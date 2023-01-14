Jan. 14, 1892: The Comet reported troubling news. “Some months ago The Comet published the fact that the long bridge across the French Broad, on the railroad between Morristown and Asheville, N. C., was burned. A temporary bridge was then built and has been in use since that time. Yesterday the high waters swept it away, and trains on that road will be delayed until it can be rebuilt. The company will now probably lose no time in putting in a staunch iron structure. That is the trouble.”
Jan. 14, 1898: A century and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported several news items with a dateline from Milligan and a date of Jan. 13.
Readers learned that “Mrs. S. E. L. Hopwood is able to be out again after a few days’ illness.”
“William Thomas and W. East, of Knoxville, entered school last week.”
“Mrs. John Whitamore died Jan. 10, leaving a husband and two children. The remains were interred at the Milligan cemetery.”
“Miss Lela White and Robert Garrett, of this place, were married in Johnson City last Monday.”
“Miss Love Carter, of Asheville, N. C., is the guest of Mrs. George Williams this week.”
“A. L. Franklin spent Monday in Johnson City.”
“Miss Maud Chase has returned from a visit in Knoxville.”
“Miss May Snodgrass is improving after a serious illness of fever.”
The school referred to in regard to William Thomas and W. East was more than likely Milligan College, now known as Milligan University.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Jan. 14, 1923: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle reported news of a forest fire. “A forest fire is raging on the western end of Buffalo Mountain at an early hour this morning. The flames and smoke were plainly visible from Johnson City; the blaze appearing to be at the head of what is known as Horse Cove, between Buffalo and Cherokee Mountain.”
“The mountain is burning near the top, with a strong wind carrying the flames eastward. It is understood that there are no residences or houses in the present immediate path of the fire; though only a short distance would bring it to the houses and farm buildings on the side next to Johnson City. From high points in the city it was possible to hear the crackling of the flames, and the odor of burning leaves and wood was plainly discernable. A forest fire at this season is unusual; particularly since there have been only a few days of dry weather.”
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
Jan. 14, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that, “Two men were convicted of larceny yesterday in Washington county circuit court in Jonesboro and three people were found not guilty of charges brought against them.”
“Luther Bowman and Woodrow Ferrell were sentenced to three years and a day in the state penitentiary for larceny.”
“Clarence Teems, accused of assault and battery and Roy Lee Morlock and Luther Light, accused of public profanity, were found not guilty.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1944.
Jan. 14, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Mrs. T. C. Davis of 1322 North Baxter street underwent a major operation Friday at the Budd Clinic and Hospital.”
The Budd Clinic and Hospital were private medical facilities.
Jan. 14, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle shared news on this day with a dateline from Newport News, Virginia, and a date of Jan. 12. “Mrs. Octavia McCoy obtained a warrant for her husband today.”
“Sheriff R. Rickford Curtis of Warwick county, said she complained her husband had been ‘feuding around.’”
“The husband’s name is Hatfield McCoy, the sheriff said.”
Jan. 14, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Several relatively minor criminal cases were disposed of in circuit court at Jonesboro this morning, after two men, Ebb Keys and Paul Good, were handed jail sentences yesterday on vagrancy charges, and a third defendant, W. B. Phillips, was convicted on an indictment charging that he operated a gambling house and possessed gaming equipment.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1953.
Jan. 14, 1965: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “At least three persons were treated for hand and finger injuries yesterday at Memorial Hospital. Included were Joe Durham, Rt. 9, Jonesboro, cut left hand with screwdriver; Judy Wilson, Rt. 6, beautician, cut hand while fixing a nursing home patient’s hair; and Gordon Holmes, Rt. 9, Jonesboro, mashed finger on a piece of tile.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1965.
Jan. 14, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “The Johnson City Press-Chronicle and East Tennessee State University will co-sponsor an appearance of the U.S. Army Field Band here on June 2.”
“The studio band of the Field Band will perform at ETSU’s Memorial Gymnasium.”
“The ETSU ROTC and University Center will join the newspaper in sponsoring the band which appeared here under the same sponsorship in 1969.”
Jan. 14, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press continued to report news regarding the recent flooding in Carter County. News of the flooding initially appeared in this column on Jan. 9. With a dateline from Elizabethton, readers learned that “Beginning today, individuals in Carter County needing assistance can apply at the Salvation Army Center, 745 W. Elk Ave., from 9 a.m., until 5 p.m. seven days a week or in Roan Mountain beside the Cloudland Shell Building, 8369 Highway 19E from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.”
“Assistance includes cash grants to local grocers and department stores as well as cleaning supplies, food and clothing.”
“The Salvation Army is still accepting cash donations as well as cleaning supplies, furniture, household items and baby items.”
“No clothing is needed at this time.”
