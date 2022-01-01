Jan. 1, 1779: The name “Elizabethton” became official. “The name Elizabethton was selected to honor the wife of Landon Carter. Landon was the son of John Carter, for whom Carter County was named. Naming the town was the responsibility of the first town commissioners which included Landon Carter, Andrew Geer, David McNabb & Zachariah Campbell.” (Source: “Carter County Heritage” published by the Elizabethton Star, October 25, 2020.)
Jan. 1, 1880: The Herald and Tribune reported, “Old Santa Clause visited Jonesboro this Christmas, loaded down with presents for the children.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way, as well as Jonesboro, in 1880.
Jan. 1, 1900: The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “There have been organized several bodies of men, in this section, for the purpose of opening up new mines and lumber camps in the mountain region.”
“It is thought that the mica mines of Mitchell county (sic), N.C., as well as those in Yancy county (sic), will be developed during the coming year, as the railroad is much nearer to them.”
Mitchell County is approximately 38 miles from Johnson City.
Yancy County is about 57 miles from Johnson City.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not publish a daily newspaper in 1900.
Jan. 1, 1907: George L. Carter moved the Carolina, Clinchfield, and Ohio Railroad offices from Bristol to Johnson City. (Source: Greater Johnson City, a Pictorial History.)
Jan. 1, 1922: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “A meeting of the Johnson City Law and Order League will be held at the municipal auditorium tomorrow afternoon at two o’clock. The purpose of the meeting is to assist in creating public sentiment against law breaking, and to offer moral hacking to officials in the enforcement of the laws.”
“It is probable that the recent increase in number of petty offenses in the city court, and as yet considerable liquor traffic, will be the principal matters discussed.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper based in Knoxville.
Jan. 1, 1932: According to the Eliza-bethton Star, “Eliza-bethton observed the first day of 1932 with routine business. The post office appeared to be the only line of business taking a holiday.”
“City and county officials, merchants, plant operators and employers of the various businesses started the day off in the usual, busy manner. Most of those who were at work today expressed themselves of the opinion the year would be one in which better times would begin to return.”
“There is a superstition connected with Friday, excluding Friday thirteenth. From general appearance no one here believes in Friday superstitions because nobody seemed to beware of the old saying whatever ‘you start on Friday you must finish on Friday.’ A New Year starts on Friday and practically everyone returned to work today.”
“Watching the old year pass and the entrance of 1921 was the only feature on the program this New Years Day by a number who waited for the clock to strike 12 last night. This year is leap year which means 1932 will have 366 days instead of 365.
Jan. 1, 1932, fell on a Friday.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Jan. 1, 1934: George Mark Elliot began his ministry at First Christian Church. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)Jan. 1, 1934: The Greeneville Sun, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “J.E. Brading, receiver for Johnson City Shale Brick Corp., has announced that no bids were received on the properties of that corporation which had been advertised for sale under a court order.”
The Greeneville Sun is still in publication.
Jan. 1, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on the status of the Service Memorial, to be built in downtown Johnson City. “Approximately ten per cent of the money required to build, erect, and maintain the Service Memorial on Fountain Square has been (indecipherable) subscribed by Johnson City business firms and individuals.”
The article continued, “The sum of $850 will be required to place this huge, beautiful Memorial in the heart of downtown Johnson City and maintain it over a period of years. This Memorial will carry the name of every man and woman from Johnson City who has entered the United States Armed Service.”
Eight hundred and fifty dollars in 1943 is now worth approximately $13,656. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan. 1, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Rain — the cold drizzly kind that only mid-winter can furnish – as potent as it was, failed to cast a damper on a lusty ushering-in program in Johnson City last night. There were numerous celebrations in the general area.”
“Although most business establishments will remain open today, Johnson Citians welcomed in the New Year last night with festivities, religious services and small ‘watch’ parties in homes throughout the city.”
“One of the largest of the affairs was the dinner and dance at the Johnson City Country Club which attracted approximately 500 members and their friends.”
Several services were arranged at Central Baptist Church on North Roan street (sic), and at their Fall street (sic) mission for between the hours of 10 p.m. and 12:01 a.m., according to the Rev. William R. Rigell, pastor.”
“This observation opened with a social function from 10 to 11 p.m. in the church assembly room and will be followed by an hour of worship in the auditorium. Four major divisions of the church, the Training Union, Sunday School WMU and Brotherhood, will take part in the worship hour, which will be concluded by the pastor.”
“At Veterans’ Administration, all employees not necessary for the care and welfare of the patients will be excused for the day, Col. Lee B. Harr, manager said.”
Jan. 1, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle started its readers’ day with a chuckle. “Nature continues to be amazing. Whoever would have thought of putting a fly swatter on the rear end of a cow?”
Jan. 1, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press ran an advertisement for Zimmerman’s Books, located in the Roan Centre. “Largest Stock Reduction in 70 Year History,” with selected items reduced to half price.
Jan. 1, 1997: Dr. Paul Stanton became President of East Tennessee State University. (Personal correspondence between Nancy Stanton and Rebecca Henderson.)