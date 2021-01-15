Jan. 15, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on the death of a young lady. “Miss Ida Scott, eighteen years of age, died Monday three miles from Elizabethton from pneumonia developing from influenza. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M.D. Scott whose residence is near Speedwell on Cherokee. Two sisters at home and a brother in France survive.
Jan. 15, 1924: Former Johnson City Mayor Vance W. Cheek, Sr. was born. Mr. Cheek was mayor from 1971 – 1973. As a City Commissioner, Mr. Cheek played an active part in Johnson City’s Centennial in 1969, and was Chairman of the Board of Home Federal for many years prior to his retirement.
Jan. 15, 1929: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on the rebuilding of Montrose Court Apartments. “Montrose Court, destroyed by fire last fall, will be rebuilt immediately, according to J.W. Ring, president of the apartment house company. Work will be started at once in an effort to have the new building ready for occupancy by June 1. ... The article continued, “Twenty-nine apartments will be provided in the new building, which will cost more than $100,000. The apartments will be three, four and five rooms. Semifireproof (sic) construction will be used. In rebuilding the apartment the same general architectural plan will be followed, with a few necessary changes in order to provide separate outside entrances for each apartment. The building will be three stories in height. Contracts will be let within the next ten days or two weeks, it is understood.”
One hundred thousand dollars in 1929 is approximately equivalent to $1,522,000 in 2021.
(Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan. 15, 1931: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on several cases that had recently been heard in Circuit Court in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at that time. Among the cases was that of “Leonard Mosler, tippling. Fined $100 and sentenced to 90 days on the workhouse. Sixty days of the sentence were dismissed pending good behavior.”
“Tippling” was drinking an alcoholic beverage.
One hundred dollars in 1931 is now approximately worth $1,712.
Jan. 15, 1941: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline of Johnson City, told of a wife shooting her husband. “Mrs. Mildred Johnson, 23, is being held in jail without bond today charged with shooting her husband, Samuel Johnson, 25, in the back at 8:10 o’clock last night in an altercation on Knob creek (sic) road (sic).”
The article continued to say, “After the shooting, Mrs. Johnson drove to the city jail, declared, ‘I have just shot a man,’ and promptly fainted.”
Jan. 15, 1947: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on the death of Dr. John Shoun, who was a representative in Tennessee’s General Assembly, representing Carter and Johnson counties.
“Dr. Shoun was 72. He was born near Neva, in Johnson County…He attended school near there in a log schoolhouse built by his father, attended Holly Springs Academy in Butler, and began teaching school at the age of 19. He was elected sheriff of Johnson County before he was old enough to vote, and served one term.”
The article further stated, “Dr. Shoun graduated from the medical department of Grant University at Chattanooga in 1908, practiced as a ‘country doctor’ in Carter and Johnson counties (sic) for several years, served with the medical corps in World War I, and was discharged in 1919 after having been with the army of occupation in Germany.”
Jan. 15, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a letter to the editor written by David Walker, who was a prominent Johnson City businessman for many years. The letter stated, “Our Number One problem is tax equalization. The City will not grow as it should until we put every taxpayer on the same basis, cut our tax rate which will enable us to attract new industries and therefore create more jobs and more money in our city. This will also make it possible to bring our school system up to date. There has been only one new school building erected here in the last 25 years.” Mr. Walker went on to state, “I am an optimist. I believe that after tax equalization Johnson City can grow to be the biggest and best city in this area.”
Jan. 15, 2012: Dr. Paul Stanton retired as President of East Tennessee State University.
