Jan. 12, 1888: The Comet reported news regarding several local residents, as well as a few thinly veiled advertisements. “Col. C.H. Nison, General Superintendent of the E.T.&W.N.C. R.R. has our thanks for Annuals for 1888.”

“Mr. W.L. Crumley, of Blountville, was in the city Tuesday and made The Comet a pleasant call and renewed his subscription. Thanks.”

