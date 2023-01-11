Jan. 11, 1897: The Nashville American published an article that originally appeared in the Knoxville Sentinel.
“During the past few months the secret society journals throughout the country have devoted much space to the descriptions of the underground lodge-room of East Tennessee. Some have treated it as a joke — evidently considering the existence of such a lodge-room as a myth. Such a lodge-room really does exist in the mountains of East Tennessee, about ten miles east of Johnson City, on the farm of Dr. N.E. Hyder. The opening of the cave is on the side of the mountain, and is perhaps wide enough to allow a ten-horse team to enter it abreast. To the right of the entrance is a room about thirty-five feet wide by sixty feet long. Dr. Hyder, the owner of the cave, is an enthusiastic member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and first conceived the idea of having an underground place of meeting for his lodge. He at once set to work to interest other members of his lodge, and as a result Gap Run Lodge, No. 72, I.O.O.F., bares the distinction of being the only lodge in the world that holds its meetings in a cave. The lodge has leased the cave for ninety-nine years, with the privilege of renewing the lease when it expires. The temperature in this strange lodge-room is the same the year round.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898. The Comet was published every week.
The Nashville American was a newspaper published from 1894 until 1910.
Jan. 11, 1898: A century ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Jan. 10. “Mrs. D.A. Patton died at her home here this morning. She was about 50 years old. The deceased had been ailing for some time. She was a cousin of Gov. Robert L. and Hon. A.A. Taylor.”
Robert L. Taylor was governor of Tennessee, a U.S. senator and a member of the United States House of Representatives, representing Tennessee’s First Congressional District.
Alfred A. Taylor was a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, the U.S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District and governor of Tennessee.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Jan. 11, 1911: The Johnson City Comet reported news that was sad but could have been much worse. “Just before daylight yesterday morning a defective flue started a blaze in the (indecipherable) of Edgar Meadows’ home on Fairview avenue, but prompt work saved the building.”
Jan. 11, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported to readers that “The oldest existing organized civic club in Johnson City is the Monday Club, composed of women, organized in 1892, and federated in 1896. The newest is the Lions, established here during the past fall. The Young Women’s Auxiliary of the Monday Club was organized more recently but is not a strictly independent organization.”
Jan. 11, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A small quantity of labeled whiskey was seized by Sheriff Luke M. Warrick’s department in a raid last night at Carden’s Café, 138 West Main street, county officers said. Booked on a charge of possessing was Earl Carden. He is to be arraigned Tuesday before Magistrate M.E. Tipton.”
Jan. 11, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press-Chronicle Political Writer Henry Samples, and a dateline from Nashville, readers learned that “The State House of Representatives yesterday accepted the report of a committee authorized last year to negotiate an agreement for a medical school at East Tennessee State University.”
“The action, a formality, noted the work of a negotiating committee chaired by Rep. P.L. Robinson, R-Jonesboro, and accepted a written report submitted by the committee.”
“The report gives background information pertaining to efforts to locate a medical school in Johnson City and informs the members of the 88th General Assembly that the committee visited Veterans Administration officials as an indication of Johnson City’s interest in obtaining a medical school.”
“Contained in the report are two letters, one from Robinson to the national VA and a letter back to Robinson from M.J. Musser, VA chief medical director.”
“ ‘…. you may be sure that a proposal from the State of Tennessee and on behalf of East Tennessee State University will receive careful and thorough consideration along with all other applications received at that time,’ said Musser’s letter.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1973.
Jan. 11, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with a dateline from Roan Mountain, and a byline from Press Staff Writer Kristen Hebestreet, the Johnson City Press shared with readers continuing information about the recent flooding in Carter County. This event was initially mentioned in this column on Jan. 9. Readers learned that “When Jim and Anita McMahan searched by candlelight to see how much damage the flood had done to their home, they laughed at a plaque floating on the water that still filled the living room.”
“‘It said ‘Rejoice!’ McMahan said, ‘And after that, we were at complete peace with what had happened … We were still alive.’”
“The flooding from the Doe River killed seven people since Wednesday night. County and state officials estimate more than 200 trailers were severely damaged, along with 193 houses and a dozen bridges.”
“Carter County Sheriff John Henson ordered U. S. Highway 19E blocked from 12:30 p.m. Saturday until dark after vehicles loaded with sightseers jammed the roads and slowed the emergency assistance. A dispatcher at the Carter County Sheriff’s Department said it was ‘more than likely’ the road will be blocked again today.”
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
