Jan. 12, 1888: The Comet advised, “The Johnson City Skating Club have (sic) issued invitations to a ‘Masquerade Skate’ to be given at the rink tonight. It promises to be a swell affair.”
Jan. 12, 1915: The Johnson City Staff reported grim news regarding black smallpox. “Dr. T. B. Hughes, of Afton, was in the city today on business. Dr. Hughes in speaking of the contagion in Chattanooga stated that there had been eight deaths in the city before the near (sic) year from a disease known as black smallpox. He was in that city and assisted in the vaccination of people there, although none of those having the disease were (sic) ever vaccinated. He stated further that the authorities in Chattanooga now had the situation in hand and no further spread of the contagion was feared.”
Black smallpox is an often-fatal form of smallpox. It is characterized by hemorrhages underneath the skin.
Jan. 12, 1922: A century ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton, the Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Sheppard Williams, manager of the Williams furniture (sic) company (sic), is in the hospital here with wounds in the face and hand where he was accidentally shot while hunting near Bluff City Tuesday afternoon. Two No. 7 shots took effect in Mr. Williams’ face, one immediately below the left eye, and another struck him in the chin ranging downward and lodged near the surface of the neck. One shot is in his right hand. An X-ray picture was taken today. Dr. Cox of Bristol who has charge of the patient says that no operation will be necessary unless inflammation sets in.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. We do not have access to most newspapers that were published in Johnson City in January of 1922.
Jan. 12, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle gave accounts of several local residents. “Mrs. Dan Buchanan of Johnson City, route (sic) 4, was admitted to Appalachian Hospital late Friday afternoon for treatment. She expects to be in the hospital several weeks.”
“Small Dwight Mays, son of Mr. and Mrs. Luther Mays, route (sic) 4, Elizabethton, returned home from the St. Elizabethton (sic) Hospital, Thursday, following a tonsillectomy.”
“James Cox, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Cox, Johnson City, route (sic) 2, was discharged from the St. Elizabeth Hospital Friday morning after a tonsil operation.”
“Ed Pardue is a patient at Appalachian Hospital.”
“Miss Florence Cooter, member of the reportorial staff of a Kingsport newspaper for the past three years, left Thursday night for Panama City, Fla., to reside after visiting her mother, Mrs. Kate Cooter, for the past week. Miss Cooter was accompanied by her sister, Miss Jewel Cooter.”
“Joe Allen, city commissioner at Elizabethton, arrived home Saturday morning from the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, where he underwent medical treatment.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner to the Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
St. Elizabeth Hospital was in Elizabethton, and was a forerunner to the Carter County Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to the Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Jan. 12, 1967: Steve Spurrier Day was proclaimed in Johnson City, as well as throughout the state. (Source: “Glimpses of Johnson City, Tennessee,” Community Relations Department, City of Johnson City, Tennessee.)
Jan. 12, 1970: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that the January term of the Criminal Court started that morning in Jonesboro. The first order of business was the selection of a grand jury.
The article continued, “Selected (for the grand jury) were Mrs. Charles McConnell, David L. Milhorn, Charles H. McKinney, J.H. Armentrout, Harvey A. Foreman, Estell Ricker, Charles Floyd, Hubert Richardson, Charles G. Blazer, Roy L. Taylor, Stanley D. Curtis and F.B. Henley. Frank Still is the grand jury foreman.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1970.
Jan. 12, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Robert King, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Johnson City’s proposed medical school emerged last night as a blow-striking issue as city commission candidates addressed potential voters at East Tennessee State University.”
“The medical school question surfaced when candidate Jack Chinouth accused one of the candidates of opposing the facility.”
“During a brief debate between Chinouth and candidate Hal Littleford, Chinouth revealed his accusation was directed at Dr. James Hale, also a candidate in the special Jan. 27 election.”
“Chinouth charged, ‘Yes, I know Dr. Hale is president of the medical association of Johnson City. I don’t believe I have seen him endorse the medical school for East Tennessee State University.”
“Candidate Hale was absent from last night’s session because of previous engagements.”
“Candidates Bette Shulman, Littleford, and Chinouth voiced support of the medical school during the discussion.”
Jan. 12. 1980: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that four men had been killed in a fire downtown. Several other men were injured in the fire, which was in a Downtown Square rooming house.
More details revealed, “Two of the dead were identified as Haskeil Slagle, 69, and Lum Whitt, 85. Two others remained unidentified, although it was believed that one of the victims was one of the Cox brothers renting the rooms where the fire appeared to have started.”
The story continued to say that the fire took place at Sports News, which was located at 111 Spring Street. Sports News had “16 rooms, mainly rented by elderly veterans. The downstairs of Sports News housed a used book store and a restaurant.”
Jan. 12, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “The GFWC/TFWC Johnson City Monday Club will host a noon luncheon and meeting Jan. 20 at the Johnson City Public Library.”
“The club’s education department will present the program, ‘Taking a Byte of the Apple in the Information Super Highway.’ Dr. Jerry Cole, assistant director of the Johnson City Public Schools, will be the guest speaker.”
GFWC is an abbreviation for General Federal of Women’s Clubs; TFWC is an abbreviation for Tennessee Federation of Women’s Clubs.