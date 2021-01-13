Jan. 13, 1887: The Comet reported, “Mrs. J.E. Crandall gave a surprise party to her husband last night. The occasion being his birthday. It was quite a pleasant affair and enjoyed by all present.”
Jan. 13, 1906: Readers of The Chattanooga Times read sad news with a Johnson City dateline and a date of Jan. 12. “A thrill of sorrow was occasioned in Johnson City Wednesday at noon, over the death of Henry C. Hart in his room in the Southern hotel (sic) in Chattanooga. A telegram announcing his death reached here at 11:30 a.m. and soon it was known all over the city that the whole-souled, genial Judge had passed to the Great Judge to render an account of his stewardship.” The obituary continued, “The remains arrived here from Chattanooga Thursday afternoon and were taken to his old home, where the funeral was conducted by Chaplain J.A. Ruble, an old friend and former pastor of the Hart family.”
Jan. 13, 1908: The Nashville American, with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of Jan. 12, reported on the death of a prominent banker. “John D. Cox, President of the Jonesboro Banking & Trust Company of Jonesboro and the Unaka National Bank of Johnson City, dropped dead in the depot at Jonesboro this morning about 5:30 o’clock while awaiting to take a train for Johnson City. Mr. Cox was 68 years old and very wealthy.” Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1908.
Jan. 13, 1911: The Bristol Herald Courier informed readers about recent happenings at Central Baptist Church in Johnson City. “The reception at the Central Baptist church (sic) Thursday evening in honor of the new pastor, Rev. L.R. Stivers, was a most happy affair.” The article went on to report, “A charming program was carried out and by the time the last speech had been made and song rendered the new minister doubtless felt that he had been welcomed to the hearts and homes of the people of Johnson City.” The Hon. James W. Crumley spoke to those present on behalf of the city of Johnson City, according to the article.
Jan. 13, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Returning soldiers are pleased immeasurably at having to pay from 45 to 70 cents for meat that cost from 16 to 22 cents per pound. They don’t mind it because most all of them saved large amounts out of their dollar a day wages while in the army (sic).” A dollar in 1919 is now worth about $15.04. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan. 13, 1920: The Kingsport Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on the opening of Elmendorf Hall. “Due to the efforts of Mrs. Carrie Summers and Mrs. McCormick, a comfortable home has been provided for the working girls of the city. The building in Carnegie, formerly used as Memorial Hospital, has been secured for this purpose. It is to be called Elmendorf Hall.” The article continued to say, “Mrs. McCormick has been employed by the local Rotary Club since last July to do social service work here. Her monthly reports have proven to Rotarians and the general public that her services are invaluable to the community.” More details told, “Elmendorf Hall will be supported at the present by donations. Later it is expected to be self-supporting.” The article concluded by saying, “The Rotary Club is about to finish its drive for funds to build a hospital as a memorial to the men from this community, who served the country during the war. The allotment of $25,000 was divided among the members, given each the sum of $500 to raise.” Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1920 is now worth approximately $325,300. Five hundred dollars in 1920 is now worth just a bit more than $6,500. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan. 13, 1931: The Johnson City Staff-News reported on the illness of a junior high school student. “Miss Vivian E. King, who has been suffering from hemorrhage for about 10 days, remains quite ill at the home of her parents on Franklin street (sic). Attending physicians at first thought a blood transfusion would be required, but the patient has been responding to nutrition treatment and it is thought that transfusion can be avoided.” The article further stated, “It is possible that she will not be able to re-enter school for the spring term.”
Jan. 13, 1946: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on recent Langston High School basketball games. “Langston High School … has won another doubleheader from Douglass High of Bristol, Va. Thursday night in the Langston High gym, the basketeers grabbed both ends, scores for the evening boys 40-15 and the girls 19-13. Friday night Langston High motored to Bristol, Va., to return the game in the Douglass High gym. Langston High won from Douglass again. The scores: boys 46-25 and the girls 25-15. Coach H.W. Williams is coaching the boys, and Prof. J.N. Armstrong is coaching the girls.”
Jan. 13, 1960: The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Two East Tennessee State College students received commissions as second lieutenants in the United State (sic) Army Reserve at the end of the fall quarter, Lt. Col. Robert W. Pedersen, ETSC professor of military science and tactics, announced today.” The article further reported, “Ronald P. Tolliver, 1548 Jessie St., Kingsport, will report to the Army Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, Virginia, on April 12 for two years’ active duty.” The other student commissioned was from Ahoskie, North Carolina. East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Jan. 13, 1968: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read of several area high school basketball scores above the masthead. Science Hill won over Greeneville by a score of 79 to 50. Cloudland defeated Hampton, 90 to 68, while Unaka beat Mountain City by a score of 60 to 46. Boones Creek won over Jonesboro (spelled that way at the time) by a score of 62 to 52. University High defeated Happy Valley by a score of 53 to 48. Lamar trounced Washington College Academy, 102 to 46. Sullivan beat Holston High, 79 to 52, while Ketron defeated Holston Valley by a score of 79 to 60.