Feb. 8, 1894: The Comet presented its readers with a history lesson; the dateline was Jonesboro. “In a little over two years from now, June, 1896, Tennessee will be one hundred years old. The proposition now being agitated to observe in a fitting manner the one hundredth anniversary of her admission into the federal union is one that should meet the approval of every citizen of the State. It was in this immediate vicinity that much of her early history was made. It was long about 1790 that Tennessee was first erected into a territory, and on August 7, 1790, William Blount, of North Carolina, received his commission as Governor of this territory, and on the 10th of October 1790, he arrived at the house of Wm. Cobb on the eastern bank of Watauga river (sic), in Sullivan county (sic), and some ten miles from this place. The Cobb farm is now known as the Massengill place, and is about one mile up the river from where Wm. Beane built his first cabin, in 1769. Lower down the river where the Watauga unites with the Holston river (sic) was Fort Patrick, and higher up the Watauga, near where Elizabethton now stands, was Fort Lee. It was at Fort Lee in 1776 that Katie Sherrill, when closely pursued by the Indians leaped over the palisades, some eight feet high into the arms of John Sevier, her further husband!”
“Just why Gov. Blount selected such an out of the way place for he seat of government, history does not say. It seems though that he only stopped with his friend Cobb until he could appoint and commission civil and military officers for the district of Washington, at that time composed of the counties of Washington, Sullivan, Greene and Hawkins, after which he moved on down to Knoxville, which became the capital for many years.”
“Upon the admission of Tennessee in 1796, Mr. Blount and Wm. Cocke were elected United States Senators and Andrew Jackson was the first member of Congress from Tennessee. But on account of the Legislature making the mistake of providing for two members of Congress and four electors our Senators were not admitted. So Governor Sevier called the Legislature hastily together in the summer of 1796 in order that the mistake might be rectified in time to elect a member of Congress and the presidential electors.”
“And it will doubtless be of interest to note the mode of choosing the presidential electors in 1796. The State was divided into three districts: Washington, Mero and Hamilton. And the act provided ‘that the said electors be elected with as little trouble to the citizens as possible. Be it enacted, that John Carter, John Adams and John McAllister, of Washington; John Scott, Richard Gammon and Jas. Gaines, of Sullivan, and three others for each of the counties in Hamilton and Mero districts, ‘are appointed electors to elect an elector for their respective districts.’ The electors named in the act were to meet at Jonesboro, Knoxville and Nashville and elect an elector for each district. The three electors thus elected were to meet on the first Wednesday in December, at Knoxville, and ‘proceed to elect a President and Vice President of the United States, pursuant to an act of Congress.’”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1894.
The Cobb farm, later known as the Massengill place, is now known as Rocky Mount State Historic Site.
Feb. 8, 1917: The Johnson City Staff ran an advertisement for Masengill’s advising they were selling items such as spring coat suits and spring dresses, as well as “Silks, Serges, Waists and Skirts”. Masengill’s was located on the corner of (South) Roan St., and Main Street.
Feb. 8, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Last evening Mr. and Mrs. D. D. Marable entertained with a dinner followed by an evening of Rook, in special compliment to to (sic) Mrs. Sam Taylor, Jr., a recent bride at their attractive home on W. Unaka Avenue. For this occasion the reception rooms were beautifully decorated in ferns, blooming plants and valentine suggestions. In the dining room the picture table with its damask had as its floral decoration, a cut glass case filled with red carnations and the place cards were valentines. A delicious four course dinner was faultlessly served. At the close of the dinner the guests by means of dainty score cards found their places at the card tables where the evening was spent in an enjoyable game of progressive Rook.”
Feb. 8, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about an upcoming city commission race. “Commander John Roach of the King’s Mountain Post No. 24 of the American Legion yesterday eliminated himself as a possible candidate for city commission in the May election.”
“Three members of the city commission will be chosen in the election May 13. Roach has been mentioned as a possible veteran-backed candidate for one of t™¡he posts. The retiring members of the commission are: Thomas Mitchell, Mayor Welsford Arts and Sam Fain. Mitchell is filling out the term of the late W. O. Dyer.”
“’I would like to make it clear’ Roach said, ‘that at no time have I considered myself as a candidate for the local commissioners race. However, I personally feel that the citizens of this community must support the better qualified candidates for this office that is so important in determining the future welfare of our city.’”
“The Legion commander pointed out the by-laws (sic) of the American Legion prohibit individual posts from endorsing as a body any candidate for political office or officially backing any organization engaged in political activity.”
“ ‘However,’ he said, ‘the Legion as an organization is vitally interested in good government and members are urged to be active in support of candidates whom hey think are best qualified.’ ”
“ ‘The Legion strongly urges all members who are citizens of Johnson City to qualify themselves as they can vote in the coming election and to be active in getting every responsible citizen qualified as soon as possible,’ he said.”
“The executive committee of the local post, Roach said, feels that every veteran should be considered as a citizen first and a veteran second.”
“’It is the duty of the veterans of both wars to see that only men of the best qualifications are elected to local positions,’ Roach said.”
Feb. 8, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Henry Samples and a dateline from Nashville, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The legislative battle to locate a medical school in Johnson City was launched here yesterday during the opening session of the 87th General Assembly.”
“Sen. Marshall T. Nave, R-Elizabethton, introduced the measure which would appropriate $500,000 for a second state medical school during a short 15-minute Senate session, making the med school proposal one of the first dropped into the 1072 legislative hopper.”
Half a million dollars in 1972 currently has the purchasing power of about $3.325 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 8, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, The Tennessean reported, with a Johnson City dateline, “The Veterans Affairs center at Mountain Home is now the James H. Quillen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home.”
“The retired congressman who represented northeast Tennessee for 34 years says he cannot take credit for the growth of the center.”
“ ‘An individual can’t do anything without the support of the people,’ Quillen, who retired last year, said at a ceremony yesterday.”
“The Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University has part of its campus at the center.”
“Federal officials talked of downsizing or closing Mountain Home in the 1960s and 1970s, but Quillen pushed for it to retain funding.”
The Tennessean was, and still is, a newspaper published in Nashville.