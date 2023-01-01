Jan. 1, 1891: The Comet published New Year’s Resolutions of sorts for the city of Johnson City. The Comet opined the following:
“During 1891:”
“The Comet expects to see:”
“A Daily Comet.”
“The Three C’s finished.”
“A telephone exchange.”
“Water Works completed. “
“A steel plant commenced.”
“8,000 people in Johnson City.”
“And be seen in every house in the city,”
“Every street in the city graded and paved.”
“1,000 dwelling houses erected in Johnson City.”
“A new depot erected by the East Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia railroad company.”
“The Comet will do its part to bring all these things to pass; will you help?”
Jan. 1, 1913: The Herald and Tribune reported “J. T. Whitlock and Mr. Cameron spent Saturday with Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Keplinger. Mr. and Mrs. Bysie Ball were present and the day was very much enjoyed by all.”
The Herald and Tribune is still published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1913.
Jan. 1, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported exciting news to those with a love of reading. “The Mayne Williams Library building was formally opened for public inspection this afternoon with a reception program arranged by the various women’s clubs of the city.”
“The spread of education has called into existence as libraries such as the Mayne Williams have provided such literature the special class of readers demand. The new library offers a wealth of selections in fiction, biography, reference, juvenile books already acquired and with volumes and manuscripts being added daily.”
“The building itself is a model of beauty both inside ad (sic) outside and is designed with especial reference to the especial needs of the city. The main auditorium or reading room is spacious, well lighted from large windows by day and high powered shaded electric lamps when artificial lighting is required at night. On the main floor is found the reading room, a committee room, and the Tennessee history room, and in the rear a club room and smaller (indecipherable).”
“Various departments in connection with the opening this afternoon were in charge of a committee of ladies representing in addition to the Library Board of the Monday Club all the women’s clubs of the city. Mrs. Henry Black, president of the Monday Club, is chairman of the music which will be rendered this afternoon and evening by orchestra. Mrs. Frank R. St. John and Mrs. Black are general chairmen of the reception which will continue from 7 until 9 this evening.”
Jan. 1, 1932: The Elizabethton Star reported, “Six names were added to list of pupils attending Duffield academy and Harold McCormick schools yesterday as a result of an investigation of ‘Speedy’ Ingoldsby, motorcycle officer. Mr. Ingoldsby said he had noticed several children, poorly clad, on the streets who should have been in school when he decided to find out their reason for being absent. He found several had not been to any school this fall and the reason given was that they were without clothes, books, and food because of their parents being out of work.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Jan. 1, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, in an advertisement from the Chamber of Commerce, the following member firms of the Chamber were listed: Acme Dry Cleaners, Auto Renewal Company, Auto Sales Corporation, Beckners’ Jewelers, Bolton Brothers, Plumbing and Heating, Brown Milling Company, E. N. Campbell C., Cash & Haul Wholesale Grocery Co., Central Coal Company, DeBord Mills, Diamond Cab Company, Free Service Tire Co., Fields, Inc., Firestone Stores, General Shale Products Co., Giant Dollar Wholesale Grocery, Gregg Electric Co., Hannah’s, Home Federal Savings & Loan Association, Hill-Summers Chevrolet Co., Holston Distribution Co., Harris Manufacturing Co., Harman Ice and Coal Co., Inter-State Foundry and Machine Co., The Jewel Box, Johnson City Mills, Johnson City Steam Laundry, Johnson City Truck & Implement Co., Johnson City Transit Co., O. G. Kelly Co., King’s, Inc., The Carl H. King Co., Leon-Ferenbach Incorporated, The Lodge Service Station, Market Street Drug Co., Moneyhun Wholesale Co., Mullins Hardware Co., Nelson’s Jewelry Stores, Orange Crush Bottling Co., Pet Dairy Products Co., Press-Chronicle, Red Band Enriched Flour, Sam’s Haberdashery, Siler & Company, Southern Maid, Inc., Service Heating and Engineering Co., Summers Hardware & Supply Co., Tayler Stokes Service, Gunnar Teilmann Florist, Tennessee Motor Co., Watauga Valley Gas Company, Wofford Brothers.
Jan. 1, 1952: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news that could have easily ended as a tragedy. “A six-year-old Johnson City youth may have saved his small brother’s life yesterday.”
“Donnie and Larry Smith, sons of Mr. and Mrs. McLynn Smith, 909 East Unaka avenue, had gone to a fish pond near a friend’s house on Stoney Creek in Carter county.”
“Larry, who is 3, fell in the pool.”
“Screams from Donnie brought the parents from the house a short distance away.”
“The lad was not injured seriously.”
Jan 1, 1973: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news to patrons of Mayne Wiliams Library. With a dateline from Erwin, readers learned that “Mrs. Mary Laur Fredericks, 60, Rt. 1, Unicoi, died at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Memorial Hospital of an apparent heart attack.”
“Mrs. Fredericks, who had been head librarian at Johnson City’s Mayne Williams Library for many years, had been a member of the library staff since 1940.”
“She was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, a charter member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Elizabethton, and a charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Johnson City. She was a native of Carter County, and the daughter of the late George Pate and Mrs. Lottie Boothe Pate. She was listed in the fifth edition of Who’s Who of American Women.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jan. 1. 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press alerted readers that “Actor Troy Donahue will lead a professional cast in the Tony Award-winning musical Bye Bye Birdie Feb. 22 in Freedom Hall Civic Center at 2 p.m.”
“Proceeds from the show will benefit the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House.”
