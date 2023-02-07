Feb. 7, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news pertaining to Johnson City. With a dateline from Vineland, Tennessee, and a date from Feb. 6, readers learned that “Your correspondent paid Johnson City another visit last evening. The yellow flag and armed guards are yet features of Stratton Hill, but information is given that the sanitary authorities have purchased an isolated building about three-fourths of a mile west of town for a pest and detention house, and that the smallpox case, with those in the infected building, would be removed last evening or today. General vaccination seemed to be the order and law of the town.”
Even though the dateline specified Vineland, Tennessee, we are not able to establish that such a community has ever existed in Tennessee.
A pest house was a building where people with contagious illnesses were isolated.
Smallpox is caused by a virus; while most people recovered from it, many deaths resulted. Smallpox can now be prevented by means of a vaccination.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 7, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle provided news to readers regarding the distances to various surrounding communities and towns. This provides an excellent comparison with how much Johnson City has grown in the last 100 years. Readers learned that “Nearest towns and cities to Johnson City are: Jonesboro, seven miles west; Elizabethton, ten miles southeast, west Milligan College (4 miles); Sycamore Shoals (6 miles); Watauga Point (8 miles) on same road; Watauga five miles east; Austin Springs, five miles northeast; Gray Station, twelve miles north; Okolona, four miles, Marbleton, six miles; Unicoi ten miles; Fishery thirteen, Erwin sixteen miles, to the South. Watauga, Piney Flats, Bluff City, and Vance on route northeast to Bristol, 25 miles. Embreeville, with Garber intervening, ten miles to southwest. Indian Ridge (3), Boone, Gray, Fordtown, on route to Kingsport, 28 miles north. Twenty-five miles northeast to Blountville. Jonesboro, Erwin, Elizabethton and Blountville are county seats of adjoining counties.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1923.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Feb. 7, 1934: The Erwin Record reported news with a dateline from Mountain City. “Attorney General Ben Allen, of Elizabethton announced yesterday that indictments had been returned against Paul Davis and Vance Alexander, Nashville and Memphis bankers, respectively, and A.V. Louhan, Nashville attorney, charging them with conspiracy to defraud the state of $22,000 of funds held by the former late insurance commissioner, J.L. Reece.”
“Allen said J.L. Reece appeared before the Johnson County grand jury Monday as a witness in the case.”
“Allen said the indictments were returned by the grand jury before Acting Circuit Court Judge Geo. M. Barnes, of Johnson City, who is presiding in the place of D.A. Vines, who is ill.”
“Capiases for the arrest of the three Nashville men, were issued by Carl H. Wilson, circuit court clerk.”
“Joseph I. Reece, who is on trial at Nashville on grand larceny charges, arrived at Mountain City ‘between three and four o’clock’ Monday and immediately went before the grand jury.”
“In a statement Allen explained that Reece was not indicted in Johnson County because he is under indictment in Davidson County.”
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
The Erwin Record is still in publication status; it is a weekly publication.
Feb. 7, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Feb. 6, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “City residents were reminded today that Tuesday is the deadline for purchasing city automobile stickers.”
“After then, violators will be cited, according to Chief of Police Tom Carriger.”
“The stickers cost two dollars and about 500 are on sale now, he said.”
“Citations cost motorist five dollars, plus two dollars and costs, he said.”
Two dollars in 1948 is now worth about $24.73, making seven dollars in the same year worth $86.56 today, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 7, 1955: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “An almost continuous rain Saturday night through Sunday and Sunday night drenched crops and caused increases in lake elevations in the upstate area. Watauga Lake was reported to have an eight-foot rise.”
“Heavy rains were also reported in the mountainous area of Western North Carolina. At Boone, N.C., a 3.92 inch rain was recorded Monday.”
“The weekend spring-like weather will be followed by colder temperatures Monday night. From a low of 41 recorded Sunday night, the mercury is due to drop to the middle 20s Monday night. High Monday is expected to be in the upper 40s.”
Watauga Lake is about 27 miles from Johnson City.
Boone, North Carolina is located about 55 miles from Johnson City.
Feb. 7, 1964: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and Alpha Omicron Pi sorority took first-place honors last night in the opening session of the ninth annual Lambda Chi Alpha All-Sing at East Tennessee State University.”
“The All-Sing, which is composed of the social fraternities and sororities at the school is the highlight of the winter term and is performed before large numbers of students as well as area residents.”
“This year’s program was dedicated to Carl A. Jones, publisher of the Press-Chronicle, who was honored for his untiring efforts toward achieving university status for the school.”
“It was pointed out that perhaps no other person has as much influence in helping the school to achieve the coveted status as did Jones.”
Feb. 7, 1973: Fifty years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers were reminded to “Attend Preaching Mission Feb. 11-16.”
Feb. 7, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in a follow-up to a story initially reported on Jan. 28, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “The Johnson City Power Board announced Friday it had restored electricity Friday to all of its customers.”
“All 61,105 Power Board customers lost electricity in a Jan. 27 snowstorm.”
The Johnson City Power Board is now known as BrightRidge.
