Jan. 11, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a Johnson City dateline. “Henry C. Remine, a prominent citizen of Limestone, died yesterday of grippe and consumption. He was about 70 years old, and was a large dealer and manufacturer of tombstones and monuments. He was a brother of John Q.A. Remine, of Greeneville, who has served several terms in the state senate. The burial will take place at Limestone today. The deceased leaves a large family, of which several are prominent throughout the country. He was the father of N.B. Remine, city editor of the Bristol Courier, and Robt. L. Remine, chief of police of Johnson City. His sons, Thomas and Seph, are large farmers and stock dealers in Greene county (sic).”
We now refer to grippe as influenza. Consumption is now referred to as tuberculosis. Tuberculosis is now treated with antibiotics.
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
Greeneville is about 31 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published every week.
Jan. 11, 1911: The Johnson City Comet reported news about a staffing change. “W.J. Kosky, of Asheville, formerly circulation manager of a number of large daily newspapers, has taken charge of the circulation department of The Comet and will devote his entire time to this work. He is a gentleman of extra ordinary ability and comes to the city highly recommended. Within a short time he will make a house to house canvas for subscribers and will see that papers are promptly delivered. Telephone him at No. 304 old ‘phone.’ ”
Jan. 11, 1916: James H. Quillen, who later represented the First District of Tennessee in the United States House of Representatives, was born to John and Hannah Quillen. Mr. Quillen was born in Scott County, Virginia. He was one of 10 children. (Source: The Tennessee Encyclopedia of History and Culture.)
Scott County, Virginia is located approximately 39 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 11, 1922: A century ago today, the Alton Evening Telegraph reported, “Everett Ritchey departed Friday for Johnson City, Tenn., where he will enter a government hospital for treatment.”
The government hospital referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Alton Evening Telegraph was a newspaper published in Alton, Illinois. It is now published as The Telegraph. We do not have access to most of the newspapers that were published in Johnson City in January 1922.
Jan. 11, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “J.J. Copley of Roanoke, Virginia, well known hotel operator, has taken over the management of the Lee Hotel, corner of Walnut and Spring streets (sic), according to Bill Keegan, who has been manager for several months and is retired from hotel work on account of ill health.”
“Copley comes to Johnson City with an outstanding reputation as a hotel manager and has been in the work for several years. Mr. Copley takes over the management of the Lee Hotel at once and announces new policies which are to be put into effect immediately.”
“Mr. Keegan expects to remain in Johnson City to recuperate from a recent illness, which has forced his retirement from hotel work.”
Jan. 11, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “City officers are still checking to locate five heifer calves which strayed from their pasturage on the farm of Mrs. Myrtle Perkins, Austin Springs road (sic). The animals were last seen wandering down Baxter street (sic) near the Southern railroad tracks, Desk Sergeant Buford Tunnell said today.”
Jan. 11, 1952: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about the infrastructure. “Carl A. Jones, of Johnson City, A.F. Beckelhimer of Erwin, and J.M. Devine of Kingsport, were appointed to the Tennessee Committee for the improvement of United States Highway 23, which was formed at a meeting last night in the John Sevier Hotel.”
“Seventeen men, representing three states and seven cities, all interested in the development of the highway, extending from northern Michigan to Jacksonville, Fla., attended the meeting and reported on progress of the project.”
Jan. 11, 1962: Area residents were bracing for very frigid weather, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Residents of Johnson City and the Tri-Cities area prepared last night for the coldest weather in two decades.”
“From five to 10 degrees below zero, the weatherman’s predicted low for the morning, would be the area’s coldest weather in 22 years according to the Tri-Cities Weather Bureau.”
“The weatherman said last night that temperatures could dip as low as 10 degrees below zero this morning. The predicted high for today is 10 to 15.”
“Weathermen see little chance for a break in the icy temperatures until at least tomorrow. The prediction for tomorrow is generally fair and slightly warmer in the afternoon.”
“Meanwhile: preparation for the ‘deep freeze.’”
“Most East Tennessee Schools remained closed today. Only four area schools will hold classes today. They are Milligan College, East Tennessee State College, Training School, and Steed College.”
“Area service stations reported that sales of antifreeze had boomed in wake of the predicted low. When one service station operator was asked how many people had bought chains in the last 24 hours, he replied, ‘Plenty,’ and that seems to sum the situation adequately.”
“Local fuel companies have been swamped with orders by people who were caught unaware by the cold snap.”
“Reports of minor accidents caused by the snow continued to stream into Memorial Hospital. Most of the accidents were not serious — caused by falls or sledding accidents.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University, and East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University. The Training School is now known as the University School. Steed College is no longer in existence.
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jan. 11, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The annual Outstanding Young Man of the Year award banquet, sponsored by the Johnson City Jaycees, will be held at the East Tennessee State University Ballroom in the Student Center Building Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.”
“The public is invited.”
“Speaker for the evening is James Welch, Kingsport. Welch is research manager, administrative services, Tennessee Eastman Co.”
“Judge Oris Hyder will be the master of ceremonies and will introduce the nominees for Johnson City’s Outstanding Young Man for 1971, who were nominated by local civic and service organizations.”
“It is requested that all groups planning to submit their Outstanding Young Man please act as soon as possible and note the deadline is Jan. 21.”
Jan. 11, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news about ETSU. Sam Watson had the byline. Readers learned, “East Tennessee State University’s new president has promoted the university’s academic vice president to provost, a position coordinating both the academic affairs and health affairs areas.”
“Dr. Paul E. Stanton Jr., who became ETSU’s president Jan. 1 after eight years as health affairs vice president and medical school dean, said Friday he had appointed Dr. Bert C. Bach, ETSU’s academic vice president since January 1994, to be the university’s provost.”
“’A lot of it has to do with the size of the institution,’ Stanton said. ‘In all likelihood we’re going to get larger, and most larger institutions have a provost.’”