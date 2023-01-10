Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 10, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Jan. 8. Readers learned that “Tuesday evening at the Piedmont, a very enjoyable reception was given by the young men, to the young ladies of Johnson City and Jonesboro. About seventy-five were present.”

“Mrs. Stratton and Miss Arnel kept open house, New Year’s afternoon, at the Library, for the members of the Monday club and the library association. Delicious cakes and chocolate were served to all who called during the afternoon.”

