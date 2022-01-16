Jan. 16, 1890: The Comet advised readers, “Study the history of current events; make careful comparisons of the fluctuations in price, in demand and in supply, in order to guide your own operations.”
Jan. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican reported horrific news. The dateline was from Johnson City. “E. M. Bowman disappeared from his home near Pisgah, Mitchell county (sic), N. C., Christmas day (sic), and could not be heard from until (sic) yesterday, when his frozen body was found in a thicket near his house. The body was partially devoured by hogs. Bowman was subject to heart disease, and that is thought to have been the cause of this death. He was a brother of Clayton Bowman, county clerk of Mitchell county (sic), and leaves a wife and three children. His disappearance has been the topic of interest throughout the entire country, and it was thought that he had become a victim of foul play, but since the body was found the family is satisfied that his death was caused from heart disease.”
Pisgah Forest, North Carolina is about 90 miles from Johnson City.
The Morristown Republican was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee. It is no longer in publication. Morristown is located about 66 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 16, 1902: The Comet opined, “If Rev. R.J. Cooke does not soon take back what he said about the Daughters of the Confederacy inspiring anarchy there won’t be enough left of him to make a good roast.”
Jan. 16, 1914: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported on a tragic fire in Johnson City.
“’Biltless,’ the handsome home of Col. Cy H. Lyle, editor of the Johnson City Comet, was completely destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon. The house was built fourteen years ago, and cost $20,000. Malcolm Lyle, a young son of Mr. Lyle, put some shucks on the fire in the sitting room and sparks from these fell on the roof. The furniture was saved. Only $2,500 insurance was carried on the property.”
Twenty thousand dollars in 1900, the year Biltless was constructed, would be worth about $662,000 today. Twenty-five hundred dollars in 1914 would now be worth approximately $69,500. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in January, 1914.
Jan. 16, 1922: A century ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. A. F. Brandau had the byline. “The famous Boone tree which formerly stood near the waters of Boone (sic) Creek, nine and one-half miles northwest of Johnson City, was purchased a few days ago by Col. Z. A. Robertson, manager of the Grove Realty company (sic), of this city, from Mr. Lafayette Isley, who now owns the land on which this historical tree stood.” This tree, said to be the most famous in the state of Tennessee, or probably in the United States, has been gathered piece by piece, every twig, limb and even the bark and roots were gathered to be preserved for historical purposes. They have been placed under lock and key and the portion on which the noted pioneer Boone inscribed ‘D. Boone Cilled bear on the tree in year 1780’ has been placed in a strong case made for it and stored in a bank. As Colonel Robinson’s intentions are to probably present it to the National Museum that it may be viewed by people who have never had the opportunity of seeing it while standing.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to most of the newspapers that were published in Johnson City in January of 1922.
Jan. 16, 1923: First Christian Church assisted in the dedication of Second Christian Church on East Unaka Avenue. The Second Christian Church was organized as a part of a five-year program, resulting in the Third and Fourth Churches in Johnson City and another in a different city. Second Christian Church is now known as East Unaka Christian Church. The Third Christian Church and the Fourth Christian Church merged in the 1930s to eventually become what we now know as Grandview Christian Church, located on University Parkway. (Sources: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee.Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen and Ethan Magness, Senior Minister, First Christian Church.)
Jan. 16, 1929: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported of a tragic accident. “An unidentified body found on the Southern railway tracks near Telford, Tenn., yesterday has been identified as that of Jockey Roten, aged inmate of the Greene county (sic) infirmary, who escaped Saturday. Roten was insane and probably wandered onto the railroad tracks, where he was struck and killed by a train. One of his legs has not been found.”
Telford is a community in rural Washington County.
As mentioned above, The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Jan. 16, 1931: The Johnson City Staff News reported news of an automobile accident involving a local elementary school principal. “Miss Edith Campbell, principal of the South Side School, suffered minor lacerations on her face and hands when the taxi in which she was riding to school and another taxi collided at the intersection of Watauga and Lamont street (sic) Friday morning shortly before eight o’clock.”
The article further stated, “Miss Campbell was taken to the Appalachian Hospital where she woulds (sic) were treated and she later returned to her home, XXX East Holston avenue (sic).”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jan. 16, 1934: An upcoming pageant was postponed, according to the Johnson City Staff News. “Announcement is made of the change of the date of ‘The Pageant’ of Wedding Dresses,’ sponsored by the Monday Club, to Monday evening, January 12, at the Hotel John Sevier, the date originally set being Tuesday, February 13th and changed because of conflicting entertainment.”
Interestingly enough, the dates were actually reversed in the article; otherwise, the pageant would have already taken place at the time of printing.
Jan. 16, 1941: The Johnson City Press reported, “Miss Billie Billings, XXX West Maple street (sic), was this week removed from the Appalachian Hospital to the home of her sister, Mrs. W.R. Anderson, XXX East Chilhowie avenue (sic), for convalescence from an appendicitis operation.”
As mentioned elsewhere in today’s column, the Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jan. 16, 1946: “Marvin Hodge of the U.S. Army is visiting his mother, Mrs. Walter Hodge, XXX Daytona place (sic),” in Elizabethton, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Jan. 16, 1951: “The contractor completed construction of (Memorial Hospital) on (this date) and gave possession of the structure to the board of directors at that time.”
(Source: A Beacon to Heath Care by Ray Stahl.)
As mentioned elsewhere in today’s column, Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jan. 16, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Roger McClanahan, student at East Tennessee State College, was injured in an auto mishap late yesterday morning in front of Browning Hall. McClanahan, who sustained a deep cut over the right eye, was treated at Memorial Hospital and then released. He told investigating police that his 1953 auto got out of control causing him to strike an embankment. He said the steering mechanism of his car locked.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
As mentioned elsewhere in today’s column, Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jan. 16, 1971: Several area high school basketball scores were reported on the front page of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle above the masthead. Science Hill defeated Happy Valley by a score of 45 to 42.
University High won over Jonesboro by a score of 53 to 46.
Boones Creek defeated Lamar, 53 to 44, while Sulphur Springs narrowly won over Washington College Academy by a score of 57 to 55.
Central beat Ketron, 68 to 62, and Bulls Gap was victorious over Lynn View, by a score of 55 to 49.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1971.