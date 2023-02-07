Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 7, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news pertaining to Johnson City. With a dateline from Vineland, Tennessee, and a date from Feb. 6, readers learned that “Your correspondent paid Johnson City another visit last evening. The yellow flag and armed guards are yet features of Stratton Hill, but information is given that the sanitary authorities have purchased an isolated building about three-fourths of a mile west of town for a pest and detention house, and that the smallpox case, with those in the infected building, would be removed last evening or today. General vaccination seemed to be the order and law of the town.”

Even though the dateline specified Vineland, Tennessee, we are not able to establish that such a community has ever existed in Tennessee.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

