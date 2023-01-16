Jan. 16, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Greeneville, Jonesboro and Johnson City. With a dateline from Greeneville, and a date of Jan. 15, readers were informed that “The congregation of the Cumberland Presbyterian church assembled yesterday, at 2 o’clock. A large number of ministers are present, and also a number of ladies, who are all attending the meeting of the missionary society of that church.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Williams arrived from Knoxville Thursday and will again make their home here.”
“The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Greene County bank was held in the parlors of the Grand Central Thursday. The showing of the bank this year was very satisfactory. All the old officers were reelected. After the business meeting an elegant dinner was served and enjoyed by the officers and directors.”
“Miss Mattie Haws, of this place, and Jim McKeehan, of Rheatown, were married at Johnson City on the evening of the 11th. They will make their home in Pennsylvania.”
“T.D. Lening has purchased a lot of D.O. Mason, adjoining the meat market on Depot street, and will at once commence the erection of a new business block upon it.”
“W.E.F. Milburn left this week for a business trip to New York and Boston.”
“Maj. G.W. Doughty, of Texas, is visiting his brother, Col. J.H. Doughty.”
“A revival service is in progress at the M.E. church, south, conducted by the pastor, Rev. Baylor.”
The activities of the Doughty brothers continued in this news account. “Col. J.H. Doughty and brother, Maj. G.W. Doughty, left yesterday for a business trip through Virginia.”
“Monday was North Carolina day at the tobacco warehouse, and it was one of the largest of the season. Good prices for the weed were realized.”
“George Moulton, of Colorado, has been appointed consul to British Gulana (sic) in place of Andrew Patterson, of East Tennessee. Mr. and Mrs. Patterson will again make Tennessee their home.”
“Miss Lillie Hall and Eckel Miller, of this place, were married at the home of the bride on the evening of the 9th, Rev. L. McWhorter officiating.”
“Miss Shenault, of Knoxville, is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. H. Harper, on High street.”
“Miss Florence Swann, a popular young lady of Dandridge, who has been spending two weeks with her sister, Mrs. J.A. Susong, returned home today.”
“Mrs. Theo Wardell and little daughter, Bertha, will leave next week to join Mr. Wardell, at Atlanta, where they will make their home.”
“The cantata, ‘Queen Ester,’ was very successfully presented at the opera house two nights of this week, Monday and Thursday evenings, by local talent, under the management of the musician, Prof. Clary.”
News with a dateline from Jonesboro and a date of Jan. 15 included the following: ”A.E. Dove, who has been spending a few weeks here, in his native county, will leave Monday for his home at Cabool, Mo.”
“Miss Daisy Panhorst, who has been visiting friends and relatives in Washington City for a few weeks, returned home last Tuesday.”
“The members of Rhea lodge, No. 47, F. and A.M., at this place, went to Earnest chapel, last Sabbath, and buried one of their deceased brethren, L.T. Moore, with Masonic honors.”
“The stockholders of the First National bank, of Jonesboro, met last Wednesday, and re-elected the old board of directors, and the following officers were also re-elected: Ed H. West, president; H.M. May, vice-president, and S.H.L. Cooper, cashier. The year 1897 has been a very prosperous one for this bank.”
“Opie, the eldest son of Dr. and Mrs. N.N. Warlick, is quite sick.”
“Judge John P. Smith, of Johnson City, was here last Wednesday, attending the meeting of the stockholders and directors of the First National bank.”
“Rev. John S. Eakin went to Clover Bottom, in Sullivan county, the first of this week, to assist Rev. D.N. Good, in conducting a revival meeting.”
“The city government of Jonesboro consists of three taxing district commissioners, a recorder and a city marshal. These are elected every two years, irrespective of party. The next election will occur within a few weeks.”
“H.H. Kirkpatrick and H.R. Phinney spent a couple of days in Greene county this week gunning for birds.”
News with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Jan. 15 included the following: “James McKerchan and Miss Mattie Haws, a young couple from Greeneville, arrived here and in the evening were married, Rev. John H. Herndon officiating. The wedding took place at the pleasant home of the groom’s uncle, Dr. J.C. King, on Cherry street. Mr. McKerchan is a traveling salesman. The bride is an attractive young lady, a niece of Hon. W.E.F. Milhorn, and made her home with him.”
“Rev. G.T. Chanler, of Knoxville, is preaching a series of sermons at the First Presbyterian church. He was brought here by the pastor, Rev. Herndon, who continued devotional services from the week of prayer.”
“Susie Goad, daughter of Fred Goad, died Monday.”
“Henry Johnson, of Nashville, has been visiting relatives here during the holidays, has returned home.”
“E.C. Lewis, editor of the Erwin Magnet, was the guest of Rev. Lander, Friday and Saturday.”
“The mortuary record has been unusually large here during the past week. On Monday evening, Mrs. D.A. Patton, aged 57, died at her home on Buffalo street. The burial occurred at May Day, ten miles from here at the Swingle graveyard.”
“Horace Eugene, the 4-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. John Landreth, died Sunday afternoon.”
“Nellie, the 2-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Millhorn, died Monday.”
“A 1-year-old child of Mr. and Mrs. G.C. Hale died last Friday.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
Rheatown is located in Greene County, and is about 27 miles from Johnson City.
Dandridge, Tennessee. is about 77 miles from Johnson City.
Washington City is now known as Washington, D.C.
The Henry Johnson who was listed in one of the above items is not the same Henry Johnson who founded Johnson City. The Henry Johnson who founded Johnson City died in 1874.
The Erwin Magnet-Times was a newspaper published in Erwin from 1891 until 1935.
May Day is a community located in rural Washington County. Chad Fred Bailey reports that it is probably now known more as a part of the Lamar or Mayberry community. He also reports that the May Day Post Office is still standing on Taylor Bridge Road, and is across from the Byrd Brown house. The old rock store at Treadway Trail and Mayberry Road was owned by several families. Today, the community is named for two families: The Berry family and the May family. However, the Boothe and Brown Settlements both overlap Mayberry today.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
