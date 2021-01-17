Jan. 17, 1889: G.B. Horton, Henry Gildersleeve, and Eugene Horton had, as of January 1, 1889, formed a co-partnership with the name of Horton, Gildersleeve & Co. The business would “continue the business heretofore conducted by Horton, Yocum & Co., as the ’Watauga’ Tannery”, according to The Comet.
Jan. 17, 1900: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Geo. T. Williams, of Milligan, Tenn., and J.C. Kingsley, of Greeneville, Tenn., are at the Greenwood Hotel.”
Jan. 17, 1903: The Chattanooga News reported very tragic news, with a dateline of Johnson City. “While a number of men were at work in the sewerage ditch at the Soldiers’ Home yesterday afternoon the banks caved in on them, and one man, Sam Grooms, of North Carolina, was killed, and two others, J.J. Stenson and Charles Leonard, were badly injured. The ditch was about 12 feet deep and two feet wide, and the ground thawing caused several tons of dirt to slip in on the men. The man killed was about 30 years of age and had only been here a short while, and it is not known whether he was married or single. No blame is attached to any one.”
Jan. 17, 1919: Many residents of Johnson City were seriously ill with the influenza, and other maladies, according to reports in The Johnson City Daily Staff. “Dr. S. A. Bowman is seriously ill with influenza at his home on the Elizabethton pike (sic). Walter G. Smith, proprietor of the Smith Shoe and Clothing Co., is confined to his room at East Watauga ave. (sic), suffering from a severe cold. Mrs. W.W. Braswell is recovering slowly from a nervous breakdown. The friends of Miss Nellie Guinn will be pleased to learn that she and three little sisters are convalescent (sic) over a severe attack of measles. They are the Daughters (sic) of Mr. and Mrs. T.F. Guinn, Fairview ave. (sic). Mr. and Mrs. Irby Shoaf and three children are ill with influenza. Mrs. Sowder and two sons are quite ill with influenza. Friends will be glad to learn that Joe Woodruff who has been seriously ill with pneumonia is very much improved.”
Jan. 17, 1927: The Johnson City Staff-News ran an advertisement from Unaka and City National Bank, Tennessee National Bank, Franklin Guaranty Bank and Peoples Bank, letting the public know they would be closed on Wednesday, January 19 for the birthday of Robert E. Lee.
Jan. 17, 1934: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol News Bulletin reported “Tennessee high (sic) of Bristol won its second Big Five Conference game here last night, outpointing Johnson City, 31-21.”
Jan. 17, 1935: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Kingsport Times reported about a surprise birthday dinner for a prominent Johnson Citian. “A surprise birthday dinner of beautiful appointment was given Judge S.C. Williams on Tuesday evening at his home, ‘Aquone.’ Invitations were sent by Mrs. Williams to the following friends, all of whom were present: Mr. E.W. Palmer, Kingsport ... Mr. J.E. Brading, Dr. C.C. Sherrod, Mr. M.T. McArthur, Dr. D.W. Burleson, Mr. Hastings Winston and Dr. Wm. F. Blackard, Johnson City.” The article continued, “A country ham of rare age and (sic) been received from Col. Robert P. Whitesell, of Union City, Tennessee, with the suggestion that it be used on Judge Williams’ birthday. This was the inspiration of Mrs. Williams’ surprise party. Colonel Whitesell and Judge Williams were roommates at Vanderbilt University and their warm friendship has continued through the years.” Readers also learned, “After dinner the group gathered in the library of ‘Aquone,’ where hours passed in high conversation.”
Jan. 17, 1941: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a recent basketball game. “The Johnson City Teachers won one for Gene McMurray last night. While their popular coach was at home in bed, felled by the flu, the Buccaneers amazed even their staunchest supporters by overwhelming highly-regarded Emory and Henry, 68-52. ... Little Bill Moore of Erwin flipped shot after shot in the bucket for 26 points to set a sizzling pace for the Teachers. He scored 13 points each half. Kilbourne led the visitors with 19 points.” The Johnson City Teachers was a reference to East Tennessee State Teachers College, now known as East Tennessee State University.
Jan. 17, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in the classified ads, printed a card of thanks from Mrs. Paul E. Love and Family, and Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Duncan. The card of thanks said, “We wish to express our sincere thanks to the many friends and neighbors for their kindness and sympathy during the illness and death of our beloved husband and brother, Paul E. Love. We especially wish to thank everyone for the beautiful floral offerings.”
Jan. 17, 1952: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Elizabethton Star reported, “Paty’s Splinters went on a high-powered scoring spree last night to slaughter Buck’s Custard of Kingsport, 99 to 69, at the Training School gym.” The Paty Lumber Company was a well-known local company. The Training School is now known as the University School.
Jan. 17, 1964: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Torrie Boomershine, 2 ½, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Boomershine, 2700 N. Roan St., is listed in fair condition in Memorial Hospital. She was admitted Wednesday shortly before noon after she ate an undetermined number of baby pills.”
Jan. 17, 1969: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned “Spec. 5 James M. Shade, son of Mrs. Lillian Salters, 709 N. Boone St., is serving in Vietnam with the 36 Medical Detachment. ... Shade received his basic training at Ft. Benning, Ga.”, followed by additional training at Ft. Sam Houston, Tex.”
Jan. 17, 1973: “The all-out effort to secure a medical school for Johnson City was one of the top continuing stories of 1972,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. ... “It was a year of progress, despite the discouragement of the Willard Committee which said Johnson City, ‘in terms of priority ... is at the bottom of the list’ and despite the refusal of Gov. Winfield Dunn, to endorse the proposal to locate a second state medical school here in connection with East Tennessee State University and Mountain Home Veterans Administration Center.”
