Jan. 10, 1799: William Blount, who was appointed by President George Washington in 1790 as President of the newly formed Tennessee Territory, was impeached in a trial by the U.S. Senate. Mr. Blount used Rocky Mount as his temporary headquarters before “the territorial capital was changed to Knoxville” in 1792. (Sources: An Adventure in Northeast Tennessee: A three Day {Self-Guided} Tour by Faith Stahl and www.Senate.gov)
The Rocky Mount State Historic Site is located about 9 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 10, 1857: George Carter was born in Hillsville, Virginia. Mr. Carter lived in Johnson City from 1907 until 1920, and donated 120 acres for the construction of what is now East Tennessee State University. (Source: The Tennessee Encyclopedia of History and Culture.)
Hillsville, Virginia is about 135 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 10, 1868: “Henry Johnson recorded a deed of trust, where he sold a two-acre lot… to his son John M. Johnson for $10.” (Source: The Railroads of Johnson City by Johnny Graybeal.)
Ten dollars is 1868 is now worth about $195.74. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several items of interest to Johnson Citians. Each of the items carried a dateline from Johnson City. “Miss Laura King, assisted by Miss Dora Range, gave a ‘tackey (sic) party’ to a host of her friends at the King residence on Cherry street (sic) last Friday night. About forty couples were present and the evening was pleasantly spent. The costumes were of the most original and mirth-provoking variety. Miss Annie Gentry and Chas. Cargille were awarded the prize for having the most tackey (sic) costumes. The antics of Tom Huret and Nesbit Scoville, Cooper Hambaugh, kept the guests in a constant roar and made the hours flit away. Refreshments were served.”
Another news item related information about the upcoming annual poultry show. “The upper East Tennessee Poultry association (sic) is making preparations to hold its annual show in this city on the 13th, 14th and 15th of January. Unless the plans miscarry, it will be the largest and best exhibition held in East Tennessee this season. The largest premium list of any association has been gotten out and entries are coming in rapidly. More than $50 has been offered in cash, besides hundreds of prizes of useful articles. The list is being added to daily by parties offering special premiums. A large store room (sic) on Main street (sic) has been opened and fitted up for the show. It is commodious enough to accommodate a large exhibit. Dr. Berry offers $10 cash for the best display, barring home competition; $20 in cash has been offered on pit games. Secretary H. C. Austin says that it will be the largest show ever given in East Tennessee and says that all entries will be carefully looked after and that no one need be afraid to send their birds.”
The city government was in the news as readers learned that “The city council met last night. Policeman Tipton, who had been suspended on the charge of drunkenness was reinstated because the charges could not be sustained. An ordinance was passed on first reading to put up gates at Main and Market streets (sic) crossings and to fill up some low ground about the water tank.”
Finally, readers learned that “Officers were in the city today looking for George Maius, who killed Emmet McEwen in Johnson county (sic) Jan. 2. It was a cowardly murder and $50 reward has been offered for his arrest. The officers are pretty certain that they have him located at Cranberry and that he will be arrested tonight.”
A tacky party is exactly what it sounds like it would be; they were very common during the 1890s.
Fifty dollars in 1897 is now worth about $1,674, according to www.in2013dollars.com. Therefore, $10 in the same year currently has the purchasing power of about $335.
Cranberry is in North Carolina, and is located about 32 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as The Chattanooga Daily Times other days of the week. It is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was a weekly publication.
Jan. 10, 1922: A century ago today, the Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Mountain City. “Two moonshine stills were seized in this county last week, the first one near Chimney Rock, one of the righest (sic) peaks of Doe mountain (sic). The other was captured at the Fritts’ curve on the Southern railroad.”
“When the officers found the still at Fritts’ curve the worm was warm indicating that it had just ben (sic) in operation. This was one of the most complete outfits captured in this county. A well had been dug in the side of the mountain to obtain water. About 700 gallons of beer were destroyed.”
Mountain City is in Johnson County, and is located about 41 miles from Johnson City.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to many newspapers that were published in Johnson City in January, 1922.
Jan. 10, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about the Hamilton Bank. “Volume of business transacted and total gained in savings deposits in 1946 reflects a healthy condition of the community, W. E. Tomlinson, president of Hamilton National Bank, told stockholders at an annual meeting yesterday at 2 p.m. in the banking room at which directors were reelected.”
“’The year 1946 was an excellent one for our bank both in volume of business transacted and new earnings,’ Tomlinson said. ‘We had a gain of approximately $1,500,000 in local deposits. Of this amount approximately $500,000 was in savings deposits, which reflect a very health condition of the community.”
“Reporting that loans more than doubled over the same period the previous year, and that net earnings were the highest since the bank was organized, Tomlinson said a five percent dividend was paid to all stockholders and a Christmas bonus of two weeks salary was given to all officers and employes. He added that a substantial amount was placed in the surplus fund.”
“Pointing to the future, he said he anticipated 1947 to be equally as good.”
“Directors reelected are: Welsford P. Artz, Judge Thad A Cox, A. W. Griffin, Allen Harris, W. B. Miller, W. W. Miller, Col. L. H. Phetteplace, T. W. Roland, L. R. Taylor, W. E. Tomlinson.”
“At a directors’ meeting immediately following the stockholders session W. W. Miller was reelected chairman of the board. Other officers reelected are W. E. Tomlinson, president; Allen Harris, vice president; W. B. Miller, vice president; T. W. Roland, vice president and cashier, C. M. Trusler, assistant vice president, J. E. Fox, assistant cashier, and Dean Droke, assistant cashier.”
$1,500,000 in 1947 is now worth about $18,696,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com, therefore making $500,000 from 1947 currently having the purchasing power of about $6,232,000.