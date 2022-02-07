Feb. 7, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported several items of interest, all with datelines from Johnson City. “F. B. St. John, assignee of the Watauga bank (sic), has engaged W. R. Harrison as his assistant, and both are hard at work preparing an exact statement of the bank’s condition. Isaac Harr will act as attorney for Mr. S. John in his administration of the trust.”
“Richard Kennedy, of McMinnville, Tenn., adjuster for the Equitable Life Insurance company (sic), was here last Saturday, and paid Mrs. F. L. Waggoner $2,000, the amount of Mr. Waggoner’s insurance in that company.”
“Rev. J. T. Hickman passed through the city Monday, and will try to arrange his affairs so as to take charge of the Baptist church here by the first of March.”
“J. A. Landon, electrician for the Watauga Lighting and Power company (sic), spent three or four days in Bristol this week, working on the new plant there.”
“Robert Burron returned from Nashville Saturday, where he and Mayor Fan and City Attorney Jennings have been looking after charger amendments.”
“Mr. Farmstone, of Philadelphia, president of the E. T. & U. V. C. railroad (sic), went up to Cranberry yesterday on a special train.”
McMinnville, Tenn. is about 232 miles from Johnson City.
Two thousand dollars in 1897 is now equivalent to about $67,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
E. T. & U. V. C. is very likely a typographical error for E. T. & W. N. C., which stood for East Tennessee and Western North Carolina.
Farmstone is possibly a typographical error in the newspaper.
Cranberry, North Carolina is about 32 miles from Johnson City.
The Sunday Times was published as The Chattanooga Daily Times on other days of the week. It is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. The Comet was published weekly in Johnson City in 1897; Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper at that time.
Feb. 7, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers, “At 2 o’clock this morning the heaviest snow fall (sic) of the season was on the ground. At that hour the snow was still ‘coming down’ and indications were that it might interfere with traffic today.”
Feb. 7, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “City commissioners last night instructed Chief of Police W. T. Wheelock to ‘clean-up the bootleg joints’ in the city, authorized the drawing of a new lease with the stadium committee extending a five-year lease approved August, 1946, to 10 years, beginning with March 1, 1947, and adopted a resolution protesting a proposed route through the city of a high power line of the Tennessee Valley Authority.”
“Mayor Welsford Artz charged there were a number of small places bootlegging, and declared that ‘tip boards are still operating.’ ‘I think we had better have a clean-up of these places,’ he added.”
A tip board pertains to gambling.
Feb. 7, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported a positive outcome to what could have been a very tragic story. The dateline was Sylva, N. C. “A 13-year-old boy who was found about dawn Sunday after being lost all night in the wilds of mountainous Jackson County in Western North Carolina says the ordeal was ‘good experience.’ ”
“Billy Coward was the object of a search by about 250 men, including about 80 National Guardsmen, after he lost his way about noon Saturday while helping his father look for surveying marks on Terrapin Mountain.”
“’I guess it was good experience in case I ever get lost again,’ the spunky eighth grader said in a telephone interview from his home Sunday night. ‘I didn’t leave a trail for the searchers, the marking trees or breaking off branches, like I should have done.’ ”
“He said he’s a Boy Scout and has been instructed in survival. The temperatures in the area that night were in the low 20s.”
“The youngster was in good condition when found about 7 a.m. Sunday. He said he walked as far as he could until it got dark Saturday night.”
“’Then I stayed under a big crack under a rock,’ he said. ‘Water started to melt or something, and anyway, it started dripping on me. I had to move out from under the rock to stay dry.’”
“He said his scouting experience had taught him not to try to travel at night in such rugged territory, so he moved a few feet from the rock and curled up beside a tree.”
“The chief of police at Brevard, J. C. Rowe, who led one of the many search parties, said it was a good thing Coward didn’t try to walk far in the dark.”
“ ‘We found it difficult to search during the night,’ Rowe said, ‘because of slippery and icy ledges. A man could have stepped off one of those pretty easily.’”
“The boy said he heard one group of searchers calling his name and that he answered, but that the searchers apparently didn’t hear and moved on.”
Sylva, North Carolina, is located approximately 105 miles from Johnson City. Sylva is located in Jackson County, North Carolina, as is Terrapin Mountain.
Brevard, North Carolina is approximately 92 miles from Johnson City, and is located in Transylvania County.
Feb. 7, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jim Wozniak, the Johnson City Press reported, “The Johnson City Commission and the Economy Inn’s owner had agreed to terms on the hotel’s property, putting the key piece of property for the new city library in public hands.”
“The commission also agreed to buy the state Department of Employment Security’s building on North Roan Street for the library and two other structures outside the library’s proposed boundaries to complete the deals.”
“The commission voted 4-1, with Pete Paduch in opposition, to buy the Economy Inn for $1.06 million. The vote also included the purchase of a house adjacent to Union Planters Bank from the Economy Inn’s owner, M. B. Mundi, for $17,500.”
One million, six thousand dollars in 1997 is now worth about $1,742,000. Seventeen thousand, five hundred dollars in 1997 currently has the purchasing power of approximately $30,305. The current value information is from www.in2013dollars.com.