Jan. 16, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Greeneville, Jonesboro and Johnson City. With a dateline from Greeneville, and a date of Jan. 15, readers were informed that “The congregation of the Cumberland Presbyterian church assembled yesterday, at 2 o’clock. A large number of ministers are present, and also a number of ladies, who are all attending the meeting of the missionary society of that church.”

“Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Williams arrived from Knoxville Thursday and will again make their home here.”

