Jan. 15, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported sad news regarding the death of a prominent lady. “To her host of friends the passing of Mrs. W. J. Matthews at her late home corner of Boone Street and Holston Avenue at 6:50 o’clock Sunday morning brings a poignant consciousness of distinct personal loss. She had been a brave sufferer for more than a year and a half. The catholicon of medical science, the tender solicitude of loved ones, and unremitting nursing surceased her last remaining days. She went away peacefully.”
“From the residence at 3 o’clock this afternoon, Rev. Harry Kellar, rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church, assisted by Rev. R. B. Platt, Jr., pastor of the Munsey Memorial Church and Rev. W. E. Sweeney, pastor of the First Christian Church, will conduct the funeral service. The remains accompanied by Rev. Kellar, Mr. and Mrs. Amzi Smith, Mr. and Mrs. James A. Crystal, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Lockett, Dr. Matthews, and his daughters Misses Charlotte and Georgia Matthews will be placed aboard Southern train 42 this evening and taken to Washington, D. C., where tomorrow in the family plot in Rock Creek Cemetery by the side of the grave of the late William S. Nicholson, the body will be laid to rest.”
“Pall bearers selected to accompany the cortege from the residence to the train are Adam B. Crouch, E. C. Lockett, William J. Anderson, B. W. Horner, John P. Lamb, E. T. West, Harry Miller, Lee Gibson, and members of the local medical fraternity other than those named.”
“Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Crystal, Ella Crystal was born in Des Moines, Iowa, September 25th, 1866. In her early childhood, the family removed to Washington, D. C., where she remained until about fifteen years ago when she came to Johnson City. She became the wife of William S. Nicholson, who died in the year 1906. One daughter, Mrs. Fred R. Lockett, was born to their union. She was married to Dr. W. J. Matthews of this city March 2nd, 1909.”
“In Washington, Mrs. Matthews studied under John W. Bishoff, noted in the musical world. She herself became a talented musician. Coming to this city she at once became identified with the social and religious activities of the place winning through the force of her intellect and personal charm an ever widening circle of friends. But though she occupied a prominent niche in social affairs she was essentially a home loving woman devoted to her family.”
“Her illness during the last year of her life drew her closer to friends and loved ones. Recently she was taken to Philadelphia in the fugitive hope that she would derive benefit from the attention of renowned specialists. All that experienced medical and surgical scientists could do was sought for her aid with minuteness to the delicate acts of gentleness and kindness. She rode to and from Philadelphia in a drawing room with a trained nurse in constant attendance. Nurses on twenty four hour duty never left her bedside during her last remaining days on earth.”
“Mrs. Matthews is survived by Dr. Matthews, and her father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. James A. Crystal of Washington, D. C., her only daughter, Mrs. Fred R. Lockett of this city, and her only sister, Mrs. Amzi Smith of this city.”
A catholicon is a remedy for nearly all diseases or difficulties.
To surcease is to stop.
Jan. 15. 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Six new members of the Johnson City Little Theatre were introduced at a meeting Tuesday night at the parish house of St. John’s Episcopal Church.”
“They are: Mr. and Mrs. A. E. Dugle, Mrs. Berney Cantor, Mr. Dugle, Mrs. Bernard Cantor, Mr. Jack Broyles.”
“Members voted to hold next month’s meeting on February 17 instead of February 15, as previously planned.”
“Tryouts for the Easter performance of ‘The Alabaster Box’ will be held at the February meeting.”
Jan. 15, 1953: In an article by the Associated Press, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Frank Clement, a 32-year-old Dickson attorney, will become Tennessee’s 42nd governor when he takes the oath of office today.”
“Clement, who defeated outgoing Gov. Gordon Browning in the Aug. 7 Primary will be the second youngest chief executive in Volunteer State history.”
“The state’s youngest governor — James C. Jones — took office in 1841 at the age of 32. Clement will be about two months older at inauguration than was Jones.”
Jan. 15, 1973: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “City officers are investigating reports of two registered dogs being stolen over the weekend.”
“Oficer (sic) Jac Taylor and Sgt. Lincoln Higgins investigated a report from Mrs. Steven D. Jones, 306 W. Holston Ave., that a seven-month-old Doberman was taken from the lawn of the Jones’ residence Sunday. The dog was described as red and tan and weighing 40 pounds.”
“George Babb, Rt. 8, reported the theft of a four-month-old female boxer from a car parked in Giant Parking lot. Sgt. Charles Miller investigated.”
Giant was a chain of grocery stores.
Jan. 15, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news about assistance to flood victims in Carter County; the flood was initially mentioned in this column on Jan. 9.
“David Crockett High School students are sponsoring a collection to help the flood victims in Carter and Johnson counties.”
“The schools girl’s basketball games will be held tonight, with the junior varsity game beginning at 6 and hte (sic) varsity game at 7:30. Students are asked to pay $1 admission and bring canned goods, bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers or packages of new underwear. The Beta and Civinette Clubs will be in charge of the distribution for the school.”
“A volleyball game will be played at 9:30 a.m. today and the proceeds will go to the Gary Lyons family, residents of Carter County and an employee of the Washington County School System. The Lyons family lost all of their belongings.”