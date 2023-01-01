Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 1, 1891: The Comet published New Year’s Resolutions of sorts for the city of Johnson City. The Comet opined the following:

“During 1891:”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you