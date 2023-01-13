Jan. 13, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported news of a terrible misfortune in nearby Greene County. With a dateline from Greeneville, and a date from Jan. 6, readers learned that “The most horrible tragedy that has ever taken place in this city occurred some time between 9 o’clock last night and 3 o’clock this morning at a little dwelling on Depot street, near the Lutheran church. Alexander W. Carter, who occupied the building killed his wife and grown daughter, after they had retired, with an ax and then shot himself with a revolver through the brain. The daughter still breathes, but her brain is too badly mashed for recovery. The boy who worked for them heard the groans of the young lady and entered the room at 3 o’clock and found the results as above. All were in night attire, Carter lying at full length on the floor. The family stood high in the county and had moved in from their farm only a few weeks since. Previous attacks of insanity led to the belief that Carter was insane. There is much excitement.”
The Comet continued the news account with another article, also with a dateline from Greeneville, but with a date of Jan. 7. “Miss Montie Carter died at quarter before twelve o’clock last night. This is the last of this horrible tragedy, the news which greeted the citizens of Greeneville in the early hours of yesterday morning. Miss Montie Carter was a bright young lady, about twenty-one years of age and had made many friends in Greeneville. The afternoon of the day before the tragedy she was on the streets in cheerful humor and apparent good health. It was scarcely known outside of the family that she was subject to nervous attacks, or, as some termed it, nervous fits, which gave her father great uneasiness. Having lost his oldest daughter, who married Mr. Jonathan McClelland and died almost suddenly, and being in bad health himself, Alexander W. Carter, in an insane moment thought to put an end to himself and his entire family and this he accomplished. The funerals of the father, mother and daughter took place this afternoon at three o’clock and they were buried at one time in Oak Grove cemetery.”
“The first impression of the people when Carter and his wife were found dead, and his daughter unconscious, was that foul murder had been committed by some unknown party, but a full investigation showed the facts to be heretofore stated.”
“Alex W. Carter stood high in Greene county. He was the owner of valuable property and was free from indebtedness. His family relations, from all reports, had been as pleasant and agreeable as those of any other man in the county. He was a friend of education and gave his daughter all necessary education advantages. He was himself a man of fine intelligence and business ability. He had been an aspirant for the position of county trustee and for this position had a strong support. He had recently gone to Bluff City to visit the grave of his oldest daughter, taking with him a quantity of flowers to strew on her grave. It can not be assumed that even an insane moment he had the least enmity toward his wife or daughter. The cational (sic) conclusion is that, considering the loss of his oldest and favorite daughter ond (sic) the condition of his own health and that of his only remaining daughter, he made choice in an insane moment that they should as a family enter eternity together.”
“The coroner’s jury empaneled in the cause has not yet made a report, but whatever they can report can add no light to the facts as stated and generally understood by the people of Greeneville. This town has never before had such a tragedy. Horrible as it was, it was the result of insanity and not of malice. Alex W. Carter was a good man and a good citizen. He was respected by all who knew him. His friends and the friends of the family have the sympathy of the entire community.”
Jan. 13, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “The basketball game between the Johnson City High School girls’ team and the Milligan College quintet, which was to have been played at Milligan last night, was postponed on account of the illness of two members of the local squad.”
“The next game will be between the High School girls and Bristol, Va., High, at Johnson City, Friday evening, at the Junior High gymnasium.”
Johnson City High School is now known as Science Hill High School.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Jan. 13, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The president of the Johnson City Jaycees will serve as an ex officio member of the Board of Directors’ of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, Inc., effective with the February meeting of the latter group, it has been announced.”
“The decision came after a vote at the January meeting of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce yesterday.”
“Jaycee president for the current year is Stanley S. Owens.”
Jan. 13, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in an article carrying the byline of Roger Hendrix, reported that “Some 250 local and area citizens attended the third annual membership meeting of the Johnson City Boys Club, held last night at the club’s new facilities on West Market Street.”
“Guest speaker for the event was Warren G. Brown, director of national field services for Boys Clubs of America, who is responsible for the activities of clubs in 29 states and the Virgin Islands.”
The Boys Club is now known as the Boys and Girls Club.
