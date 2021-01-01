Jan. 1, 1891: Readers of The Comet read the following expectations for Johnson City from the newspaper for that year: “The Three C’s finished. A Telephone exchange. Water Works completed. A steel plant commenced. 8000 people in Johnson City. Electric street car line in operation. Every street in the city graded and paved. 1000 dwelling houses erected in Johnson City. Bessemer steel pig made here at less than $10.00 per ton. A new depot erected by the East Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia railroad company.” Ten dollars in 1891 is worth about $286 now.
Jan. 1, 1900: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “There have been organized several bodies of men, in their section,... for the purpose of opening up new mines and lumber camps in the mountain region.” The article continued to say, “It is thought that the mica mines of Mitchell county (sic), N.C., as well as those in Yancy county, will be developed during the coming year, as the railroad is much nearer to them.”
Jan. 1, 1912: Ladies of the city (meaning Johnson City) held (a) ball in Memorial Hall of the National Home for Disabled Soldiers on New Year’s Night. This was a fundraiser, the proceeds of which would furnish the charity ward of Memorial Hospital. The ball netted $200 for the charity ward. Two hundred dollars in 1912 is now worth about $5,300.
Jan. 1, 1928: The Chattanooga Times, with a dateline of Johnson City reported news of Johnson City’s growth. “With a population within the corporate limits of Johnson City of 26,128, and a population within the three-mile city zoning area sufficient to bring population in the metropolitan area to 35,000, Johnson City has proved her claim in the position of the fifth city of Tennessee. Within the fifteen-mile radius, which includes the bulk of the ‘neighborhood,’ 25,000 additional population is located and within the twenty-five-mile radius, which includes the ‘100 per cent, retail shopping area,’ additional thousands are located in the rural sections, villages and towns, making the total population in the immediate shopping area slightly more than 85,000.”
Jan. 1, 1959: With a dateline of Johnson City, readers of The Knoxville Journal learned that “James Marvin Lindley, 47, associate professor of music and band director at East Tennessee State College, died at his home here today.” The article continued to report that the cause of death was a heart attack.
Jan. 1, 1960: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle started their day, and the new decade, with a laugh. “Jack the Mule got a taste of city life and decided it was good. Last week Jack came to town, apparently to see Santa ... but was apprehended by city police and taken to the city garage.” The article continued, “ Last night, Bud Kelsey ... and Jack almost met head-on as Kelsey drove along Roan Street at 10th Avenue.” More details revealed, “ Kelsey notified Desk Sgt. L.H. Pickle, and Patrolmen Uel Painter and C.C. Clark were dispatched to get Jack out of the line of traffic.” “The … officers apprehended (Jack) near the intersection of Welbourne Street and Chilhowie Avenue ... Jack had on neither bridle nor halter and it was difficult to cope with him ... This time, however, the owner was known. He was called and reclaimed the animal. Officers figured Jack intended to celebrate New Year’s Eve among the bright lights.”
Jan. 1, 1970: An ad from the local Pepsi bottling company introduced Angela Davis of Johnson City as the Pepsi January Calendar Girl for 1970.
Sources: The Comet; “A Beacon to Heath Care” by Ray Stahl Chattanooga Times; Knoxville Journal; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers