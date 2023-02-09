Feb. 9, 1888: The Comet reported, “Geo. Hardin, of this city, and Miss Nola Cameron of Elizabethton, were married in the Presbyterian Church at Elizabethton last Thursday. The groom is one of Johnson City’s most substantial young men and the bride is one of Elizabethton’s most charming daughters, and has many admirers in this city. The Comet joins many friends in wishing them future happiness.”
Feb. 9, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several news items pertaining to area residents. Readers learned that the “Hon. A. A. Taylor has been down from Johnson City spending a few days on his farm.”
“On last Thursday evening, while the little son of C. F. Decker was playing in the house, he fell and broke his leg.”
“Bird Deaderick, while out rabbit hunting Saturday morning, came very near being killed; he was trying to get a rabbit out of a hole and laid his gun down on a brush pile, and when he picked it up it went off and the whole load of shot went through the left arm, making a very ugly wound, but not considered to be dangerous. Dr. Jones was called and dressed the wound, and from last accounts he is doing very nicely.”
“Mrs. J. M. Brown and children, of Johnson City, are down on a visit to her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. V. Deaderick.”
“Sam Strain has been doing some work on the south approach of the new bridge, been filling, and spreading some cinders on as top dressing. The county should see about the road on the north end of the bridge and have it worked some, as it is almost impassable. The rock crusher should be brought out and crush enough stone to put on at least one foot of Macadam from the end of the bridge clear across the field to where it joins the old road.”
“The different churches are having some protracted meetings now and are doing much good. Let the good work go on and may the time come when we will have none but the pure in heart to live with in our community.”
“There is some talk of a new church at old Seviers. It is badly needed.”
“F. F. Decker has moved with his family down in Greene County.”
“Frank Patton has rented part of A. W. Taylor’s farm and has moved over.”
The Hon A. A. Taylor referred to Alfred A. Taylor. He was a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1874 until 1876. He served as a member of the U. S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District from 1889 until 1895. He was governor of the state of Tennessee from 1921 until 1923.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898.
Feb. 9, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “Some industries which Johnson City could support well through advantageous lcoation (sic) and supply of raw material would be: glass factory; manufactories for toys; caskets; pottery; cement; steel rails, castings, wire, nails; matches; pencils; paper, numberless chemicals of both mineral and vegetable extraction; plug tobacco and cigarettes; shoes; woolen goods; clocks; various kinds of machinery, novelties, canning plants, etc.”
Feb. 9, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Senator Tom Stewart was a visitor in Johnson City today.”
“The senator came down from Washington, he said, to see his son who is a student at Milligan College.”
“While here he called on several friends.”
Tom Stewart represented Tennessee in the United States Senate from 1939 until 1949.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Feb. 9, 1958: In his column, “A Look Around” in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Tom Hodge opined, “Every time you come into contact with the Johnson City Emergency and Rescue Squad, you’ve got to admire them all over again.”
“Many times over the past few years we’ve seen squad members — who are strictly unpaid volunteers — work long hours under trying conditions.”
“Most recent example came Thursday night when squad members trudged across a mountainside in the Cherokee section on the slight chance that the missing Navy plane might have crashed there. That search took three and a half hours in the blackest of nights, on a steep, briar-covered mountain in the teeth of a biting wind.”
“Or you only have to look another week back to find the yeoman-like work local crew members did in attempting to find the bodies of the two little girls who were knocked off the Bluff City trestle by a train.”
“There’s one things for sure: if you’re in trouble, the rescue squad will be among the first to answer your distress call.”
Feb. 9, 1962: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A drive to increase membership in the Washington County Farm Bureau will be climaxed at 7:30 p.m. today when workers turn in their first report at the Farm Bureau Office, Jonesboro.”
“Mrs. R. L. Hannabus, chairman of the membership committee, said volunteer workers hope to boost FB county membership to 1,072 farm families.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1962.
Feb. 9, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the flu was rampant, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “With the number of influenza cases increasing daily, Johnson City Memorial Hospital is taking measures to prevent exposure to infection of its patients.”
“‘Effective at noon today, current hospital rules of immediate family visitation only will be strictly enforced, and patients will be allowed only one visitor at a time.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Feb. 9, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, but 40 years after a previous quote in today’s column from Mr. Hodge in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge regaled readers by reporting that Calvin Coolidge “owned at least 11 dogs and once remarked that ‘any man who does not like dogs, and want them about, does not deserve to be in the White House.’”
