Jan. 16, 1890: The Comet advised readers, “Study the history of current events; make careful comparisons of the fluctuations in price, in demand and in supply, in order to guide your own operations.”
Jan. 16, 1902: The Comet opined, “If Rev. R.J. Cooke does not soon take back what he said about the Daughters of the Confederacy inspiring anarchy there won’t be enough left of him to make a good roast.”
Jan. 16, 1914: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported on a tragic fire in Johnson City.
“‘Biltless,’ the handsome home of Col. Cy H. Lyle, editor of the Johnson City Comet, was completely destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon. The house was built fourteen years ago, and cost $20,000. Malcolm Lyle, a young son of Mr. Lyle, put some shucks on the fire in the sitting room and sparks from these fell on the roof. The furniture was saved. Only $2,500 insurance was carried on the property.”
Twenty thousand dollars in 1900, the year Biltless was constructed, would be worth about $619,600 today. Twenty-five hundred dollars in 1914 would now be worth approximately $65,000.
Jan. 16, 1923: First Christian Church assisted in the dedication of Second Christian Church on East Unaka Avenue. The Second Christian Church was organized as a part of a five-year program, resulting in the Third and Fourth Churches in Johnson City and another in a different city. Second Christian Church is now known as East Unaka Christian Church. The Third Christian Church and the Fourth Christian Church merged in the 1930s to eventually become what we now know as Grandview Christian Church, located on University Parkway.
Jan. 16, 1929: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported of a tragic accident. “An unidentified body found on the Southern railway tracks near Telford, Tenn., yesterday has been identified as that of Jockey Roten, aged inmate of the Greene county (sic) infirmary, who escaped Saturday. Roten was insane and probably wandered onto the railroad tracks, where he was struck and killed by a train. One of his legs has not been found.”
Jan. 16, 1931: The Johnson City Staff News reported on an automobile accident involving a local elementary school principal. “Miss Edith Campbell, principal of the South Side School, suffered minor lacerations on her face and hands when the taxi in which she was riding to school and another taxi collided at the intersection of Watauga and Lamont street (sic) Friday morning shortly before eight o’clock.”
The article further stated, “Miss Campbell was taken to the Appalachian Hospital where she woulds (sic) were treated and she later returned to her home.”
Jan. 16, 1934: An upcoming pageant was postponed, according to the Johnson City Staff News. “Announcement is made of the change of the date of ‘The Pageant’ of Wedding Dresses,’ sponsored by the Monday Club, to Monday evening, January 12, at the Hotel John Sevier, the date originally set being Tuesday, February 13th and changed because of conflicting entertainment.” Interestingly enough, the dates were actually reversed in the article; otherwise, the pageant would have already taken place at the time of printing.
Jan. 16, 1941: The Johnson City Press reported, “Miss Billie Billings, XXX West Maple street (sic), was this week removed from the Appalachian Hospital to the home of her sister, Mrs. W.R. Anderson, XXX East Chilhowie avenue (sic), for convalescence from an appendicitis operation.”
Jan. 16, 1946: “Marvin Hodge of the U.S. Army is visiting his mother, Mrs. Walter Hodge, XXX Daytona place (sic),” in Elizabethton, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Jan. 16, 1951: “The contractor completed construction of (Memorial Hospital) on (this date) and gave possession of the structure to the board of directors at that time.”
Jan. 16, 1957: In an advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, King’s Department Store, a major department store in downtown Johnson City at the time, mentioned they were open all day, every day, with their hours being Monday thru Friday, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:30 pm., and until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. They gave all of their employees a full day off, not just half a day.
Jan. 16, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Roger McClanahan, student at East Tennessee State College, was injured in an auto mishap late yesterday morning in front of Browning Hall. McClanahan, who sustained a deep cut over the right eye, was treated at Memorial Hospital and then released. He told investigating police that his 1953 auto got out of control causing him to strike an embankment.” He said the steering mechanism of his car locked.”
Jan. 16, 1971: Several area high school basketball scores were reported on the front page of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Science Hill defeated Happy Valley, by a score of 45 to 42. University High won over Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time, by a score of 53 to 46. Boones Creek defeated Lamar, by a score of 53 to 44, while Sulphur Springs narrowly won over Washington College Academy by a score of 57 to 55. Central beat Ketron, 68 to 62, and Bulls Gap was victorious over Lynn View, by a score of 55 to 49.
