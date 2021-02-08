Feb. 8, 1872: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesborough, advised, “To be always repining and complaining is unworthy of man; but he who is endued with virtue and satisfied with his lot is truly rich and really good.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1872.
Feb. 8, 1894: The Comet reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Tate Earnest, of Jonesboro, attended Alvin Joslin at the opera house Wednesday night.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1894.
Feb. 8, 1900: The Comet reported, “Private Tom Gray is having The Comet come to him in the Philippine Islands.”
Feb. 8, 1916: The Johnson City Staff reported, “Frank Parker, of Washington College, was in the city today.”
Feb. 8, 1927: With a Johnson City dateline, The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported ”Mayor W.B. Ellison, who Saturday night was injured when assaulted by Bruce Chase of Limestone, on the Knoxville-Johnson City bus, is reported improving.”
Feb. 8, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News reported that “The executive board of the Woman’s Auxiliary of Holston Presbytery will hold their regular annual meeting Friday at the home of Mrs. D.R. Beeson, Hill Crest (sic) Drive.”
The article continued, “Mrs. Beeson will serve luncheon at twelve o’clock, to be immediately followed by a business session. Members of the various counties comprising the Presbytery are expected to attend.”
Feb. 8, 1945: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle ran this advertisement in the classified section: “Serviceman’s wife and baby, leaving for Portland, Oregon, February 12th, will share lower berth accommodations with respectable lady who will help care for baby Inquire at No. 7 Holston Apartments.”
Feb. 8, 1948: The editors of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were asking for assistance from readers. “The PRESS-CHRONICLE is a newspaper, and it wants to keep the emphasis on the first syllable, NEWSpaper.”
“The editors solicit all the bits of news you have. When you get born, get educated, get married, get divorced, get killed; when you have a party or run for an office; when you affiliate with a civic club or grow a big potato; when you address the lodge or inherit a fortune…..When you do any of these things, or many others, the PRESS-CHRONICLE is interested.”
Feb. 8, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published “A Call To Prayer” on the front page of the newspaper. It read: “A city bows its head.”
“Johnson City is asked to take out 30 seconds each day at noon to pray. While each is requested to ask for guidance in the things in his own heart, the problems in his own life, the tribulations of his own time, here is a suggested addition to the Johnson Citians prayer for today:”
“ ‘The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.’ Psalm 24:1.”
Feb. 8, 1956: “Coach Sidney Smallwood’s Johnson City Hilltoppers got sweet revenge over visiting Tennessee High of Bristol here last night, beating the Vikings, 58 to 56,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Feb. 8, 1961: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reminded readers of the importance of good penmanship. “Don’t kid yourself that good penmanship is no longer important in this world of typewriters, Dictaphones and tape recorders.”
The article continued, “It’s just as important to you as it was to your grandfather when he went to school.”
Readers also learned, “Poor handwriting is one of the major reasons why students fail.”
Feb. 8, 1972: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read about the progress of the proposed medical school. With a dateline of Nashville, Henry Samples reported, “The legislative battle to locate a medical school in Johnson City was launched here yesterday, during the opening session of the 87th General Assembly.”
Quillen College of Medicine was eventually located at East Tennessee State University.
Feb. 8, 1980: Anderson’s Catalog Showroom ran an advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. In part, the ad read, “Due to the recent bad weather we are extending our January clearance sale an additional week.” Anderson’s was located at 222 East Main Street.
Feb. 8, 1994: “The library that officials envision as the replacement for the cramped and deteriorating building on Roan Street would be more than twice as big and poised to take advantage of present and future technology,” according to an article in the Johnson City Press.
The article noted, “It also would cost about $4.7 million.”
The envisioned library became the library that we now know as the Johnson City Public Library, located on West Millard Street. The “cramped and deteriorating building,” the former library, referred to was located on the corner of North Roan and Water Streets.
Four million, seven hundred thousand dollars in 1994 is now worth a bit more than $8,260,600. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Feb. 8, 2000: The Johnson City Press featured a story about Washington College Academy. “An anonymous donor has agreed to match monetary gifts to Washington College Academy received through Aug. 31 up to the amount of $200,000, according to Dr. Calvin Garland, interim president of Tennessee’s oldest school.”
Two hundred thousand dollars in 2000 is now worth about $302,524. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)