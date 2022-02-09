Feb. 9, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported a variety of news articles with Johnson City datelines.
“The trouble between the Watauga Water company (and) and the city council over the fire hydrant has at last been adjusted. The company wanted the city to pay $1,800 for fifty-three hydrants and the council only offered $1,600. It has been a bitter fight and it looked as if the town would be without water with which to fight fire, as the ordinance to cut off the water had passed two readings and was just in the act of passing the third and final when a compromise was proposed by the water company and accepted by the board.”
Another news item stated, also in regard to city government, “The curfew ordinance was introduced, but was referred to the city attorney, who is to give it legal draft and report soon.”
“Patsy Cassady, an aged woman living on Roder’s Hill, a few miles west of this place, died yesterday. She was the widow of Abe Cassady, and had reached the good old age of 85. She died of old age.”
“A shooting and cutting affray occurred in ‘Pot Licker’ late Saturday night. Sam Bowman and Jim Arthur, two young men, became involved in a quarrel over a woman. Bowman shot at Arthur, who in return stabbed Bowman in the side and behind the ear. He was not seriously hurt. Both were arrested.”
Eighteen hundred dollars in 1897 is now worth approximately $60,277, thus making $1600 in the same year currently having the purchasing power of about $53,580, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 9, 1916: The Johnson City Staff reported several items regarding area residents in the news.
“W.J. Hunter is transacting business at Jefferson City today.”
“Judge P.Q. Miller is attending court at Jonesboro today.”
“J.E. Brading is in Maryville today on business.”
“R.S. Boyd., W.M. Hyder, Atty. Isaac Harr are in Jonesboro today.”
“W.M. Thompson returned from a business trip to Bristol and Mountain City today.”
“W.C. Allen, of Mountain City, is in the city today.”
“Clarence Walker, of Limestone, and a member of the American National baseball players, was here this morning.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1916.
Feb. 9, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers about the National Sanitorium. “The National Sanitorium at Johnson City has been selected as the beginning point of a speed drive for final adjustment and settlement of the claims of ex-service men (sic). Yesterday afternoon a special corps of claim examiners and physicians arrived from the Atlanta office, and will consider and dispose of the 210 claims now pending in the local institution. In the medical and examining corps are Dr. E.H. Decker, chief of the division, claims examiners Curry and Carter, doctors (sic) Case, Ward and Jacobs and a courier. Another courier arrives from Atlanta today.”
“Working in conjunction with local Sanitorium officials, the visiting board will take on pending claims individually, beginning this morning, and such as have been passed upon will be sent by special courier to Atlanta on the afternoon train. At the time for his departure another courier arrives to be in readiness for the next day’s work. Upon arrival at the Atlanta office, checks for the amount of compensation will be written and these will be brought back by the courier at once. By this means the schedule calls for completion of the cases here within three days, or by Saturday evening. The last courier will make the final trip to Atlanta on Monday, returning on Tuesday; and by Wednesday or within six days after the arrival of the government corps of examiners, final adjustment of the 210 claims involving more than $100,000 will have been made.”
“Following a visit to the Sanitorium by the American Legion National Commander McNider, a few weeks ago, the matter of eliminating the Customary governmental ‘red tape’ was taken on, and through the efforts of the Legion, the present ‘speed’ plan is being put into effect. The American Legion is represented here in witnessing the experiment by Joe Sparks and Guy H. May, state adjutant of the organization.”
“If the plan inaugurated here today proves expeditious, it will be extended over the country, so that these matters of claims may be put through at once. If successful, this will make a record never before approached by the government, in efficiency and promptness, particularly in a matter of this magnitude.”
One hundred thousand dollars in 1922 is now worth a bit more than $1,654,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The National Sanitorium is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Feb. 9, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, with a dateline from Elizabethton, reported, F.C. Ward, ex-dairyman and property owner, was elected to fill out the unexpired term of the late City Commissioner Joe Allen at a city council meeting Thursday night.”
“Ward, a resident of Carter county (sic) for 30 years, was elected unanimously.”
“The council, while in session, voted to install two new traffic lights, one at the intersection of Sycamore and Hattie avenue (sic), and the other at the main entrance to North American Rayon Corporation.”
Feb. 9, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Army S. Sgt. Lewis M. Higgins, 28, whose wife, Mabel, lives on Rt. 6, Johnson City, recently was awarded a certificate of achievement while serving with the 7th Air Defense Artillery in Germany.”
“Sgt. Higgins earned the award for meritorious service while assigned as a radar section chief with headquarters battery, 3rd Battalion of the artillery near Schweinfurt.”
“The Sergeant entered the Army in January of 1965, completed basic training at Ft. Jackson, S.C., and was stationed at Ft. Bliss, Tex., before arriving overseas. He holds the Bronze Star Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.”
“He attended Erwin High School.”
Feb. 9, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story with the byline of James Brooks, the Johnson City Press reported, “Jonesborough Town Administrator Marion Light is attending daily rehabilitation sessions in Kingsport while continue to recover from the effects of a serious brain concussion suffered in a near-fatal automobile collision before Christmas.”
“During this time he has been in regular contact with Jonesborough mayor Homer G’Fellers and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and pursing plans for a restricting of town government.”
“His doctor told Light when he was released from Johnson City Medical Center that he had made a faster recovery than anyone he’d ever seen with this type of injury. Six weeks ago the main medical goal was to ensure Light was still alive at the end of the day. Now he plans to be back at work before the end of the month.”
“It helps to have something to live for. ‘I’m very fortunate to be the town administrator of Jonesborough at this time,’ Light said in his first interview since the accident.”