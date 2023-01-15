Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 15, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported sad news regarding the death of a prominent lady. “To her host of friends the passing of Mrs. W. J. Matthews at her late home corner of Boone Street and Holston Avenue at 6:50 o’clock Sunday morning brings a poignant consciousness of distinct personal loss. She had been a brave sufferer for more than a year and a half. The catholicon of medical science, the tender solicitude of loved ones, and unremitting nursing surceased her last remaining days. She went away peacefully.”

“From the residence at 3 o’clock this afternoon, Rev. Harry Kellar, rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church, assisted by Rev. R. B. Platt, Jr., pastor of the Munsey Memorial Church and Rev. W. E. Sweeney, pastor of the First Christian Church, will conduct the funeral service. The remains accompanied by Rev. Kellar, Mr. and Mrs. Amzi Smith, Mr. and Mrs. James A. Crystal, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Lockett, Dr. Matthews, and his daughters Misses Charlotte and Georgia Matthews will be placed aboard Southern train 42 this evening and taken to Washington, D. C., where tomorrow in the family plot in Rock Creek Cemetery by the side of the grave of the late William S. Nicholson, the body will be laid to rest.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.