “Mary Pickford, who was in Bristol yesterday with other celebrities helping General Julius Howell observe his 102nd birthday, will make a personal appearance this morning at Veterans Administration Center in Johnson City.”
“Her appearance will coincide with the showing of ‘Sleep My Love,’ newest motion picture of Miss Pickford’s producing company.”
“Miss Pickford personally requested an opportunity to visit the hospital in Johnson City in connection with her appearance in Bristol and also requested that the feature motion picture, which will have its premiere showing on Sunday at the Cameo Theatre in Bristol, to shown to the veterans in the hospital.”
“Miss Pickford’s visit to the hospital and the showing of the film are being sponsored by Bristol’s Hackler-Wood Post of the American Legion and its Auxiliary and the Cameo Theatre. Those who completed these arrangements are Wesley Davis, commander of the Legion Post; Colonel J. R. Waltman, chief of special services at the hospital, and J. Stuart White of the theater management.”
“The film is scheduled to start about 10 a.m. in the main theater, where about 1,000 veterans will be assembled to see it. Shortly after the picture starts, Miss Pickford, accompanied by Col. Lee B. Harr, manager of the Center, and a group of Legionnaires will visit the hospital, at which time Miss Pickford will visit those hospitalized veterans in the wards who are unable to see the picture. At the conclusion of the picture, Miss Pickford will visit the hospital theater where she will make a personal appearance and talk before the 1,000 veterans.”
“‘Sleep, My Love, is based on the novel by Leo Rosten which appeared serially in Collier’s Magazine and is the story of beautiful, wealthy Alice Courtland, played by Claudette Colbert, whose husband, played by Don Ameche, is trying to drive her to suicide so he can marry a charmer named Daphne, played by Hazel Brooks, who made her screen debut in the current production, ‘Body and Soul.’”
The Veterans Administration Center is now known as the James H Quillen VA Medical Center.
Jan. 18, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported information about a unique fundraiser. Readers were queried, “Need your windows washed to get rid of the accumulated winter dirt?”
“Or perhaps, as a businessman, you could use some extra manpower on Saturdays?”
“A group of Science Hill High School Band members are more than willing to do the work for you.”
“Calling their project ‘Hire a Kid’, Science Hill band members are willing to hire themselves out for Saturday jobs to help raise money for a band trip to Mexico this May.”
“The students are willing to work both inside and outside the house, and do anything they are able to do, according to Merrill Rayburn, president of the Johnson City Band Parents Association. The parent association is coordinating the drive to raise the necessary $26,000, or about $193 for each of the 130 students.”
“The band was invited to participate in a band festival sponsored by the Mexican government in Mexico City, Mexico. Having talent and reputation to be invited is not enough however, Science Hill must be able to raise the funds.”
“The parents of band members have agreed to donate half of the amount needed or $13,000. The other $13,000 must come from the community.”
“So far, Rayburn said, enough money to make the first installment has been raised. This amount of $5000 was raised through donations and some parents.”
“’This means we still have the bulk of the money to raise and really need some support in a big way,’ Rayburn explained.”
“The band offers sustaining memberships costing from $10 on up. This allows the sustaining member free entrance to all band contests. The parent association is also trying to sell advertisements in the band yearbook.”
“Meanwhile the students have already started their drive to raise money. Before Christmas, Rayburn said, his son and another boy went to a church group’s house at East Tennessee State University, stripped the floors and re-waxed them. Commented Rayburn, ‘I don’t think my son had ever stripped and waxed a floor before.’”
“As another example, Rayburn said a local business hired at minimum wage five band members to put together a batch of shelving. All money earned goes for the trip.”
“’There is no set price for the work,’ Rayburn said. The members will do housework, babysit, yardwork, and any handy work which needs to be done, he explained.”
“If you wish to hire a band member, contact Jerry Cole, band director, at 926-7211 or 926-2864.”
Twenty-six thousand dollars in 1973 now has the purchasing power of about $174,511. One hundred, ninety-three dollars in the same year currently has the purchasing power of approximately $1300. Both of these current purchasing power equivalencies come from www.in2013dolllars.com.
Jan. 18, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press continued reporting news about flooding in Carter County. Initially mentioned in this column on Jan. 9, in a story carrying the byline of Associated Press Writer Leslie Lloyd and with a dateline from Roan Mountain, readers learned that “Patsy Watson describes her wrecked neighborhood as a war zone, and she looks a bit shellshocked as she picks through what remains of her trailer home.”
“It was among the casualties of the worst local flooding in recent memory. The normally serene Doe River, already swollen by melting mountain snow, went over its banks when torrential rains fell Jan. 7 – 8.”
“Seven people died. Watson and hundreds of others were forced from their homes. A week after the flood, she still made daily trips to her old neighborhood.”
“’I can’t stay away,’ she said, ‘I don’t’ know what I’m going to do.’”
“Last week, President Clinton declared Carter and Johnson counties, along with two others in Tennessee as major disaster areas, making them eligible for federal grants and loans.”
