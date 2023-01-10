Jan. 10, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Jan. 8. Readers learned that “Tuesday evening at the Piedmont, a very enjoyable reception was given by the young men, to the young ladies of Johnson City and Jonesboro. About seventy-five were present.”
“Mrs. Stratton and Miss Arnel kept open house, New Year’s afternoon, at the Library, for the members of the Monday club and the library association. Delicious cakes and chocolate were served to all who called during the afternoon.”
“On New Year’s night, Mr. and Mrs. F. Gildersleeve entertained delightfully with progressive whilst, the following: Mr. and Mrs. Stratton, St. John, Case, Smith, Bowman, Hart, Amherst, Molesworth, and, Mrs. Crandall and Mrs. Exum, Misses Shortridge, Biddle, Hart, Johnston, Chandler, Carr and Messere. Biddle, Summers, Hambrough and Gildersleeve.”
“Miss Jessie Patton, of Jonesboro, is the guest of the Misses Ward.”
“Miss Frona Wagner, of Mountain City, is visiting Mrs. Carrie Fain on Market street.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Hahn, of Cranberry, are at the residence of C.K. Lide. Mr. Hahn is under the medical treatment of Dr. Miller.”
“Misses Ella Carmack, Lucy Sells, and Ida Wright, visitors to Johnson City from Bristol, have returned to their homes.”
“Messers. Nisbit Hambrough, Will and Frank Gildersleeve have returned to the Knoxville University after spending the holidays here.”
The Piedmont was a hotel.
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
Cranberry, North Carolina, is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
“The Knoxville University” was presumably a reference to the University of Tennessee.
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee from 1892-1898.
Jan. 10. 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported various types of news about several area residents and organizations.
“Mr. H.A. Moore has returned from Nashville, where he spent the hiliday (sic) season the guest of relatives.”
“Mrs. Louis Smith is improving from an attack of Influenza at her home in the Cumberland Apartments.”
“Mrs. J.R. Hughes, and daughters, Misses Dorothy and Marguerite, are now at home at the Cumberland.”
“Mrs. R.C. Snipes is in Georgetown, S.C., having been called there on account of the illness of her mother, Mrs. N.E. Cox.”
“Mr. Frank Clark is confined to his home on Buffalo street with an attack of influenza.”
“Mrs. John S. Sweeney will return to her home in Paris, Ky., tomorrow, after having spent the holiday season with her son, Rev. Wm. F. Sweeney and family.”
“Miss Myra Ryer who has been ill with influenza is very much improved and able to be out.”
“Misses Fern Keagley and Ethel Kitchen, of Bristol, were the weekend guests of Miss Elizabeth Mallicote.”
“Mr. Oliver Robertson and Miss Mattie Belle Weems motored to Kingsport Sunday and were the guests of Miss Lillian Breeding.”
“Messrs. Carl Faucette and J.T. Ornduff left today for a business trip to Elk Garden, Va.”
“The Boys and Girls Demarest Victory Leagues will meet Friday night at 7 o’clock at the Central Baptist Church to discuss plans for an open meeting for young people, to be held Friday, January 19th. All young people between the ages of 14 and 22 are urged to attend this meeting.”
“Mr. Ray Bright of Washington College, was a visitor in the city Monday.”
“Mrs. Emmett McKeel is quite ill at her home on Locust street friends will regret to learn.”
“Miss Selma Lunsford has returned from a weekend visit with friends in Knoxville.”
“Friends will regret to know that Mrs. Mary Anderson is ill at her home on West Watauga Avenue.”
“Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Kidd were the guests yesterday of Mrs. Emory Hope at Boones Creek.”
“Miss Grace Stepp has returned from a visit with her father, Mr. J.B. Stepp at Limestone.”
“Friends will regret to learn that Mrs. E.D. Houston is ill at her home on East Holston Avenue.”
“Miss Leafy Baker is ill with influenza at her home on W. Locust Street.”
“Circle No. 10 of First Presbyterian Church will meet Thursday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock with Miss Lila Taylor, 312 W. Pine St.”
“Mr. and Mrs. M.R. McCorkle Jr. and little son of Dante, Va., are the guests of Mr. and Mrs. M.R. McCorkle.”
“Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Torbett have moved in their beautiful bungalow on Holston avenue.”
“Miss Maymie Bittner of Greeneville who has been the guest of Dr. J.C. King and family left today for National Park Seminary where she is an instructor of Music.”
“A person passing by the little four-room bungalow of James Writson (sic) on the corner of West Main street and Hill Crest Drive about 4 o’clock this morning and seeing smoke pouring forth from the front part of the house rushed a couple of blocks to the nearest telephone and turned in an alarm. Upon the arrival of the fire trucks practically all of the house was destroyed, involving altogether a loss of $1,500, as stated by the chief of the fire department.”
“It is thought that a defective flue in the front room of the house was the origin of the fire. Mr. Whitson was not at home and the remainder of the family who were at the time eating breakfast, did not know of the fire until it was well under way.”
“It is stated that the house is covered by insurance.”
Washington College is a community in rural Washington County. In 1923, Washington College was an educational institution, functioning as a high school.
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
Dante, Virginia, is about 70 miles from Johnson City.
Fifteen hundred dollars in 1923 is now worth about $26,140, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
