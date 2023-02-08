Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 8, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Harmony, Tennessee, and a date of Feb. 7. Readers learned that “At the residence of the bride’s father yesterday evening, Will Buck, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Miss Laura Clark, of Harmony, were married, D.W. Mitchell officiating.”

Harmony, Tennessee, is located in Jackson County, which is in West Tennessee.

