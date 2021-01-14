Jan. 14, 1886: The Comet informed readers “Messrs. Wade Rutledge and Smalling, East Tennessee cattle kings, passed through the city yesterday on their way home in Sullivan county (sic). They had to leave their cattle at John S. Thomas’ on account of the Watauga river (sic) being frozen.”
Jan. 14, 1904: Readers of The Comet learned of an exciting new development that would soon be taking place. “Free mail delivery will be inaugurated in this city on February 1. To insure prompt delivery patrons should have their mail addressed with street and number.”
Jan. 14, 1915: The Comet reported that the House of Representatives had recently voted to refuse “to submit to the states an amendment to the federal constitution to enfranchise women.”
Jan. 14, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on the recent discharge of a local service man from his service in the military. “Fred Peoples is among the boys made glad by an honorable discharge from service. He returned home last night from Camp Johnson.”
Jan 14, 1925: The Johnson City Chronicle ran a classified ad that we would probably consider unusual today. “Hides – Wanted, 100 opossum hides, 100 odorless skunk hides. M.E. Proffitt, 516 W. Market.”
Jan. 14, 1931: The Johnson City Chronicle reported horrific news about a household accident involving a small child. “Louise Glover, 4-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. N.H. Glover, ‘Y’ section (sic), is recovering from burns she received while playing with an iron cook stove hook used to raise the round lids. The little girls’ left eye was badly injured and fear was at first felt that she would lose the sight, but physicians….said…the optic was greatly improved and the sight was apparently not injured as badly as was first thought.”
The story continued, “The little girl injured her eye while playing in the kitchen at the home of her grandfather, Jasper Fine, which is near her….home. The child had picked up the hot hook, which had only a moment before been used. Mrs. Glover noticing the child’s danger, quickly called to her, but as the little girl started to run, the accidentally struck the point of the instrument in her eye.”
Finally, readers learned that “The child was rushed to the Jones hospital (sic), where emergency treatments were used and her condition is greatly improved.”
Jan. 14, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Lt. F.R. Vanlandingham is with a tank battalion at Camp Cooke, Calif. His wife, the former Mable Wallin, is with him on the west coast.”
Jan. 14, 1950: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Bristol Herald Courier reported on a recent automobile mishap. “The condition of Dr. William R. Rigell, pastor of the Central Baptist church here for more than 20 years, who was injured in an automobile accident yesterday was described as critical.”
The article went on to state, “Dr. Hugh Swingle said that there was ‘a little improvement’ in the ministers condition, however.”
More details explained, “Dr. Rigell was injured when his automobile skidded on wet pavement near Jonesboro, plowed down an embankment and overturned. He was found pinned under the vehicle.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at that time.
Jan 14, 1955: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that a Washington County resident had recently been found dead in his home. Ray Carter, of the Boones Creek community, was found “by a neighbor who investigated after noticing that a light in the house had been on for several days.”
The article continued, “Sheriff’s officers and Deputy Coroner J.T. McFaddin said Carter had been dead since sometime Monday night and that he died of natural causes with no foul play in evidence. Chief Deputy Bill Taylor said apoplexy was the probable cause of death. Carter was found lying partially in the floor with his head on the bed, he said.”
The article continued to say, “Wayland Crouch, a nearby neighbor, told Taylor and Deputy Uel Hartman he became curious after not seeing Cater for several days and noticing that a lone light in the house had remained on for several nights.”
We now usually refer to apoplexy as a stroke.
Jan. 14, 1956: The Bristol Herald Courier reported on a recent basketball game with Johnson City playing Erwin. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “Bobby Bryant and Gerald Hyder led the Johnson City Hilltoppers to a come-from-behind Big Six Conference basketball win over Erwin here tonight, 78 to 72.”
Jan. 14, 1962: The Chapel at Memorial Hospital was dedicated. (Source: A Beacon to Heath Care by Ray Stahl.)
Jan. 14, 1974: Tom Hodge, in his column, “A Look Around” in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that the temperature had been in the 60s the week previously.