Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 13, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported news of a terrible misfortune in nearby Greene County. With a dateline from Greeneville, and a date from Jan. 6, readers learned that “The most horrible tragedy that has ever taken place in this city occurred some time between 9 o’clock last night and 3 o’clock this morning at a little dwelling on Depot street, near the Lutheran church. Alexander W. Carter, who occupied the building killed his wife and grown daughter, after they had retired, with an ax and then shot himself with a revolver through the brain. The daughter still breathes, but her brain is too badly mashed for recovery. The boy who worked for them heard the groans of the young lady and entered the room at 3 o’clock and found the results as above. All were in night attire, Carter lying at full length on the floor. The family stood high in the county and had moved in from their farm only a few weeks since. Previous attacks of insanity led to the belief that Carter was insane. There is much excitement.”

The Comet continued the news account with another article, also with a dateline from Greeneville, but with a date of Jan. 7. “Miss Montie Carter died at quarter before twelve o’clock last night. This is the last of this horrible tragedy, the news which greeted the citizens of Greeneville in the early hours of yesterday morning. Miss Montie Carter was a bright young lady, about twenty-one years of age and had made many friends in Greeneville. The afternoon of the day before the tragedy she was on the streets in cheerful humor and apparent good health. It was scarcely known outside of the family that she was subject to nervous attacks, or, as some termed it, nervous fits, which gave her father great uneasiness. Having lost his oldest daughter, who married Mr. Jonathan McClelland and died almost suddenly, and being in bad health himself, Alexander W. Carter, in an insane moment thought to put an end to himself and his entire family and this he accomplished. The funerals of the father, mother and daughter took place this afternoon at three o’clock and they were buried at one time in Oak Grove cemetery.”

