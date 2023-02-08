Feb. 8, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Harmony, Tennessee, and a date of Feb. 7. Readers learned that “At the residence of the bride’s father yesterday evening, Will Buck, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Miss Laura Clark, of Harmony, were married, D.W. Mitchell officiating.”
Harmony, Tennessee, is located in Jackson County, which is in West Tennessee.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 8, 1917: The Johnson City Staff provided this advice for cooks:
“1. Cook all vegetables in boiling water.”
“2. If vegetables are old and tough, add a pinch of baking soda.”
“3. Cook sweet-juiced vegetables in a small quantity of water with the lid on so the flavor may be retained.”
“4. Cook starchy vegetables quickly and thoroughly.”
Feb. 8, 1923: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “Probably the largest commodities manufactured in Johnson City are concrete silos; built here, to be erected in any part of the country; or perhaps railway box cars, all of which for the E.T.&W.N.C. are built at their shops here.”
Feb. 8, 1946: The Elizabethton Daily Star reported, “In a candle-lighted service on February first, Miss Edna Lee Hatcher and Luther C. Hampton, and Miss Margaret Lucille Hatcher and Chief Petty Officer John Pearson, U.S. Navy, were married in a double ring ceremony at the Borderview Christian church.”
“The vows were spoken with the Rev. Howard Reece, officiating. The father of the brides, Mr. Albert Hatcher of Kingsport, entered the church with his daughters on either arm and gave them in marriage.”
“The brides were attired in early spring suits of black and gray, and their flowers were worn at the shoulder.”
Feb. 8, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to a front-page article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Two teen-age girls, viewing a recent showing of ‘Gone With the Wind,’ left nearby theater-goers wondering if their education has been reduced strictly to the three R’s.”
“At a point in the film when Gettysburg was mentioned, one bobby-soxer turned to her friend and inquired, ‘Gettysburg? What happened there?’”
“The other sought to enlighten her.”
“’Oh, I think Lincoln was shot there,’ she said.”
A check of the movie advertisements in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle on that day did not mention “Gone With the Wind.” The movie debuted in 1939, while the book was published in 1936.
Feb. 8, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Samuel Sanders, 32-year-old driver of the car which ran into a parked coal truck February 1, killing his passenger, Miss Marie Harrison, Inter-Mountain Telephone Company operator, was bound to grand jury investigation at the next term of court on a charge of manslaughter.”
“Hearing was held yesterday before City Judge George N. Barnes. Sanders was released on a $3,000 bond.”
“Miss Harrison was killed instantly when crushed in the front seat of the 1941 model sedan when the right side of the car struck the high bed of the coal truck.”
“In binding the defendant to circuit court Judge Barnes said Sanders had evidently violated the law in two respects — that of exceeding the speed limit and driving after taking ‘a small drink’ with a friend.”
“Witnesses testifying included Captain Tom Howell who said Sanders ‘must have been driving at an enormous speed’ when he struck the truck.”
“Mrs. Perry Susong, sister of the wreck victim, said her sister left home about 7 p.m. Thursday and was to go to work at the telephone office at 10 p.m. The witness then broke down on the stand and was unable to continue testimony.”
“A lineman for the Johnson City Power Board said he saw the car crash into the truck and added that it knocked the coal truck ‘about 40 to 50 feet.’”
“Another witness, Buster Greer, asbestos worker, said he offered his friend Sanders ‘a small drink’ at the Apex Service station when he met Sanders and Miss Harrison in the car there. He said Sanders had stopped to check the alcohol in the car’s radiator at the station, about two and a half blocks from where the accident occurred.”
“Officer Mack Ferguson told the court that he took Sanders to the hospital following the accident. He said he was not in a position to establish whether Sanders had been drinking.”
Three thousand dollars in 1951 is now worth about $34,400, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 8, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Snow is predicted for the Tri-Cities today, but the weather bureau gave no indication of expected accumulation. Rain will fall most of the day, turning to snow in the afternoon as temperatures begin dropping from an anticipated high of 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation today is 90 percent.”
Feb. 8, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in a follow-up to an article first published in the Johnson City Press on Jan. 28, readers learned that “If experience is the best teacher, the snow of Jan. 27 taught the Johnson City Power Board some lessons,” according to an article with the byline of Press Staff Writer Gregg Powers.
“’I learned it’s a bad thing to be in the power business,’ JCPB General Manager Doyle Walters said with a laugh, one of the few he has been afforded since the massive loss of power due to the snowstorm.”
“At one point early Jan. 28, 61,000 JCPB customers lost power to their homes and businesses.”
“‘It was a big, big, massive outage, a total disaster,’ Walters said. ‘We had never dealt with something of this magnitude. It’s extremely unfortunate a storm of this size, even with as many people we had coming that you still can’t get everyone on in what you feel like is a satisfactory time.’”
The Johnson City Power Board is now referred to as BrightRidge.
