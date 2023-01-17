Jan. 17. 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Jan. 16. Readers learned that “J.T. Browning, the founder and owner of the Johnson City Staff for the past six years, has sold the paper to John W. Bell for $800. The plant is valued at $1,000, the balance $200 in stock, being held by the First National bank of Jonesboro. Mr. Bell has been foreman in the office for over a year. He is a staunch republican and will continue the Staff as a republican paper.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
We do not have access to any copies of the Johnson City Staff from 1898.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Jan. 17, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported several brief news accounts about area residents. Some of those news items included the following: “Dr. W.J. Matthews returned this morning from Washington, D.C.”
“Mrs. H.H. Carr and son, S.H. Carr, who have been visiting Mrs. John Boyd in Atlanta will be joined there by Mrs. Sue Miller and Mr. Earnest Miller tomorrow and go to Tampa, Florida, for the winter.”
“Mrs. C.K. Haywood and little daughter Laura Moore, who have been ill at their home on East Watauga avenue, are improving.”
“Leslie Hart, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Hart, of Tacoma avenue, was taken to the Appalachian hospital this morning for treatment to an injured knee.”
“Mrs. A.J. Moore, and little daughter, Elizabeth Ann, will return today from Nashville, where they have been the guests of relatives for some time.”
“R.S. Smalling is on a business trip to Morristown and Newport this week.”
“W. Burr Harrison jr., who has been quite ill at his home on Lamont street for the past several days, is very much improved and able to be out.”
“Miss Mary Donelly, of Rheatown, is the guest of Mrs. Frank Donnelly on Locust street.”
“Mrs. W.B. Harrison, who has been quite ill with influenza, is rapidly recovering.”
“Mrs. W.A. Starrett was the guest of her son Wm. Starrett, at V.P.I. at Blacksburg, Va., on Sunday.”
“Friends will regret to learn that Miss Ada Miller remains quite ill at her home on Lamont street.”
“Mrs. J.J. Emmert and children, of Bristol, are the guests of Mr. and Mrs. John Herron on Unaka avenue.”
“Little Miss Sarah Burleson, small daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Burleson, is ill with chicken pox.”
“Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Harron and little son James, left Sunday for Meridian, Miss., where they will make their home.”
“Little Miss Elizabeth Anderson is ill at the home of her parents on Lamont street.”
“Mrs. E.S. Carmack who has been the guest of friends in the city for the past few weeks left yesterday for her home in Handley, Texas.”
Mrs. Carmack continued to be in the news. “Miss Virgie Howell, of Piney Flats, Tenn., left yesterday for Handley, Texas, where she will spend the remainder of the winter with her sister, Mrs. E.S. Carmack.”
“Edward Brading who is taking the medical course at Harvard is at home recuperating from an operation for appendicitis and an attack of the Flu.”
“Robert Martin came home today from Washington and Lee, where he has been quite ill with the Flu.”
“Miss Ella Bailey, who has been the attractive guest of her sister, Mrs. W.B. Miller, returned today to her home in Nashville.”
“Miss Edith Baxter has returned from a delightful visit with her sister Miss Thompsie Baxter in New York.”
“Mr. Stanyarne Little was called to Gafney, S.C., yesterday on account of the illness of her father.”
“Mrs. C.M. Irvin, of Richmond, is the guest of Mrs. J.G. Barrow on Maple Street.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Newport is a town located approximately 58 miles from Johnson City.
Rheatown is located in Greene County, and is about 27 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 17, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “John R. Todd, widely known Kingsport attorney, will be guest speaker Sunday morning at the meeting of the S.C. Williams Bible class of Munsey Memorial Methodist Church.”
“The regular teacher, Dr. C.C. Sherrod, will be out of the city.”
“Todd, a former state senator and long active in East Tennessee affairs, is well known among class members.”
Jan. 17, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Tennessee Plastics, Inc., has changed its name to TPI Corporation.”
“Officers of the Johnson City industry said the name change was initiated in the first step for a planned program of growth and expansion.”
“President Robert Dennis said the change is affective immediately.”
“The firm manufactures electric heat and air conditioning products.”
“Other officers are Robert Henry, vice president, Ray H. Halsey, general manager, and Frank Chandler, marketing manager.”
Jan. 17, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Roan Mountain, and a byline from Joe Ledford, the Johnson City Press continued coverage regarding Carter County flooding. Information about the flooding initially appeared in the newspaper on Jan. 9.
Readers learned that “Students in grades one through five, flooded out of Cloudland Elementary School last week, will be going to school soon in an Elk Park, N.C., school building.”
“Carter County School Superintendent Steve Payne said using the former Elk Park school, just six miles away from Cloudland Elementary, would allow both elementary and high school students to attend classes five days each week, and avoid Saturday classes.”
“’This way, they will go on a regular schedule,’ Payne said. ‘They can get back into their routine and go every day.’”
“Last week’s flood severely damaged Cloudland Elementary and it will be out of service for several months, Payne said. The high school was closed because there was no running water and has not reopened because it was being used as a center for helping flood victims.”
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
