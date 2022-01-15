Jan. 15, 1864: Samuel C. Williams was born near Humboldt, Tennessee. He and his wife donated money and land to build Mayne Williams Public Library, which way named in memory of their son, who died at a very early age. (Source: www.en.wikipedia.org)
Humboldt is approximately 425 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 15, 1904: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of January 14, reported on a tragic accident. “Last night while returning from the Soldier’s home (sic), John Lusk, a motorman, in attempting to close the front door of the car slipped and fell off, sustaining internal injuries. He was in a precarious condition last night, but is resting somewhat easier today. It is feared that he will not recover.”
The “Soldier’s home (sic)” referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1904; The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Jan. 15, 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle reported, “A fellowship meeting of the Rotary Club was held Tuesday at noon at the Avalon. For the first time in the history of the club, both the president and vice-president were out of the city. President Wagner being on a visit to his home in Wisconsin, and Vice-President Gilbreath being on a business trip. The meeting was presided over by ex-President Munsey.”
The Sunday Chronicle was published in Johnson City and is one of the few newspapers we have access to from January 1922.
Jan. 15, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported a very sad story. The dateline was Elizabethton, and the date was January 14. Readers were saddened to learn, “Betty Jean Harrison, 16, Elizabethton High School student and member of the cheer leader (sic) section, was gravely wounded by a pistol shot, reportedly self-inflicted tonight at 7:20, according to a report her mother, Mrs. B. W. Cordell, gave to Sheriff Tom Nave’s investigating deputies, H. W. Oaks and Arthur Little.”
“Miss Harrison reportedly used a .38 calibre (sic) revolver to inflict the wound, the bullet entering below the heart. She is at the St. Elizabeth Hospital and her condition is listed as serious, according to hospital attendants.”
“The mother told the sheriff’s investigating force that the family was at the table eating supper when she corrected her daughter, Betty Jean, for some minor offense. The girl left the supper table and entered another room. In a few moments, a shot was heard. When the mother entered the room her daughter said, ‘mother (sic) I am sorry I did this.’”
“Mrs. Cordell issued this report to deputy H.W. Oaks at the hospital.”
St. Elizabeth Hospital was a forerunner of Carter County Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Jan. 15, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on the recent marriage of Joan Patricia Dennis to David Mattison Boshears. They were married at the home of the bride’s parents in Jonesboro. The Rev. Joe M. Strother, minister of the First Baptist Church, performed the ceremony. “Mrs. Boshears is a sophomore at East Tennessee State University, majoring in secondary education. She is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority … (Mr.) Boshears is a junior at East Tennessee State University, majoring in business. He is a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and is employed at a local dairy firm.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
Jan. 15, 1972: Fifty years ago today, several high school basketball scores were reported above the masthead of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The scores were from the preceding night, which was a Friday. Sullivan East was victorious over Science Hill by a score of 64 to 48.
Daniel Boone beat University High, 51 to 46.
Unicoi County bested Greeneville, by a score of 58 to 56.
Church Hill won over Hampton, with the score being 68 to 64.
Elizabethton won over Tennessee High, 66 to 63.
Happy Valley was victorious over Unaka; the score was 58 to 54.
Cloudland beat Johnson County, by a score of 89 to 71.
Jan. 15, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press published an article with the byline of James Brooks. Readers learned, “The work day for Washington County Director of Schools Grant Rowland began at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. After a heavy snowfall Friday night, Rowland called schools off on Monday as county crews and sunshine continued to improve rural roads.”
“Making the decision whether to hold school, call it off or hold it on a snow schedule bedevils a director of schools in a rural county a couple of dozen times each winter. From South Central community to the other side of Gray, Washington County is 25–30 miles across with topography that ranges from the mountains in the south to rolling farmland.”
“Although the county has an excellent paved road system, it also has many miles of dead-end roads, which go up and down hills and into shady little hollows. It’s the problem of Transportation Director Charlie Hicks to get the children living in these hollows to school.”
“’I make the go or no-go decision on the basis of all the information we can get,’ Roland said. ‘I probably monitor the weather (sic) channel (sic) more closely than any 10 people.’”
“Hicks has his bus fleet shod with the best all-weather tires that money can buy. On Monday he drove more than 100 miles of county roads and called Highway Superintendent John Deakins with suggestions of areas still needing maintenance.”
“By the time Hicks is up at 4:30 a.m., Rowland has risen two or three times during the night, checking the weather. Hicks calls him at home and they compare notes.”
“Rowland has called the Washington County Sheriff’s Department dispatch to get reports from deputies who have been patrolling county highways all night. If a storm is reported on the way, he calls the Tennessee Highway Patrol for a report on conditions to the west. Hicks has school bus drivers scattered throughout the county who call him early on possible snow days and Rowland even has a contact who runs an early morning paper route.”
“When Hicks leaves the house at 4:45 a.m., he drives certain perennial problem roads, on his way to the bus garage, where he gets further input from drivers who live all over the county.”
“By now Rowland has checked the digital thermometer at his house for the last time. Decision time is 6 a.m., and Tuesday Rowland called for a snow schedule so the buses would not start until the sun was well up. ‘This snow was spotty across the county,’ Rowland said.”