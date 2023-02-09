Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 9, 1888: The Comet reported, “Geo. Hardin, of this city, and Miss Nola Cameron of Elizabethton, were married in the Presbyterian Church at Elizabethton last Thursday. The groom is one of Johnson City’s most substantial young men and the bride is one of Elizabethton’s most charming daughters, and has many admirers in this city. The Comet joins many friends in wishing them future happiness.”

Feb. 9, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several news items pertaining to area residents. Readers learned that the “Hon. A. A. Taylor has been down from Johnson City spending a few days on his farm.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.