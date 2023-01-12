Jan. 12, 1888: The Comet reported news regarding several local residents, as well as a few thinly veiled advertisements. “Col. C.H. Nison, General Superintendent of the E.T.&W.N.C. R.R. has our thanks for Annuals for 1888.”
“Mr. W.L. Crumley, of Blountville, was in the city Tuesday and made The Comet a pleasant call and renewed his subscription. Thanks.”
“School books, blank books, ledgers, journals, day and cash books, blank receipts, notes &e (sic), at I.N. Beckner’s book and jewelry store.”
“Miss Etta Cooper of Rogersville, is studying telegraphy under Joe Wale, day operator in the depot at this place.”
“Hood Naff went out hunting last Tuesday and after hunting all day found a ‘mare’s nest’ with six rattlers and a button on it.”
“The original ‘Peck’s Bad Boy’ company delighted a fair crowd at Jobe’s Opera house last Tuesday night with a good representation of the laughable comedy ‘Peck’s Bad Boy.’”
“Mr. G.H. Mathews has moved his family to Adair’s Creek, Knox county, Tenn. Johnson City loses a good citizen in person of G.H. Mathews and will welcome his return at any time.”
“The boiler has been placed in position at F.A. Stratton’s planing mill and one planer and matcher, one hand saw and one rip saw have arrived. The mill will be ready for business in thirty days.”
“The Johnson City Foundry and Machine Works are crowded with work. They are at work on a large lot of bridge castings for the C.C.&C. railroad and an order for car wheels from Pulaski City, Va.”
“There are thirty-eight old ladies, averaging 85 years, who are still revolutionary pensioners. Nancy Rains, of Carter’s Furnace, Tennessee, is the oldest, age 95.”
“Campbell, Crockett & Martin cordially invite everybody in town and country to call and see them in their new quarters. They will give you a hearty welcome, make you feel at home and sell you goods cheap.”
“The E.T.V.&G. R.R. Co. has shipped material here for building a large tank. It will be twenty-five feet in diameter. The Company is negotiating with N.C. Love for land on which to erect it.”
This item originally appeared in the Herald and Tribune. “It would seem to be about definitely settled that a depot for Jonesboro will be shortly erected, and at the lower end of town — to the left of the railroad in the meadow belonging to Gen. A.E. Jackson. We understand a waiting room for passengers will be built further up.”
Pulaski, Virginia. is about 129 miles from Johnson City.
Rogersville is located in Hawkins County and is about 37 miles from Johnson City.
Carter’s Furnace was very likely a community in Carter County.
One dollar and twenty-five cents in 1888 is now worth about $39.21, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The E.T.V.&G. R.R. was a railroad.
As mentioned elsewhere in today’s column the Herald and Tribune, was and still is, in publication in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1888.
Jan. 12, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, according to the Herald and Tribune, some mischief occurred. “Last Friday afternoon, between 3 and 4 o’clock, two young blades filled up on noisy liquor and mounting their horses started out Main Street. When they got out about the Methodist Church, they started their horses on a run, and although many ladies were on the street at the time, began cursing, yelling and blackguarding passersby. Such conduct is most shameful, and if it occurs again, we shall publish the names of the parties offending, and would do so this time but for the respect we feel for their parents and friends.”
Blackguarding is cursing.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, in publication in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Jan. 12, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed their readers that “Excellent hunting grounds for quail, partridge, rabbits, squirrel, o’possum, are found practically adjoining the corporate limits of Johnson City, on farm lands. Tracts of woodland containing squirrel are located at varying distances; the hunters rarely having to go more than a dozen miles for a good day’s outing. On some of the mountains within about thirty miles of the city, black and brown bear are yet occasionally found.”
Jan. 12, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A broken water main at Cherry and Spring streets was interrupting the water supply of several business firms in the areas today while workmen repaired the main, according to City Water Superintendent John A. Murray, who said he hoped the main would be back in service within a few hours.”
“The break occurred about 11 a.m.”
“Only a few firms were affected, he said, by the break in the main which services part of the area from Spring and Cherry, and from Buffalo to Tipton.”
“Another break at the Spring street crossing of the Clinchfield Railroad was repaired last night without loss of service, he said.”
Jan. 12, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle provided this information about the weather. “Despite the bright skies today, Old Sol is giving off more light than heat and the high temperature forecast for today is in the lower 30s.”
“Tonight should be clear and cold with a low in the middle teens.”
“Tomorrow is expected to be sunny and a little warmer with a high in the middle 30s.”
“The record high for this date was 63 in 1972, the record low 6 in 1954.”
“A few regional county systems returned to operations, including Sullivan County, but on a snow schedule. Washington, Carter, Unicoi, and Johnson County schools remained closed.”
“The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports all main roads are clear.”
Writer’s note: In this column on Wednesday, from the year 1898, I referenced “progressive whilst.” Thank you to Paul David Walker for pointing out that I had made a typographical error. It should have read “progressive whist.” Paul David reports that, according to www.finedictionary.com, “Progressive whist is a way of playing at card parties, by which after every game, the losers at the first table go to the last table, and the winners at all the tables, except the first, move up to the next table.”