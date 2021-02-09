Feb. 9, 1871: The Herald and Tribune reported on counterfeit money. “Joseph Johnson was arrested at this place, week before last, for passing a ten dollar counterfeit bill. United States Currency was tried at Greeneville last Saturday before Commissioner Dukes. There being no evidence against him, he was acquitted. Several attempts were made to pass the bill on our citizens, principally for whisky, and the parties so attempting the same were informed of its spuriousness. One of our merchants gave change for the bill at night, without carefully examining it, but was afterwards made whole. We understand that the bill was burned. We caution the public to beware of counterfeits as many are in circulation.
The Herald and Tribune was printed in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1871.
Ten dollars in 1871 is now worth approximately $213.50. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Feb. 9, 1911: The Comet reported on a school shooting in Johnson City. “John Smith, the 14-year-old son of Dr. C.E. Smith, yesterday morning shot Prof. J.P. Gray, principal of the West Side school, with a 32-calibre revolver. The ball entered beneath the right shoulder blade and lodged in the muscles of the back, near the spinal column. The wound is not considered dangerous and the injured man was resting easy last night.”
The story continued: “The shooting occurred … about 8 o’clock … in the school building. Young Smith had been whipped Monday afternoon for disobedience by Prof. Gray and resented it so much that he made up his mind to kill the teacher and it is claimed told several of his companions of his intention….(Smith) secured a revolver and carried it to school…yesterday morning. When Prof. Gray arrived he saw Smith and ordered him into his private office and turned to explain some report to Miss Gaunt, a teacher….It was while thus engaged that Smith is said to have come out of the office and walking up close behind the principal and fired. Prof. Gray was taken into the office and a conveyance summoned to take him to his rooms where Drs. Matthews and Kennedy dressed his wound. The lad fled to the home of his sister, Mrs. Weathersby, and was later arrested by Officer Smalling and gave bond for his appearance before Esq. W. C. Pierce today, when he will probably waive a preliminary hearing and give bond for his appearance at the next term of the circuit court, unless an indictment is found at the present term….”
The article concluded: “It is a deplorable affair, as the young man is a member of one of the best families in this section.”
Feb. 9, 1914: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, informed readers of arrests that had taken place at the National Soldier’s Home in Johnson City. “Officer George M. Williams has raided the National Soldier’s Home reservation and arrested William Bass, William Couth, Jacob Crops and John Sexton on the charges of ‘boozing’ and gambling. They are all veterans of the Spanish-American war. They were given a hearing before C.S. Commissioner E.J. Vaught, and were bound over to the federal court on $250 bond each. Bass in default of bond was sent to Jonesboro jail.”
We now know the National Soldier’s Home as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Two hundred fifty dollars in 1914 is now worth about $6,512. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1914.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1914; The Comet was a weekly newspaper at that time.
Feb. 9, 1927: With a Johnson City dateline, The Bristol Herald Courier carried sad news about the death of a prominent Johnson Citian. “After a serious illness of a few days, Frank Blair St. John, one of this city’s foremost citizens, passed away in the Appalachian Hospital here this evening, death coming at 6:30 o’clock. He was 58 years of age.”
The information continued to state, “For years Mr. St. John has done a great work among the under privileged and the crippled children of the city and county….For years he served as juvenile judge here. He was a loyal and faithful member of Munsey Memorial M.E. Church, South, and was one of the principal benefactors.”
Mr. St. John’s wife, the former Julia Love survived him, as did one son and two daughters, as well as several other relatives.
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City on February 9, 1927.
Feb. 9, 1933: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a Johnson City dateline, reported on a political speculation. “Should President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt decide on the appointment of U.S. Senator Cordell Hull of Tennessee as a member of his cabinet, Governor Hill McAlister will be urged to appoint Judge Thad A. Cox, prominent Johnson City lawyer, to fill out Hull’s unexpired term to the upper branch of Congress.”
Johnson City did not have a newspaper published in February 1933.
Feb. 9, 1952: The Knoxville Journal, reporting with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “Boones Creek’s Bars crushed East Tennessee State College Training School here tonight, 64 to 45, with a phenomenal 47 per cent of their shots made good.”
The East Tennessee State College Training School is now known as the University School.
Feb. 9, 1956: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a Johnson City dateline, reported about an upcoming baseball meeting. “Baseball fans of the Johnson City area are invited to a meeting at 8 o’clock tomorrow night in the office of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle to decide, once and for all, if professional baseball will be played here this summer.”
Feb. 9, 1966: “’Christian unity begins with unity with Christ,’ Dr. Robert Shannon told an audience at the Johnson City Preaching Mission at East Tennessee State University last night.”
The article went on to state, “Dr. Shannon is now minister of the First Christian Church of Orlando, Fla, and has been a minister since the age of 17.”
Dr. Shannon also “spoke of the danger of disunity within Christian groups and said that disunity was more readily noticed today than a generation ago.”
Feb. 9, 1971: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported the area was experiencing very cold weather. “Granny Groundhog teamed up with Ol’ Man Winter yesterday to deal the Upstate area an icy backhand that had all the ingredients of a Hitchcock movie – including a mighty thunderclap.”
The article continued, “True to the weatherman’s prediction, the powerful storm roared into the area about 3 p.m. accompanied by high winds — and dropping temperatures. Today the impact left most schools closed and travel at a crawl.”
Readers learned, “At least one area school superintendent was keeping his phone off the hook, according to a telephone operator, as the usual rash of phone calls from concerned parents, students, and news media began last night.”
