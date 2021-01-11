Jan. 11, 1897: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported on the frightening, sudden blindness of a Johnson City resident. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Mrs. Thos. J. Cox, wife of the proprietor of the Greenwood hotel (sic), was stricken blind in her left eye in a very mysterious manner about 7 o’clock last night. She was sitting in a parlor of the hotel talking to a lady friend when she felt a dizziness about the head and a blurring of the sight. She applied camphor and other convenient restoratives, and was soon as well as ever, except that she was unable to see the most powerful light with the left eye. The physicians have examined the eye and can see nothing unusual about it.”
Jan. 11, 1910: Johnson City Court Records show that Blanch (sic) Rutledge and Beulah Hall were fined $3 each for “walking street after 9:00 p.m.” The Records do not report if the fines were paid.
Three dollars in 1910 is the approximate equivalent of $82 in 2021. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan. 11, 1912: The Comet reported that the Washington County Board of Education recently passed a “resolution establishing a model consolidated school at Harmony.” Some of the subjects to be taught included scientific agriculture, manual training and home economics. The article also noted that schools would be back in session soon; the lower grades had been suspended for several days because of a measles outbreak.
Jan. 11, 1915: The Nashville Tennessean and The Nashville American, with a dateline of Johnson City reported, “At a meeting of the city council, Mayor S.E. Miller was authorized to call a mass meeting of the citizens of Johnson City to discuss a number of bills that are to be presented to the legislature ... ”
The article continued, “Among the bills is one authorizing the city of Johnson City to issue bonds to the sum of $3,750 and the county to issue a like amount in bonds for the purpose of erecting a courthouse in Johnson City.”
More details reported that the “bill is one authorizing the creation of a branch office of county register at Johnson City.”
Finally, “A bill of great importance to the city is one providing for ten additional members of the county court from Johnson City, so that the city may have representation in that body in proportion to the city’s population and taxable property.”
Three thousand, seven hundred fifty dollars in 1915 is now worth approximately $96,620. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan. 11, 1916: James H. Quillen, who later represented the First District in the United States House of Representatives, was born to John and Hannah Quillen. He was one of 10 children. (Source: The Tennessee Encyclopedia of History and Culture.)’’
Jan. 11, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Influenza has broken out again in Kingsport. There are at the present time about fifteen patients In the Kingsport Hospital most of whom are suffering from the epidemic. There are a number of cases throughout the town. The epidemic seems to be more fatal this time, according to the number of cases, than in October when there were several hundred cases. Four or five deaths have occurred this week.”
Jan. 11, 1924: The Johnson City Chronicle informed readers, “The basketball girls of Johnson City High School leave today on No. 26 for Bristol, where they will play Bristol, Va. High. Those who will compose the part are Misses S. Jobe, E. Anderson, A. Taylor, M. Sells, O. Gray, E. Leonard, E. Lockett, D. Taylor, L. Taylor and the coach, Miss Hembree.”
Jan. 11, 1937: The Bristol Herald Courier with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a recent fatal gunshot wound. “Charlie Oaks, 32, Johnson City taxi driver, died in a local hospital at 10:30 o’clock tonight of gunshot wounds, allegedly inflicted by Roy Hicks, proprietor of the Blue Moon café, in an altercation here several weeks ago.”
The article continued to say, “Sheriff Carl Young said tonight that Hicks, who is free on bond of $5,000 on the shooting charge and $250 for illegally carrying a gun, would be rearrested.”
More details revealed, “Hicks, who left Johnson City after the shooting, was trapped at Middlesboro, Ky., Sheriff Young said, through a telephone call which he made to Johnson City, to learn the condition of his alleged victim.”
Five thousand dollars in 1937 is now worth about $90,357, while $250 in 1937 is currently worth approximately $4,517. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan 11, 1940: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Knoxville Journal reported on a recent basketball game. “The State Teachers College Baby Buccaneers won from Bristol’s Smalling Grocery Quintet here tonight, 43-35, as Johns, six-foot-six Bucco center, scored 26 points. Lester was high for Bristol with 16 points. The half-time score was 17-15, Teachers’ favor.”
The State Teachers College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Jan. 11, 1953: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Miss Betty Jo Riddle was the program chairman at a recent meeting of the Wednesday Morning Music Club meeting that was held at Mayne Williams Public Library. Mrs. L.M. Warwick was the president of the Club.
Jan. 11, 1963: “Mrs. Nat Sizemore, chairman of Johnson City board of education, and Viola Mathes, secretary of Johnson City board of education, will attend a state school board annual meeting in Nashville,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Jan. 11, 1967: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that Judge Oris Hyder, who had been a medical patient at Memorial Hospital for approximately a week, was reported to be in fair condition.
Jan. 11, 1968: Dosser’s, a department store in downtown Johnson City, ran an ad in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Their 118th semi-annual, store-wide clearance sale was taking place. Merchandise was “priced to clear.” The store hours were 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.