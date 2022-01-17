Jan. 17, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “The Upper East Tennessee Poultry association (sic) closed its annual show tonight. It was decided success. More than 300 birds were on exhibition and a large list of premiums were awarded today by B. A. Fox, of Dover, Del., judge of the show.”
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as The Chattanooga Daily Times other days of the week. The newspaper is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Jan. 17, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “Miss Virginia Harrison of Cincinnati, formerly director of the Strand Theatre orchestra, arrived in Johnson City yesterday and will have charge of the music at the DeLuxe Theatre. Miss Harrison comes highly recommended not only as a musician of talent and training, but as an experienced directress before the footlights.”
Jan. 17, 1935: Johnson Citians read sad news in the Johnson City Chronicle. “Funeral services for Hugh L. Taylor, 75, last surviving brother of ‘Uncle Alf,’ and ‘Bob’ Taylor, who died Wednesday at an Elizabethton hospital, will be held this afternoon at 2 o’clock at the First Baptist church (sic), Elizabethton, in charge of Rev. C. L. Bowden, pastor, assisted by Dr. J. W. Broyles, pastor of the First Methodist church (sic) of Johnson City. Interment will be in the Taylor Memorial plot of the Monte Vista cemetery.”
“Mr. Taylor died Wednesday morning at 9 o’clock of uremia, eighteen days after first being stricken. He underwent an operation for gall stones Monday.”
“He was born in Happy Valley, Carter county (sic) on November 12, 1859, the son of the late Rev. Nathaniel G. Taylor and Emily Hastings Taylor. His death marked finis to one of the outstanding chapters in Tennessee history.”
“The early part of his life was spent in the government pension department in Washington, D. C., where he became acquainted with James E. West, later chief Boy Scout executive of America. The two men remained life-long friends.”
“He later moved to Oklahoma and Texas where he was engaged in the insurance business. At the time of his death, he was head of the information department of the American Bemberg Corporation. He had been connected with the firm for the past six years.”
“He had published several books and bits of verse and was famous as an author and poet. Many of the famous lines used by his brothers in their speeches were accredited to him. He was co-author with two brothers, James P. and Alfred A. Taylor on the ‘Life and Career of Bob Taylor.’ ”
“He is survived by his widow, Mrs. Mollie V. Taylor, and two sisters, Mrs. W. J. Miller, of Johnson City and Mrs. John Reeves, of Knoxville.”
“The body will remain at the Morris Funeral Home until 12 o’clock noon today at which time it will be removed to Elizabethton where it will lie in state at the First Baptist church (sic) until 2 o’clock.”
“Active pallbearers: Robert L. Taylor, Alf Taylor, Dave Taylor, Dave Miller, George St. John, E. E. Jobe, Frank Taylor and D. H. Taylor, all nephews of the deceased.”
“Honorary pallbearers: Major Charles Wolff, 3rd. M. A. (indecipherable), Dr. H. Hofmann, Dr. M. Wadeville, B. J. H. Worcester, R. E. Little, J. C. (indecipherable), Dr. W. Multhenhoff, Elmer Tarok, Dr. J. Bitter, Dr. A. Roberts, K. Baumert, Dr. R. Elezaer, Dr. H. Scoberg, H. W. Keeler, A. A. Holzhauer, Henry Gilliam, Tom Tate, Carl Worth, H. Schutiler, Gustav Hardl, H. A. Falvre, B. P. Curtis, S. F. Sutton, A. M. Ayers, J. T. Trollinger, Stanley Brading, R. W. Harvey, W. Sigslow, W. R. Jobe, R. Godlong, Dr. E. L. Caudill, C. McCorkle, W. Hert, W. J. Fair, W. J. Sierman, H. C. Schulz, B. Brammer, George Moffitt, Dr. K. Schasfer, W. Rating, A. Webster, E. Hammer, F. E. Ogle, J. F. Spires, Thomas Bryon, J. L. Taylor and S. I Herrig.”
“All honorary pallbearers are requested to meet at the church where a special section will be reserved for them.”
Uremia is a kidney disorder.
Jan. 17, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, Johnson Citians were sad to read an obituary in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Funeral services for A. C. Maxwell, 67, father of John Alan Maxwell, famous artist of New York City, will be held at 2:30 p. m. today in the chapel of the Morris Funeral Home. The Rev. Paul Worley will officiate.”
“Maxwell died unexpectedly Thursday evening at 6 o’clock of a heart attack at his residence, 430 West Locust street (sic).”
“Survivors are his wife, Mrs. Bessie Maxwell; three daughters, Mrs. Merle Smedberg of Washington, D. C., Mrs. J. E. McDaniel of Bristol, and Miss Julia Maxwell of the University of Kentucky; two sons, Clifford of Miami, Fla., and John Alan of New York; two grandchildren, two sisters and two brothers.”
“Pallbearers will be Dr. Carroll H. Long, C. G. McNabb, Roy Waddell, Nathan Stinette, W. C. Phlegar, J. E. McDaniels, and John Milhorn.”
“The body will remain at the chapel until the hour of the funeral service.”
Jan. 17, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the weather was in the news of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “From above 70 degrees to a minus four in the span of less than 72 hours.”
“That was the cantankerous weather picture for Johnson City over the weekend. That above 70 reading came at noon on Thursday. From there, the mercury dipped steadily downward.”
“However, for those wondering about the mild January weather, the arctic blast of air removed all doubts that it really was winter time in Upper East Tennessee.”
“Thermometers in Johnson City registered as low as four below although the official low at Tri-City Airport was minus two.”
“But that was relatively balmy compared to some spots in the areas. Clintwood, Va., had a reading of minus 14.”
“However, relief is in sight for today. The Weather Bureau forecast a rise of temperatures in the middle 30s and a drop to the middle 20s tonight.”
“The area’s coldest weather spell this season during the past weekend brought headaches for Johnson City Power Board and city service crews.”
“ ‘We had a lot of blown fuses to contend with principally in feeder lines and overloaded transformer,’ Manager Roy Taylor of the Power Board said. Most of the trouble was the southern and western sections and along old Jonesboro Highway. Two crews spent all of Sunday afternoon changing transformers, he added. Virtually all of the trouble was due to increased demand for electrical heating service.”
“City water maintenance crews were also busy Sunday because of frozen water lines. Only a few sewer lines were frozen, according to Clinton Kelly of the city water department’s maintenance section. Several more service calls were received this morning, Kelly said.”
“United Inter-Mountain Telephone Co. had its usual Monday rash of service calls, ‘but this was not much more than usual,’ a spokesman explained. Cold weather normally does not affect the service like times of heavy snow, ice and extremely wet weather.”
“Warmer weather is heading for the area, according to the Weather Bureau.”
“Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with the temperatures becoming warmer, but still unseasonably cold. However, the high temperature expected for today will still be 24 degrees higher than the official high reported yesterday. The high expected today is near 40.”
“Tonight is to be mostly clear and now as cold with an expected low in the upper 20s, a big improvement over the unofficial low of 10 below zero reported in the mountains at Hampton yesterday morning.”
“Increasing cloudiness and warmer temperatures reaching into the low 50s are expected for tomorrow.”
“The record high for this date was 71 in 1943 and the record low 4 in 1959.”
Clintwood, Virginia, is located about 93 miles from Johnson City.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972. The Old Jonesboro Highway is now known as West Walnut Street.
Hampton is a community in rural Carter County. It is approximately 16 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 17, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “The Johnson City Kiwanis Club will hold its annual pancake breakfast Feb. 15.”
“The fund-raiser will be held from 6 a.m. – 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.”
“Proceeds will be used to fund community projects, such as Kiwanis Park and youth programs. Tickets to the breakfast are available from any Kiwanian.”